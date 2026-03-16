Facts: In the last meeting between South Western Districts and Border, the latter won the game by 6 wickets.

Border and SWD have clashed three times where Border leads the tally by 2-0.

Border vs South Western Districts Chance of Winning

Border’s campaign in the 2024/25 CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition was disappointing, as they struggled to find consistency in both batting and bowling. The team failed to capitalize on key moments and ended at the bottom of the previous season’s standings with no wins and six losses. This season began with a rain-affected fixture against Mpumalanga that was abandoned mid-game, earning them 2 points and placing them 3rd on the table for now. However, facing South Western Districts next will be a significant test, given SWD’s stronger form and momentum in the competition.

South Western Districts accumulated 15 points with a net run rate of around +0.020, finishing third in the standings to qualify for the semi-finals. However, their campaign came to an end in the semi-final, where they were defeated by KZN and narrowly missed out on a spot in the final. They had an ecstatic start this season. A win over Limpopo in the first game was a huge motivator for the team in the tournament. With 4 points and a net run rate of 0.945, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the standings. SWD are riding high on confidence and will be ready for their next outing.

South Western Districts' chance of winning: 55%

Border's chance of winning: 45%

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Border vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Border elected to field first at Buffalo Park in East London on 26 October 2025. Mpumalanga posted 127/2 in 13.1 overs. Border’s bowlers struggled to make breakthroughs, although Alindile Mhletywa (2.1-2-25-1) and Kgaudisa Molefe (3-0-22-1) claimed the only two wickets. The match was eventually abandoned with a “no result” declared, meaning Border gained 2 points while Mpumalanga also collected the same.

In their latest matchup during the CSA T20 Knock‑Out Competition 2025, South Western Districts convincingly defeated Limpopo at Polokwane. Limpopo batted first and posted a respectable total of 160/4 in 20 overs. However, the chase was handled effortlessly by SWD, who reached 164 / 2 in 18.2 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory with ten balls to spare. Limpopo’s bowling lacked the needed breakthroughs and control, with Maphekgola Pootona and Matt Hollard the only wicket-takers. Heath Richards (67*) and George van Heerden (52*) were the top scorers from the side and remained unbeaten during the chase. The result underlined SWD’s superior execution on the day and highlighted Limpopo’s ongoing struggles with closing out tight matches.

Border vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

At the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn, T20 games usually start with favourable conditions for batters, offering decent pace and bounce early in the innings. Fast bowlers can generate movement with the new ball, making the initial overs slightly challenging for the top order. As the match progresses, the dry nature of the surface begins to assist the spinners, with variable bounce and grip coming into play. The shorter boundaries and quick outfield, however, ensure that runs flow steadily once the pitch settles. Considering these factors, captains winning the toss generally opt to bowl first, looking to exploit early movement, keep the opposition to a reasonable total, and then chase under more stable batting conditions later in the game.

Weather Report

Oudtshoorn is expected to experience a clear and sunny day on October 29. Early morning temperatures will be cool around 10–12 °C, rising steadily through the morning to reach 27–28 °C by early afternoon under full sun. The late afternoon will stay mostly sunny with a mild drop to 21–23 °C, while the night will be clear and comfortable around 14–16 °C. With no rain forecast and minimal cloud cover, it should be perfect for cricket, though players and spectators should stay sun-protected during the warm afternoon hours.

South Western Districts Players List

Jade Richter, Tyrese Karelse, Bennie Hansen (WK), Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, Heath Richards, George Van Heerden (c), Nathan Engelbrecht †, Kyle Jacobs, Liam Alder, Banele Cele, Zack Momberg, Liyabona Malife, Mondli Khumalo.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Engelbrecht Wicket-keeper Ruan Terblanche Batter Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Yaseen Valli (c) Batter George Van Heerden Batter Heath Richards Batter Zack Momberg All-rounder Liyabona Malife Bowler Banele Cele Bowler Liam Alder Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

Last season, their form was inconsistent but the team made it to the play-offs. They had a fantastic start in the competition. Their bowlers did not get many wickets in the last game. But the batters compensated for it and managed to win the game for the team.

Border Players List

Bradley Williams, Joshua van Heerden, Marco Marais, Mkhululi Calana, Nonelela Yikha, Jerry Nqolo, Thomas Kaber, Avumile Mnci (WK), Mncedisi Malika (WK), Bhongolwethu Makaleni, Gideon Peters, Jade de Klerk, Malwande Zamo, Phaphama Fojela, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Nathan Roux, Jerome Bossr (c), Christiaan du Toit, Jason Niemand, Michael Copeland, Jan Coetzer, Alindile Mhletywa, Thando Ntini, Mathew Fourie, Kgaudisa Molefe.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland All-rounder Christiaan du Toit Batter Jan Coetzer All-rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Matthew Fourie Bowler Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Kgaudi Molefe Bowler

Border Recent Form

Border’s performance in the last season was below the required standard, especially in bowling defence and batting under pressure. Their first game was abandoned but the team lacked wicket-taking intent in the 1st innings when Mpumalanga batted.

Border vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

In the five matches the sides have matched up before, Border leads the tally by 3-2 against Border.

Border Won: 3

South Western Districts Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Border vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Border to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Borders were horrible in the last season of the competition. The team consistently failed to secure good scores and their batting form looked shaky right from the beginning. Nathan Roux and Marco Marais opened for the side in the previous season. Roux averaged at 12.16 whereas Marias held his figures at 46.00. The team relied too much on a few players. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Border vs South Western Districts Top Batters

George Van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts

George Van Heerden is in good T20 form—he’s been among the most consistent batters in his team, capable of scoring quickly, and adding value with the ball. He scored an unbeaten 52 runs in the last game.

Jerome Bossr to be the top batter for Border

Jerome Bossr is the top batting pick from the side. He had an underwhelming season last year but the batter holds the right skills to do well in the competition.

Border vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Liam Alder to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

Liam Alder took a wicket in the last game. However, his economic spells helped the team to win the game.

Kgaudisa Molefe to be the top bowler for Border

Molefe was the best bowler from Border in the last game. He bowled 3 overs and picked a wicket, giving away 22 runs in the game.