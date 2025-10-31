BHAFC (Brighton) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction BHAFC 76 % Chance of Winning LUFC 24 % The tenth match week of the Premier League is all set to commence with an intense clash, which will feature Brighton and Leeds United going against each other. This match will be played on 1 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Brighton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at American Express Stadium. The team has shown mixed performances in the current season, which puts them 13th in the standings with 3 wins in 9 matches. They will be looking forward to the match against Leeds United as an opportunity for another win to enter the top ten. On the other hand, Leeds United have also been able to perform well this season, as the team holds 15th position in the standings with 3 wins in 9 matches. They will be eager to maintain the momentum this season and win the next game against Brighton to enter the top ten. In its previous match, Brighton suffered a loss against Manchester United by 4-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leeds United secured a win over West Ham United in the previous encounter by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. As Brighton aims to regain its winning momentum, Leeds United will try to start its winning streak.

Facts: The last time Brighton and Leeds United faced each other at American Express Stadium, the match was won by the home team 1-0.

Leeds United have not secured even a single win against Brighton in the history of the Premier League.

Out of the last five wins secured by Brighton over Leeds United, all five have been with a clean sheet, showcasing the dominance of its defensive side.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at American Express Stadium, Brighton holds the upper hand with four wins, as Leeds United won none, and the remaining one game ended in a draw.

Brighton vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Leeds United in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton holds the upper hand with two wins, as Leeds United won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Brighton holding a dominant record against Leeds United, combined with the home ground advantage, will provide them with a higher chance of winning the next game. It should be noted that the team has not lost any of its last two home games, winning against Newcastle United by 2-1 and drawing to Tottenham Hotspur by 2-2.

On the other hand, Leeds United will rely on its winning momentum, which might help it to get a turnaround and secure a win in the next game. But, the team has shown mixed performances in its last two away games, winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-3 and losing to Burnley by 2-0.

Brighton vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and Leeds United is expected to be a thriller, where Brighton standing as the strong favourites to win. The team has showcased its dominance against Leeds United in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage, which will help them to secure yet another win over them. On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking advantage of its winning momentum, which might help it to grab yet another unexpected win this season. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 1.81, has a higher chance of winning against Leeds United, with the odds of 4.30.

Brighton has struggled to give consistent performances this season, which puts them 13th in the standings with 3 wins and 3 losses in 9 games. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.56, and they have also made 80 shots out of which 29 shots were on target inside the box. Brighton has also scored two penalties (out of three) and a free kick (out of six), as their XG rate stands at 13.39 after nine games. The team has been a bit weak in its defensive side, conceding 15 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67; still, they have secured 71 interceptions and 21 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with 2 assists and 122 passes in 8 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 2 assists in 9 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 5 goals and 117 passes, and Tom Watson, with 11 passes and a tackle in one appearance. Moving to its midfield, the team has Carlos Baleba, with 200 passes and 9 tackles in 9 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 341 passes, Mats Wieffer, with an assist and 218 passes in 7 appearances, and Kaoru Mitoma, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances. Brighton also got some formidable players in the defensive side, such as Lewis Dunk, with 10 tackles and 7 interceptions in 9 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 16 tackles, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 11 tackles and 2 interceptions in 8 appearances, Maxim De Cuyper, with a goal and 7 tackles in 8 appearances, and Joël Veltman, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 4 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 21 saves in 9 appearances.

Brighton is having a strong line-up, which will help them to regain their winning momentum in the next game against Leeds United. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 10 and conceded 9 goals, which shows that the team requires some improvements to its defensive side. None of their last five games have resulted in a clean sheet, which might allow Leeds United to try and steal a win in the next match. As of now, it is unlikely for Brighton to win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United have been on a winning streak, which might urge them to secure another win this season. In its last five games this season, the team scored 8 and also conceded the same number of goals. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 66 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Leeds United have scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of three), and their XG rate stands high at 11.88 after nine games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 14 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.56; with Leeds still holding 81 interceptions and 20 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a goal and 92 passes in 7 appearances, Noah Okafor, with 2 goals and 80 passes in 6 appearances, and Joël Piroe, with 47 goals and an interception in 4 appearances. Moving to its midfield, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with a goal and 133 passes in 9 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with a goal and 2 assists, Ao Tanaka, with 147 passes and 4 interceptions in 7 appearances, and Sam Chambers. Leeds United also has some formidable players to its defensive side, with the help of stars such as Ethan Ampadu, with 19 tackles and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances, Jayden Bogle, with 26 tackles and 13 interceptions in 9 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 17 tackles and 9 interceptions, Joe Rodon, with 2 goals and 9 interceptions, Jaka Bijol, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in one appearance, and Pascal Struijk, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 8 appearances. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Brighton, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 5 saves in 4 appearances.

Carlos Baleba, Lewis Dunk, Mats Wieffer, and Ferdi Kadioglu from Brighton have three yellow cards each to their name, putting them at risk of suspension. Thus, Brighton will be using their line-ups wisely in the next match to ensure their availability in future games. It is also likely that Brighton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Leeds United.

Final Prediction:Brighton to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 51

Brighton Wins: 19

Leeds United Wins: 18

Matches are Drawn: 14

Brighton vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.81

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.