Facts: In the last meeting between Mpumalanga and Border, the former won the game by 6 wickets.

Border and SWD have clashed four times where the tally is tied at 2-2.

Border vs Mpumalanga Chance of Winning

Border’s campaign in the 2024/25 CSA T20 Knock‑Out Competition 2024/25 was brief and somewhat underwhelming. The team failed to hold on to their batting and bowling strengths and were inconsistent throughout the competition. They finished at the bottom of the standings with no wins and six losses. Border should be able to do better this season with a few changes in the squad.

Mpumalanga endured a difficult start in the previous season, much like Border, but managed to recover with two wins toward the end of their campaign. They finished sixth on the points table with two victories and three defeats, ending with a net run rate of -0.463. As they head into the new edition, the team will be eager to make a stronger start and secure their first win of the competition early on.

Mpumalanga' chance of winning: 55%

Border's chance of winning: 45%

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Border vs Mpumalanga Betting Odds

In their last encounter of the 2024/25 CSA T20 Knockout Competition, played on 12 October 2024 at Uplands College, White River, Border won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a competitive total of 162/4 in 20 overs. Their top order provided a solid foundation, but despite the promising start, they couldn’t accelerate enough to post a match-winning score. Mpumalanga Rhinos responded with an efficient chase, reaching 165/4 in 18.4 overs to secure a six-wicket victory with eight balls to spare. The Mpumalanga batters showed composure throughout, pacing their innings well against a Border attack that struggled to contain runs during the middle overs. While Border’s bowlers had moments of control, they failed to make decisive breakthroughs at crucial stages. Mpumalanga’s bowlers, on the other hand, were disciplined early on, restricting Border’s scoring opportunities and setting up a chaseable target. Overall, Mpumalanga’s balanced effort with both bat and ball ensured a convincing win, while Border’s inconsistent bowling and inability to capitalise on their early batting platform cost them the game.

Border vs Mpumalanga Toss Prediction

At Buffalo Park in East London for a T20 match, the toss prediction leans towards bowling first. The surface tends to offer decent pace and bounce for the new ball and then becomes more batting-friendly as the game progresses, making chasing a slightly safer option.

Weather Report

There is a high likelihood of rain and scattered showers persisting through most of the day, from early morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool, ranging between 14–17 °C (57–62 °F) during wet spells and rising slightly to around 17 °C (63 °F) later in the day. Overcast skies will dominate, with only brief breaks between showers, making for a damp and cloudy day overall rather than a bright one.

Mpumalanga Players List

Karabo Mogotsi, Muhammed Mayet, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Jurie Snyman, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Shane Dadswell, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Akhulile Mkhatu, Jon Hinrichsen, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Musawenkosi Twala Wicket-keeper Aubrey Swanepoel All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Gareth Dukes All-rounder Zakir Kathrada Batter Ricus Kramm Bowler Karabo Mogotsi Batter Benjamin van Niekerk All-rounder Themba Maupa Bowler Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler

Mpumalanga Team Form

Last season, their form was inconsistent as the team finished near the bottom of the table. The team lost more than they won games in the competition. They will be looking to win their first game of the competition.

Border Players List

Jerome Bossr, Chad Claasen, Hardus Coetzer, Michael Copeland, Christiaan du Toit, Matthew Fourie, Mncedisi Malika, Alindile Mhletywa, Kgaudi Molefe, Jason Niemand, Thando Ntini, Nathan Roux, Lihle Sizani, Thozama Totana, Nico van Zyl, Wian Ruthven

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland All-rounder Nico van Zyl Bowler Jan Coetzer All-rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Lihle Sizani All-rounder Kgaudi Molefe Bowler

Border Recent Form

Border’s performance in the last season was below the required standard, especially in bowling defence and batting under pressure. They will be hopeful to change many things this season.

Border vs Mpumalanga Head-to-Head Record

The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last four clashes between Border and Mpumalanga.

Border Won: 2

Mpumalanga Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Border vs Mpumalanga Betting Tips

Border to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Borders were horrible in the last season of the competition. The team consistently failed to secure good scores and their batting form looked shaky right from the beginning. Nathan Roux and Marco Marais opened for the side in the previous season. Roux averaged at 12.16 whereas Marias held his figures at 46.00. The team relied too much on a few players. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Border vs Mpumalanga Top Batters

Benjamin van Niekerk to be the top batter for Mpumalanga

Benjamin van Niekerk is in good T20 form—he’s been among the most consistent batters in his team, capable of scoring quickly, and adding value with the ball. He scored 130 runs in 5 innings last season at an average of 65.00.

Jerome Bossr to be the top batter for Border

Jerome Bossr is the top batting pick from the side. He had an underwhelming season last year but the batter holds the right skills to do well in the competition.

Border vs Mpumalanga Top Bowlers

Gareth Dukes to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga

Gareth Dukes has emerged as the Mpumalanga’ leading T20 bowler, taking 9 wickets in 5 matches last season. He will be expected to do well in his first outing this season. He took 2 wickets in the last clash against Border.

Nico van Zyl to be the top bowler for Border

Nico van Zyl was the best bowler from Border as he picked 10 wickets in 6 innings. He will enter the competition as the side’s best bowling pick. He took 2 wickets in the last clash against Mpumalanga.