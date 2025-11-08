Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Northern Knights struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table and once again they have struggled for consistency thus far asthey have managed one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Wellington and they lost the game by three wickets.

Canterbury have had a solid start to the campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Auckland and Canterbury won the game by 21 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Carter struggled to make an impact last year and once again he has had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 58 runs with an average of 19.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Cole McConchie was phenomenal last year as he scored 351 runs and has been brilliant so far in this campaign as in last two games he has scored 33 and 31* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Hamilton during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 9C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 4C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Xavier Bell,Joe Carter,Brett Hampton,Robert ODonnell (c),Katene D Clarke,Ben Pomare (wk),Kristian Clarke,Scott Kuggeleijn,Tim Pringle,Joshua Harvey Brown,Zak Gibson, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Xavier Bell Batter Joe Carter Batter Brett Hampton Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Katene D Clarke Batter Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Joshua Harvey Brown Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights only had one win last season but have managed one win in two games thus far in this campaign.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes,Henry Nicholls (c),Rhys Mariu,Matthew Boyle,Cole McConchie,Mitchell Hay (wk),Michael Rippon,Ish Sodhi,Angus McKenzie,Fraser Sheat,Michael Rae, Sean Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Rhys Mariu Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Angus McKenzie All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury got off to a solid start as they beat Otago in the opening game but in the last match they lost against Wellington.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury have dominated this fixture against Northern Knights 43-33. Last season both sides went head to head and Canterbury won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 33

Canterbury: 43

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Canterbury headed into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaign last season as on one hand Canterbury went all the way and won the championship and on the other hand Northern Knights ended the campaign with one win and they ended up sixth on the table. So far this season has been a struggle for Northern Knights as they have one win in three games and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Canterbury has managed to have a better opening partnership in all three games thus far which makes us believe Canterbury will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Batters

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Brett Hampton was sensational in the last game against Wellington as he scored 68 runs. He was sensational last season and we expect him to dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’ top batter

Henry Nicholls was incredible in the last match against Auckland as he scored a century. So far this season he has scored 266 runs and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn bagged two wickets in the last game but was expensive. We are going to back him once again as with five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Angus McKenzie to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Angus McKenzie was sensational once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets. So far this season he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.