FUL (Fulham) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction FUL 74 % Chance of Winning WWFC 26 % The Premier League will have yet another intense clash waiting for the fans to watch, as Fulham will be facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the tenth match week. This match will be played on 1 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Fulham takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Craven Cottage. The team has not been able to secure wins this season, which puts them 17th in the standings with just 2 wins in 9 matches. However, their next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers will help them to regain momentum and enter the top fifteen. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers still wait for their first win this season, as the team holds the last spot in the standings. Their upcoming match against Fulham will be yet another challenge for them to overcome. In its previous match, Fulham suffered a loss against Newcastle United by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers also lost their previous match against Burnley by 2-3, which was a home game for the team. With both teams being on a losing streak, one of them will be able to end it in the next game.

Facts: The last time Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers faced each other at Craven Cottage, the away team won the game by 1-4.

Fulham last won a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the away game by 1-2.

Out of the last five wins secured by Fulham over Wolverhampton Wanderers, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Craven Cottage, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong with two wins, as Fulham won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Fulham in the clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both teams have shown dominance: Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have secured two wins each, with one game ending in a draw.

However, Fulham has shown better form lately, and the team also takes home ground advantage, which further enhances their chances of winning. Their form in the last two away games remains mixed, with the team winning against Brentford by 3-1 and losing to Arsenal by 0-1.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will rely on their strong record against Fulham to turn the tables and get their first win of the season. It should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two away games, drawing to Tottenham Hotspur by 1-1 and losing to Sunderland by 2-0.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the tenth match week of the Premier League between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be intense, as Fulham enters the game being strong favourites to win. The team holds a better form than Wolves this season, and they have also taken the home ground advantage, which will help them to grab a win. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking advantage of their strong head-to-head record against Fulham, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Fulham, with the odds of 1.79, has a higher chance of winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 4.75.

Fulham is eager to regain its momentum this season, as the team holds 17th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 5 losses in 9 matches. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 9.17 after nine games. Their defensive side remains a concern, as the team has conceded 14 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.56; still, they have made 60 interceptions and 29 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Raúl Jiménez, with a goal and 72 passes in 8 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 54 passes and a tackle in 7 appearances, and Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Emile Smith Rowe, with a goal and 120 passes in 9 appearances, Sasa Lukic, Ryan Sessegnon, with a goal and 236 passes in 8 appearances, and Sander Berge, with 384 passes and 11 tackles in 9 appearances. Fulham will be needing some improvements to the defensive side, which has players such as Kenny Tete, with 20 tackles and 5 interceptions in 6 appearances, Calvin Bassey, with 12 tackles and 5 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Issa Diop, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 28 saves in 9 appearances.

Fulham will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which will help them to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers and rise in the standings. But, over their last five games this season, the team has scored 6 and conceded 10 goals, which shows the challenges faced by their defensive side lately. This might allow Wolverhampton Wanderers to score goals and get a chance to come back in the game. As of now, it is unlikely that Fulham will win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have still not been able to grab a win this season, which puts them in last place with 7 losses in 9 matches. Over their last five games, the team has scored 5 goals and conceded 10 goals, which shows the challenges faced by their defensive side lately. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.78, and they have also made 66 shots out of which 30 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored a penalty, and their XG rate stands at 9.23 after nine games. Their defensive side has not been strong, with the team conceding 19 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.11; as they have also secured 78 interceptions and 30 blocks this season.

From the forward side, the team has Jørgen Strand Larsen, with a goal and 109 passes in 7 appearances, and Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 71 passes. In the middle, they have players such as Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, André, with 308 passes and 15 tackles, João Gomes, with 374 passes and 24 tackles, Jhon Arias, with 187 passes and 22 tackles, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 144 passes and 9 tackles in 8 appearances. Wolves will be heading to the next game with defensive players such as Ki-Jana Hoever, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, Hugo Bueno, with 23 tackles and 10 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Santiago Bueno, with a goal and 19 tackles in 6 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 15 saves in 5 appearances.

Sasa Lukic (4) from Fulham and Matt Doherty (3) and João Gomes (3) from Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to being suspended in the Premier League for one match. Except for them, no other player from either Fulham or Wolverhampton Wanderers is currently close to being suspended in the next game. Taking a look at both teams, it can be predicted that Wolverhampton Wanderers will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 100

Fulham Wins: 27

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 47

Matches are Drawn: 26

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.79

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.