FACTS

Ehsan Khan has taken seven wickets in the last two seasons of Hong Kong Sixes.

Babar Hayat has a strike rate of over 190 in Sixes tournaments

Thanuka Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Chance of Winning

Led by Lahiru Madushanka, Sri Lanka possess strong hitting options through Thanuka Dabare and Dhananjaya Lakshan, while Nimesh Vimukthi and Sachitha Jayathilake bring crucial spin control - a key advantage in the Sixes format.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, showed promise in the 2024 edition, winning one and losing one before falling to South Africa in the Plate Semi-Final. Under Yasim Murtaza, they retain their core, with major firepower in Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath, alongside the versatile Aizaz Khan and wicket-taking threat Ehsan Khan.

SL’s chance of winning is 55%

HKG’s chance of winning is 45%

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Tips

Thanuka Dabare to score quickly as his strike play suits Mong Kok’s boundary angles. Babar Hayat remains Hong Kong’s biggest momentum-setter and six-hitter option. Nimesh Vimukthi is a reliable pick for top wicket-taker pick due to his flight and skid variation and betting on him will be a good idea.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Match Toss Prediction

Mission Road Ground has historically favored teams batting second. Of the 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last decade, 56 have been won by the chasing side. With rain expected and possible shortened overs, captains are likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, China.

Clear 53% 27* no wind

Clear 53% 27* no wind

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Player List

Hong Kong, China Team Form

Hong Kong, China won one and lost one in the Group A encounter before losing the plate semi-final to South Africa in the 2024 edition.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Head-To-Head

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, China have faced each other three times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious in all three occasions.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Best Batters

Thanuka Dabare to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions. His boundary % in first 8 balls faced sits around 46%, meaning he accelerates instantly which is a premium skill in Sixes cricket.

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’s best batter

The face of Hong Kong cricket for nearly a decade, Babar Hayat’s explosive starts define his team’s tempo. Known for his quick wrists and fearless intent, the former Hong Kong skipper has a strike rate of over 190 in Sixes tournaments. Expect him to go big early.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China Best Bowlers

Nimesh Vimukthi to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Vimukthi’s left-arm spin thrives in Sixes conditions. Across domestic T20 tournaments, he has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4. His ability to slow scoring and force aerial shots gives Sri Lanka tactical control.

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler

Ehsan Khan’s flight and guile have troubled even seasoned batters in Sixes. His knack for taking crucial wickets while maintaining control could prove decisive in a condensed format where every delivery counts. As a matter of fact, Ehsan Khan has taken seven wickets in the last two seasons of Hong Kong Sixes.