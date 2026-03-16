Facts: Sisanda Magala and Johannes van Dyk are the joint leading bowlers for the Knights with six wickets apiece so far.

Border’s Alindile Mhletywa and Thozama Totana are the top two wicket-takers of the tournament with 10 and 9 wickets, respectively.

Knights and Border are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head record in the competition thus far.

Knights vs Border Chances of Winning

The Knights were thwarted as their previous game against South Western Districts was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. They were on a roll prior to that considering they beat Easterns; the Knights batted first and piled on 114 runs in a rain-reduced 11.1-over game. They did not lose any wickets as their openers, Gihahn Cloete and Jacques Snyman, notched up 57 and 43 runs, respectively. The bowlers, too, were absolutely on the money as they kept the opposition down to 69/5 in six overs, and the Knights took victory by a margin of eight runs via the DLS method.

Border made their way up the standings with their victory against Northern Cape in the previous outing. The former, having batted first, posted 184 runs on the board - middle order batter Jason Niemand was the leading batter with 63* runs, followed by opener Christiaan du Toit who scored precisely 50 runs. Wian Ruthven and Michael Copeland contributed 24 and 21 runs, respectively, and the team had a total they could defend. The bowlers put on a stellar performance in the second innings as they limited the opposition to 114 runs by the end of 20 overs, giving the East London-based side a dominant 69-run triumph.

Knights chance of winning - 68%

Border chance of winning - 32%

Knights vs Border Prediction & Tips 2025

Border to score low before first dismissal

Nathan Roux and Christiaan du Toit’s partnership has gradually declined over the course of the season, especially since the latter has struggled to make headway this season. In the last five matches, they set up scores of 5, 28, 11, 40 and 55 runs. Given that their performance has taken a hit with time, they are expected to remain on the backfoot against the Knights’ bowlers.

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Knights vs Border Toss Prediction

In the two completed games held at Mangaung Oval this season, the teams batting first have the upper hand with two victories. Even though the toss winners chose to bat and field first once each, the average first innings total of 157 is defensible at this venue and that makes batting first the top choice in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Bloemfontein with a whopping 65% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 65% 26C 19Km/h

Cloudy 65% 26C 19Km/h

Knights and Border Player List

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Team Form

Knights Team Form

The Knights are currently one of the most dominant teams in the competition, and their chance of advancing in the standings was ruined by unfavorable weather in the last game. Nonetheless, their batting order is absolutely daunting and they have the firepower to score big.

Border Team Form

Border, too, are equally powerful this season, especially since they have faced a single defeat so far. However, their batters do not have the strength to challenge the Knights in the next encounter.

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Knights vs Border Best Batters

Cole Abrahams to be Knights’ Best Batter

In the last completed game against Easterns, Cole Abrahams did not get to bat but he continues to be their second leading batter overall with 160 runs in four innings. He has two half-centuries and an average of 40.00, and he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Jason Niemand to be Border’s Best Batter

Jason Niemand top-scored for Border in the previous encounter against Northern Cape where he notched up an unbeaten 63 runs. He has taken the lead as the team’s top run scorer overall with 139 runs in five innings along with an average of 46.33. Based on his performance in the last game, he is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Knights vs Border Best Bowlers

Sisanda Magala to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Sisanda Magala emerged as the top wicket-taker for Knights in the last outing versus Easterns where he picked four wickets in two overs and achieved an economy rate of 6.00. He now stands as the leading bowler for the team with six wickets in two innings and an exceptional average of 4.00, making him the top choice for the next outing against Border.

Alindile Mhletywa to be Border’s Best Bowler

Alindile Mhletywa was tied as the second leading bowler for Border against Northern Cape where he took one wicket in three overs and earned an economy rate of 9.33. Nevertheless, he remains their top wicket-taker with ten wickets in six innings. Averaging at 18.00, he is expected to be their premier bowler against Knights.