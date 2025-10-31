CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction CPFC 64 % Chance of Winning BFC 36 % The Premier League is set to bring another thrilling encounter for the fans to witness, as Crystal Palace will be going head-to-head against Brentford in the next game. This match will be played on 1 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Crystal Palace takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace has been able to give some strong performances this season, which puts them 10th in the standings with 3 wins in 9 games. Their next game against Brentford proves to be another opportunity for them to get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Brentford has failed to secure consistent wins, due to which they hold 11th spot in the standings with 4 wins in 9 matches. They will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the next game against Crystal Palace. In its previous match, Crystal Palace suffered a loss against Arsenal by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford secured a win over Liverpool by 3-2, which was a home game for the team. With Crystal Palace eager to regain its winning momentum, Brentford will also be keen to maintain its streak.

Facts: The last time Crystal Palace and Brentford faced each other at Selhurst Park, the away team came out victorious with the score of 1-2.

Crystal Palace last secured a win over Brentford during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game with the score of 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over Brentford, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand with two wins, as Brentford won one and two games ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace has been strong against Brentford in the clashes against each other. But, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brentford holds the upper hand with two wins, as Crystal Palace won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace having a strong record against Brentford combined with the home ground advantage will be going to the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that they have not lost any of its last two home games, winning against Liverpool by 2-1 and drawing to Bournemouth by 3-3.

On the other hand, Brentford will be taking advantage of its winning streak, which might help the team to turn the tables and grab a win in the next game. But their form in the away games remains mixed, as in its last two away games, they have lost to Fulham by 3-1 and won against West Ham United by 0-2.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford will be intense, as Crystal Palace heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which will help them to secure a win. On the other hand, Brentford takes advantage of its recent wins over Crystal Palace and their winning streak, which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.95, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 4.15.

Crystal Palace has maintained its performances this season, as the team holds 10th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 2 losses in 9 matches. This season the team has scored 12 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 88 shots out of which 41 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate remains among the highest at 17.84 after nine games. On their defensive side, the team has conceded 9 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1; and they have also made 81 interceptions and 24 blocks till now.

Their forward unit has players such as Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and 23 passes in 5 appearances, and Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 7 appearances. To the middle, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 154 passes and 8 tackles in 7 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 229 passes and 24 tackles, and Adam Wharton, with 264 passes and 11 tackles in 8 appearances. Crystal Palace also has a strong defensive side, with the help of players such as Daniel Muñoz, with a goal and 2 assists in 9 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 32 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and 18 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist, and Chris Richards, with 21 tackles and 12 interceptions. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 20 saves in 9 appearances.

Crystal Palace is having a formidable line-up ready for its upcoming match against Brentford, which will help the team to come out victorious. Over their last five games, they have scored and conceded 8 goals, which shows that there is a slight need of improvement to its defensive side. Along with that, none of their last five games have resulted in a clean sheet, and this might even help Brentford to score goals in the next game with a chance for a comeback. It is unlikely for Crystal Palace to win the next game against Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has not been able to grab consistent wins this season, which puts them 11th in the standings with 4 wins and 4 losses in 9 games. But in its last five games, the team has scored 9 and conceded 7 goals, which shows that their defensive side has improved. This season, the team has made 14 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.56, and they have made 80 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Brentford has also scored a penalty out of three, as their XG rate stands high at 13.77 after nine games. Their defensive side has also been the same, conceding 14 goals which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.56, as the team has made 70 interceptions and 41 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Igor Thiago, with 6 goals and 127 passes in 9 appearances, and Dango Ouattara, with 2 goals and 90 passes in 8 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Kevin Schade, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 339 passes in 9 appearances, and Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 285 passes. Brentford has some formidable players in the defensive side too, which includes Sepp van den Berg, with 4 tackles and 7 interceptions in 9 appearances, Kristoffer Ajer, with an assist and 10 tackles in 6 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 12 interceptions and 11 blocks in 9 appearances, and Michael Kayode, with 15 tackles and 10 interceptions. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 23 saves in 9 appearances.

Nathan Collins, Kevin Schade, and Igor Thiago from Brentford, and Will Hughes and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace are holding three yellow cards each to their names, putting them close to a one-match suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Crystal Palace or Brentford is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It can be predicted that Brentford will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 46

Crystal Palace Wins: 18

Brentford Wins: 16

Matches are Drawn: 12

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.95

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.