Facts: Border’s Thozama Totana and Alindile Mhletywa are the second and third leading bowlers, respectively, of the tournament with ten wickets apiece.

South Western Districts’ Liam Alder is the leading wicket-taker of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with 11 wickets in six innings.

Border and South Western Districts are tied with two victories each in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Border vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Border have a chance at redemption after they lost to the Knights by the skin of their teeth in the first qualifier. The former were limited to 140/7 in the first innings where Jan Coetzer’s 33* and Wian Ruthven’s 25 were the top scores of the innings. The second innings was reduced to 12 overs due to a rain outburst and the Knights managed to overhaul the target by a close margin of three runs via the DLS method.

South Western Districts, on the other hand, overcame Mpumalanga during the eliminator where the former batted first and piled on 152 runs. Opener Ruan Terblanche top-scored with 50 runs, followed by wicket-keeper batter Nathan Engelbrecht who remained not out on 42. They had a competitive total to defend and the bowlers held up their end of the bargain; they were able to bundle out their rivals for 109 runs which handed the Oudtshoorn-based side a dominant 43-run victory.

Border chance of winning - 55%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 45%

Border vs South Western Districts Prediction & Tips 2025

South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal

Ruan Terblanche and Yaseen Valli opened five out of six matches for South Western Districts this season, and the former was replaced by Kyle Jacobs in the remaining fixture. However, the first wicket maintained consistency throughout the season considering the duos set up stands of 60, 56, 25, 32, 74 and 23 runs before the first dismissal. Based on their excellent form and stability, they are expected to bring their A-game to the upcoming qualifier as well.

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Border vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park has hosted three matches this season where one game ended without a result, and the teams batting and fielding first are tied 1-1. The average stand of 147 with the first bat is quite strong but the toss winners elected to bowl first on all occasions, making it the safe option in the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% likelihood of precipitation at East London on the day of the game with mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 10% 24C 27Km/h

Cloudy 10% 24C 27Km/h

Border and South Western Districts Player List

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Team Form

Border Team Form

During the group stage, Border lost a single match and their next defeat against the Knights in the first qualifier was an outlier, especially since it was by a mere three-run margin. Their batters will certainly bring their best as they go into the next game.

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts have a mediocre batting lineup, and their bowling department is largely led by Liam Alder. They do not have the firepower to overcome Border in the upcoming fixture.

Border vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Jason Niemand to be Border’s Best Batter

Jason Niemand was not the top scorer for Border in the last game against the Knights as he scored 19 runs. However, he has extended his lead overall with 158 runs in six innings, including a half-century. Averaging at 39.50 this season, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

George Van Heerden was not among the top scorers in South Western Districts’ previous encounter against Mpumalanga considering he notched up 13 runs before his dismissal. Nevertheless, he remains their joint leading batter overall with 172 runs in six innings which includes two half-centuries and an average of 43.00. He is expected to be their standout batter against Border.

Border vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Thozama Totana to be Border’s Best Batter

Thozama Totana was the joint leading wicket-taker for Border in the last outing against the Knights where he picked a single wicket in three overs and achieved an economy rate of 2.00. He is also tied for the top spot overall with ten wickets in five innings and an exceptional average of 9.60, making him the favorite against South Western Districts as well.

Liam Alder to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

As predicted, Liam Alder emerged as the top bowler for South Western Districts in the last encounter with Mpumalanga and he was tied for the position. In four overs, he bowled a maiden, bagged three wickets and earned a brilliant economy rate of 1.75. He now has a massive lead over the others with 11 wickets in six innings and a stellar average of 13.09 which makes him the leading contender once again.