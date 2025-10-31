Burnley vs Arsenal Match Prediction BURL 12 % Chance of Winning ARS 88 % Fans will be able to witness another exciting clash in the tenth match week of the Premier League, as Burnley will be going against Arsenal in the next game. This match will be played on 1 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Burnley takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Turf Moor. The team has not been able to secure consistent wins this season, as they stand 16th in the rankings with 3 wins in 9 matches. The next game against Arsenal will be a big challenge for them to overcome and continue their form. On the other hand, Arsenal has established itself as a dominant force this season, holding the top spot with 7 wins in 9 matches. Their next game against Burnley is another opportunity for them to grab a win and maintain their spot at the top. In its previous match, Burnley secured a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal also secured a win over Crystal Palace in its previous match by 1-0, which was a home game for the team. Since both teams are currently on a winning streak, it will be intense to see whose streak comes to an end.

Facts: The last time Burnley and Arsenal faced each other at Turf Moor, the match was won by the away team with a score of 0-5.

Burnley last defeated Arsenal during the Premier League 2020/21 season, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five wins secured by Arsenal over Burnley, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Turf Moor, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Burnley won none, and two games ended in a draw.

Burnley vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Burnley has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Arsenal having a strong record against Burnley in the head-to-head encounters, they will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has also won both of its last two away games, winning against Newcastle United by 1-2 and Fulham by 0-1.

On the other hand, Burnley takes the home ground advantage, which might help the team to turn the tables and grab another win. It should be noted that they have not lost any of their last two home games, winning one against Leeds United by 2-0 and drawing with Nottingham Forest by 1-1.

Burnley vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal is expected to be one-sided, as Arsenal enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been dominant against Burnley in the head-to-head encounters, which could help the team to secure yet another win in the next match. On the other hand, Burnley takes the home ground advantage, which will play a crucial role for them to get a turnaround in the next game. Also, both teams have maintained a winning streak lately, which makes the next game a bit intense for the fans to watch. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.33, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 10.00.

Arsenal has been the strongest team so far in the new edition, holding the top spot with 7 wins and a loss in 9 matches. This season, the team has scored 16 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.78, and they have also made 74 shots out of which 51 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate stands high at 15 after nine games. Their defensive side has been the key reason for its wins, as the team has conceded just 3 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.33; and they have also made 54 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Bukayo Saka, with 2 goals and 173 passes in 7 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 3 goals and 95 passes in 9 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, and Kai Havertz. Moving to the middle, the team has Eberechi Eze, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and 552 passes in 9 appearances, Declan Rice, with a goal and 2 assists, and Mikel Merino, with a goal and 112 passes in 8 appearances. Arsenal is also having strong performances in the defensive side, with players such as William Saliba, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 8 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a tackle and an interception in 6 appearances. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 6 clean sheets and 16 saves in 9 appearances.

Arsenal will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which will help them to grab a dominant win in the next game against Burnley. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded just 2 goals, highlighting their overall superiority in form. Moreover, three of their last five matches this season have ended with a clean sheet, which will allow the team to put some pressure on the attacking side of Burnley. It is likely for Arsenal to win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has regained its form this season, which puts them 16th in the standings with 3 wins and 5 losses in 9 matches. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 10 goals, highlighting the frequent challenges faced by their defensive side. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 18 shots remained on target inside the box. Burnley is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 6.82 after nine games. Their defensive side has been the major concern, as the team has conceded 17 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.89; with the team still having 95 interceptions and 45 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 85 passes in 7 appearances, Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Loum Tchaouna, with a goal and 73 passes in 8 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Florentino, with an assist and 23 tackles in 6 appearances, and Lesley Ugochukwu, with 2 goals and 128 passes in 8 appearances. Burnley also has some depth in its defensive side, with the help of players such as Kyle Walker, with an assist and 15 tackles in 9 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 4 assists and 18 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 10 tackles and 12 interceptions, Axel Tuanzebe, with 3 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances, and Joe Worrall, with a tackle and an interception in 4 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 2 clean sheets and 38 saves in 9 appearances.

Jaidon Anthony from Burnley holds 3 yellow cards, which makes him two yellow cards away from serving a one-match suspension. Except for him, no other player from either Arsenal or Burnley is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It can also be predicted that Burnley will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Burnley vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 115

Burnley Wins: 34

Arsenal Wins: 57

Matches are Drawn: 24

Burnley vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 10.00

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.33

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.