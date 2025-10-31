Sunderland vs Everton Match Prediction SAFC 44 % Chance of Winning EVFC 56 % The last clash of the tenth match week of the Premier League will keep fans glued to their screens, as it will feature Sunderland going against Everton. This match will be played on 4 November at 1:30 AM IST, as Sunderland takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stadium of Light. The team has been among the top performers this season, as they rank up to the 4th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 9 games. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum even in the next game against Everton. On the other hand, Everton has struggled to grab wins this season, which puts them 14th in the standings with 3 wins in 9 matches. However, they will be looking forward to the next game against Sunderland as a bright opportunity to regain their form. In its previous match, Sunderland grabbed an impressive victory over Chelsea by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton suffered a loss against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-3 in its previous match, which was also a home game for the team. As Sunderland aims to continue its winning streak, Everton tries to end its losing streak.

Facts: The last time Sunderland and Everton faced each other at the Stadium of Light, the match was won by the away team with a score of 0-3.

Sunderland secured its last win over Everton during the Premier League 2015/16 season, winning the home game by 3-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Everton over Sunderland, four of them have been with a clean sheet, which shows their strong defensive unit.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stadium of Light, both Sunderland and Everton have grabbed two wins each, with one game ending in a draw.

Sunderland vs Everton Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Sunderland in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches across all competitions, Everton holds the upper hand with four wins, as Sunderland has only won one.

With Everton having a strong winning momentum against Sunderland in their clashes against each other, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. But, it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Liverpool by 2-1 and Manchester City by 2-0.

On the other hand, Sunderland takes the home ground advantage along with their winning momentum, which will play an important role for them in the next game. The team has not lost any of its last two home games, drawing to Aston Villa by 1-1 and winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-0.

Sunderland vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The final clash of the tenth Premier League match week will be a thriller between Sunderland and Everton, as Everton goes to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances against Sunderland in the head-to-head encounters, which will help the team to grab another win in the next game. On the other hand, Sunderland will be taking the home ground advantage, as the team has also been on a winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 2.57, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 3.02.

Everton has seen several ups and downs this season, as the team holds 14th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in 9 matches. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 35 shots remained on target inside the box. Everton has also scored a free kick, as their XG rate stands high at 12.43 after nine games. Their defensive side has been the reason behind their losses, with the team conceding 12 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, they have managed to secure 70 interceptions and 46 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Beto, with a goal and 75 passes in 9 appearances, Iliman Ndiaye, with 3 goals and an assist, and Thierno Barry, with 47 passes and an interception. In the middle, the team has Jack Grealish, with a goal and 4 assists in 8 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and an assist, Idrissa Gueye, with a goal and 380 passes in 9 appearances, James Garner, with a goal and an assist, and Charly Alcaraz, with 85 passes and 6 tackles in 7 appearances. Everton also has some in-form players on the defensive side, with stars such as Michael Keane, with a goal and 8 tackles in 9 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 15 tackles and 14 blocks, Jake O'Brien, with 16 tackles and 4 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 5 tackles and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances, and Jarrad Branthwaite. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 23 saves in 9 appearances.

Everton will be going to the next Premier League match with an opportunity to regain its winning momentum, which can be possible with its strong line-up. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 4 and conceded 8 goals, which shows that the team's defensive side requires some improvement. None of their last five games have ended in a clean sheet, and this might also help Sunderland to gain an advantage in the next game. But as of now, it is unlikely for Everton to win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland shall not be underestimated for the next game, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 9 matches. Taking a look at their last five games, the team has scored 6 and conceded 4 goals, which shows the strength of its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.22, and they have also made 50 shots out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Sunderland has scored a penalty too, as their XG rate stands high at 8.79 after nine games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded just 7 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.78; as they have also grabbed 72 interceptions and 34 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Wilson Isidor, with 4 goals and 46 passes in 9 appearances, Bertrand Traoré, with 58 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, and Chemsdine Talbi, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Noah Sadiki, with 304 passes and 13 tackles in 9 appearances, Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 205 passes in 8 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with 3 assists and 484 passes in 9 appearances, and Chris Rigg, with 42 passes and 4 tackles in 6 appearances. Their defensive side has been among the strongest this season, with stars such as Dan Ballard, with a goal and 8 tackles in 7 appearances, Lutsharel Geertruida, with 3 tackles and an interception in 6 appearances, Reinildo Mandava, with 12 tackles and 8 interceptions, Nordi Mukiele, with a goal and 21 tackles in 7 appearances, Trai Hume, with an assist and 16 tackles in 9 appearances, and Arthur Masuaku, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 33 saves in 9 appearances.

James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam from Everton are currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, having three yellow cards each to their names. This might allow Everton to bring some changes to their line-up, while Sunderland will be able to use their players wisely. Also, it can be predicted that Everton will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game against Sunderland.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 183

Sunderland Wins: 70

Everton Wins: 82

Matches are Drawn: 31

Sunderland vs Everton Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.02

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.57

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.