Facts: In the last meeting between Easterns and Northern Cape, Easterns won the game by 77 runs.

In the last five clashes between the sides, Easterns lead the tally by 3-2 against Northern Cape.

Easterns vs Northern Cape Chance of Winning

In the previous season, the Easterns did very well. They topped the group standings with five wins and a single loss. However, after a fantastic season, the team lost the finals against KZN and were the runners-up for the trophy. They will be motivated this season to win it all. The team looks well rounded and has retained a lot of players from last season. They excelled in their batting order.

Northern Cape had a strong and consistent run in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition 2024, reaching the semi-finals with impressive performances. However, their journey ended there, exposing the gap when facing top-tier opponents. The team started this year’s campaign with a loss over the Knights in the first game. They lacked in both the departments. With that, they currently occupy the 4th place in the standings. They have -4.650.

Easterns' chance of winning: 55%

Northern Cape's chance of winning: 45%

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Easterns vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

In the 2024–25 CSA T20 Knock-Out final, Easterns Storm faced KwaZulu-Natal Inland. After winning the toss, Easterns batted first but were limited to 129/9 in their 20 overs, with Christopher Britz top-scoring unbeaten on 47 off 55 balls and Danie Rossouw contributing 33 off 24. KZN Inland chased the target with ease, finishing on 130/3 in 18.2 overs to win by 7 wickets with ten balls remaining. There were no major contributions from the bowling end. While Easterns displayed determination to reach the final, they lacked the firepower to set a challenging total. They will be looking to do well this season.

In their most recent encounter against Northern Cape on 24 October 2025 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, the Knights delivered a dominant performance, posting 223/4 in 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Benjamin van Rensburg stood out for Northern Cape with the ball, claiming two wickets. In reply, Northern Cape were dismissed for 130 in 18.5 overs, suffering a heavy 93-run defeat. Garnett Tarr (48) was the top scorer for the side, but apart from his efforts, the batting lineup struggled against a disciplined Knights attack that shared wickets effectively to seal a comprehensive victory.

Easterns vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

At Willowmoore Park in Benoni, T20 games generally provide a fairly balanced contest between bat and ball. The pitch offers notable assistance to fast bowlers, particularly with the new ball, and historically, teams opting to bowl first have won around 67% of matches. The average first-innings score hovers near 122, suggesting that chasing sides can take advantage of a slightly slower pitch in the second innings (possible11). Given these conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, aiming to exploit early seam movement and then chase under more predictable batting conditions later in the match.

Weather Report

On October 29, 2025, the weather forecast for Benoni, South Africa, indicates a warm day with a chance of thunderstorms. The daytime high is expected to reach 29°C (84°F), with temperatures cooling to around 15°C (59°F) in the early morning hours. There is a moderate chance of rain, with approximately 0.28 inches (7 mm) of precipitation expected. The humidity levels are anticipated to be high, and winds may be light to moderate.

Easterns Players List

Amaan Khan, Brayden Hicks, Danie Rossouw, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Christopher Britz, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Jason van Dyk, Jurie Snyman, Jaden Govender (WK), Andrew Rasemene, Jesse Albanie, Martin Khumalo.

Predicted Playing XI

Christopher Britz Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Grant Thomson Batter Amaan Khan All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Ernest Kemm All-rounder Jurie Snyman Batter Jesse Albanie Bowler Martin Khumalo Bowler Jason van Dyk Bowler

Easterns Team Form

Despite the loss in the finals last season, Easterns' journey to the final highlighted their strength and consistency throughout the tournament. They have a well rounded squad and will be confident in the next game.

Northern Cape Players List

Thamsanga Kumalo, Tahir Isaacs, Ronan Hermann (c), Nonelela Yikha, Garnett Tarr (wk), Charl Prinsloo, Odirile Modimokoane, Morne Venter, Tshepo Ntuli, Joseph van Rensburg, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Zakhele Qwabe, Benjamin Van Rensburg

Predicted Playing XI

Ronan Hermann Batter Liam Doherty Batter Abel Mokwena Batter Garnett Tarr Wicket-keeper Tahir Isaacs All-rounder Nonelela Yikha Batter Benjamin Van Rensburg All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Odirile Modimokoane Bowler Ethan Frosler Bowler Orapeleng Motlhoaring Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape had a terrible outing in the first game of the tournament. They bowled poorly in the last game as Knights scored 223 runs in 20 overs. Their batting order collapsed pretty early at 130 runs. They will be looking to do better on those fronts.

Easterns vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Easterns leads the tally by 3-2 against Northern Cape.

Northern Cape Won: 2

Easterns Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Easterns vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Northern Cape have the likes of very talented batters in the squad. However, their opening order has always been a concern for the side in the format. In the last clash between the sides, Northern Cape scored 0 runs before their first dismissal. In their first game this season, the opening pair of Garnett Tarr and Liam Doherty scored 17 runs for the opening partnership. Doherty went out cheaply in the game Easterns also have a good bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game.

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Easterns vs Northern Cape Top Batters

Christopher Britz to be the top batter for Easterns

Christopher Britz was excellent in the last game as he scored 495 runs in 8 matches at an average of 99.00. He scored an unbeaten 107 runs in the last clash against Northern Cape.

Garnett Tarr to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Garnett Tarr was the best batter from the side in the last game with 48 runs to his name. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Easterns vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Amaan Khan to be the top bowler for Easterns

Amaan Khan was spectacular with the ball last season. He was able to pick 10 wickets in 8 games last season. He picked 3 wickets for the side against Northern Cape last season.

Benjamin Van Rensburg to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Benjamin Van Rensburg is a talented bowler. He picked 2 wickets for the side in the last game and was the best bowler from the side.