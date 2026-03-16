Facts: Cole Abrahams remains the Knights’ leading run scorer with 168 runs in five innings thus far.

Border’s Alindile Mhletywa and Thozama Totana are the top two bowlers of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with 13 and 11 wickets, respectively.

Knights have a 2-1 scoreline against Border in three head-to-head fixtures in the tournament.

Knights vs Border Chances of Winning

The Knights absolutely breezed past Border during the first qualifier where the latter batted first and scored 140 runs. The target was quite a piece of cake for the Knights to chase down, and their top order were on the charge. Opener Jacques Snyman top-scored with 36 runs while wicket-keeper batter Gihahn Cloete and Ruben du Toit nearly finished the game with 14 and 12* runs, respectively. The innings was reduced to 11.4 overs due to the rain and the Bloemfontein-based side made it over the line by three runs via the DLS method.

Border redeemed themselves after their defeat as they took on South Western Districts in the second qualifier, having batted first and posted 155 runs. Opener and skipper Nathan Roux led from the front with 68* runs, followed by Wian Ruthven’s 30 and Jason Niemand’s 28. The bowlers swooped in and defended the score well; Makhaya Ntini and Alindile Mhletywa bagged four and three wickets, respectively, and they eventually took victory by 25 runs.

Knights chance of winning - 60%

Border chance of winning - 40%

Knights vs Border Prediction & Tips 2025

Knights to score high before first dismissal

Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete have had their ups and downs all season long but overall, they are a reliable opening pair for the Knights. In six matches so far, they added 48, 114*, 9, 7, 81 and 6 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, Snyman and Cloete have competitive averages of 28.40 and 35.50, respectively, and the openers will certainly bring their A-game to the final. They are expected to go hammer and tongs against Border’s bowlers in the next encounter.

Knights vs Border Toss Prediction

Mangaung Oval has hosted three matches this season where the teams batting first have the upper hand with two victories. However, the toss winners have favored chasing at the venue as they chose to bowl first on all three occasions. Despite that, the average first innings total of 151 is defensible on this surface and the toss winning skipper will want to be on the safer side by batting first in the final.

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Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast at Bloemfontein on the day of the game with a massive 65% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 65% 29C 26Km/h

Cloudy 65% 29C 26Km/h

Knights and Border Player List

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Team Form

Knights Team Form

Knights are the most dominant team in the competition this season, and they were thwarted from edging out five wins in the group stage since their last encounter was abandoned. They did not let it deter them, though, as they managed to take a formidable victory in the first qualifier. Their batting order is not easy to topple at the moment.

Border Team Form

Border’s batters have been quite competitive but their consistency is not particularly compelling. They have the firepower to put on a big score but they remain on the backfoot against a well-balanced Knights in the final.

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Knights vs Border Best Batters

Cole Abrahams to be Knights’ Best Batter

Cole Abrahams was not among the Knights’ top scorers in the last game against Border but he remained not out on eight. Nevertheless, he continues to be their leading run scorer overall with 168 runs in five innings, including two half-centuries. His average of 42.00 is impressive and he is expected to come out on top in the final.

Jason Niemand to be Border’s Best Batter

Jason Niemand did not top-score for Border against South Western Districts last time around, having notched up 28 runs before his dismissal. However, his position at the top remains unchallenged as he has amassed 186 runs in seven innings. Averaging at 37.20, he is anticipated to lead the charge against the Knights.

Knights vs Border Best Bowlers

Sisanda Magala to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Sisanda Magala was not the Knights’ top bowler in the previous encounter versus Border, having taken a single wicket in three overs with an economy rate of 8.33. He is the team’s joint leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 7.00, making him the top choice against Border, too.

Alindile Mhletywa to be Border’s Best Bowler

Alindile Mhletywa was Border’s second leading wicket-taker in the previous game against South Western Districts where he bagged three wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.75. He has extended his lead overall with 13 wickets in eight innings and an average of 17.53 which makes him the leading contender for the final encounter.