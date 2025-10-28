Facts: In the last meeting between Knights and Limpopo, the latter won the game by 20 runs.

Limpopo lost their first game of the season whereas the Knights won their first outing of the season.

Knights vs Limpopo Chance of Winning

After finishing near the bottom of the table last season, the Knights began their new campaign with renewed intent and a strong performance. They opened the 2024/25 CSA T20 Knockout with a convincing win over Northern Cape, marking an ideal start to their season. With that victory, they currently sit at the top of the standings with 5 points and an impressive net run rate of 4.650. The team will now aim to maintain their winning momentum and build on this positive start in the upcoming matches.

Limpopo had an up-and-down campaign in the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition, finishing 5th in the standings. Much like previous seasons, they started poorly, losing their opening match to South Western Districts after an underwhelming bowling display. Despite showing moments of fight, inconsistency has continued to be their main concern. They currently sit 3rd in the table with a net run rate of -0.945, and will be eager to deliver a more complete performance in their upcoming fixtures to regain momentum.

Knights' chance of winning: 55%

Limpopo's chance of winning: 45%

Knights vs Limpopo Betting Odds

In their last game of the competition, the Knights delivered a dominant performance against Northern Cape. Batting first, they piled up an imposing total of 223/4, led by a brilliant 97-run knock from Rilee Rossouw, while Cole Abrahams contributed a valuable 54 runs. In response, Northern Cape struggled to handle the Knights’ disciplined bowling attack and were dismissed for just 130 runs, handing the Knights a commanding 93-run victory. The bowling effort was well-rounded, with Snyman, Magala, Mhlanga, and Johannes van Dyk each claiming two wickets, sealing a comprehensive win for the side.

In their last match of the competition, Limpopo faced South Western Districts and posted a competitive total of 160/4 in 20 overs after batting first. Liam Peters (45), Sizwe Masondo (43), and Ludwig Kaestner (35) made key contributions with the bat, helping the team reach a defendable score. However, their bowlers couldn’t contain the opposition, as SWD comfortably chased down the target with 164/2, winning by 8 wickets. For Limpopo, Maphekgola Pootona and Matt Hollard were the only wicket-takers in an otherwise challenging outing for the bowling unit.

Knights vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein typically offers excellent batting conditions in T20 cricket, featuring a flat surface and a fast outfield that rewards stroke play. Early in the match, especially under cloudy or humid conditions, seamers can extract some movement, but the pitch tends to settle as the game progresses, providing consistent bounce and favouring chasing teams under lights. Therefore, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first, hoping to make use of early swing and then pursue the target under improved batting conditions.

Weather Report

The weather at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on October 29 is expected to be mixed. Early morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 15–17 °C. Thunderstorms are likely from late morning to early afternoon as temperatures rise to 21–25 °C. Storm chances may persist into the afternoon and early evening, with temperatures slightly easing to 22–23 °C. The evening will remain cloudy, cooling to around 16–20 °C.

Knights Players List

Seth Fledermaus, Johan van der Wath, Patrick Botha, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerhardt Abrahams (WK), Gihahn Cloete (WK), Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Jacques Snyman, Rilee Rossouw, Cole Abrahams, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Johannes van Dyk, Dane Piedt, Malusi Siboto, Mbongiseni Mhlanga.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Ruan Haasbroek Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Dane Piedt All-rounder Malusi Siboto Bowler Patrick Botha Batter Mbongiseni Mhlanga Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Cole Abrahams Batter Sisanda Magala All-rounder

Knights Team Form

Last season, their form was poor and were eliminated after the group games. They started their campaign this season with a bang. They smashed through the first game to win it by 93 runs. The Knights will be hopeful to do the same in the next game.

Limpopo Players List

Keenan Vieira, Daniel van der Merwe, Emmanuel Motswiri, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Thulani Khumalo, Tshepo Ntuli, Liam Peters, Sizwe Masondo, Ludwig Kaestner, Christoffel Klijnhans, Shelton Ngobeni, Richard Williams, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Matt Hollard, Don Radebe, Maphekgola Pootona, Irvin Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Shelton Ngobeni Batter Liam Peters (c) Batter Ludwig Kaestner Batter Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper Richard Williams All-rounder Matt Hollard All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder CP Klijnhans Batter Don Radebe Bowler Maphekgola Pootona Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

Limpopo Recent Form

Limpopo’s performance last season fell short of expectations, particularly in defending totals and handling pressure situations with the bat. Their current campaign has also begun on a disappointing note, suffering a heavy 8-wicket loss to South Western Districts after another below-par bowling display.

Knights vs Limpopo Head-to-Head Record

The sides have matched up once against each other. Limpopo won that game and lead the tally by 1-0.

Limpopo Won: 1

Knights Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Knights vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Limpopo has the likes of very talented batters in the squad. Their opening order revolved around Liam Peters and Sizwe Masondo in the current competition. Despite a loss in the last game, the pair secured 94 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. Peters scored 45 runs while Masondo knocked 43 runs in the game. They scored 47 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against the Knights in the format. That said, the team will be looking to score well for their opening partnership in the next game.

Knights vs Limpopo T20 Mangaung Oval, null Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Limpopo Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.758 Bet Now!

Knights vs Limpopo Top Batters

Rilee Rossouw to be the top batter for Knights

Rilee Rossouw was the best batter from the side in the last game. He scored 97 runs off 46 balls in the game. He knocked 8 boundaries and as many sixes in his innings. He will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

Liam Peters to be the top batter for Limpopo

Liam Peters batted very well in the last season for the team. He was excellent in the first game and scored 45 runs in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Knights vs Limpopo Top Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be the top bowler for Knights

Johannes van Dyk is a terrific bowler. He was excellent in the last game as he picked 2 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Don Radebe to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Don Radebe was the best bowler from Limpopo as he picked 9 wickets in 6 innings. He was wicket-less in the first game. He will enter the competition as the side’s best bowling pick.