Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia lost the last ODI game against India but they still won the series 2-1 and would be hoping for a similar outcome in this series. Australia have done well in the T20Is in this calendar year as they have one defeat in the last 14 matches and have won back to back series against South Africa and New Zealand.

India are the best T20 side and in the Asia Cup they dominated the tournament as they were unbeaten and eventually won the championship. They are unbeaten in the last nine matches and would be hoping to carry on their momentum in this series. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

India’ chances of winning - 55%

Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Travis Head has a terrific record against India but has struggled for form in the last 12 months. In T20Is, Head has scored 70 runs with an average of 11.67 in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma has been one of the key figures in this batting lineup for India team, in the Asia Cup he scored 213 runs with an average of 71 and we believe he will do well in this series and will score well in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Canberra during the game which could have an impact on the final outcome. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Matthew Kuhnemann Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost once in the last 14 matches and have won back to back series against South Africa and New Zealand.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Washington Sundar Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

India Team Form

India are unbeaten in the last nine matches, they won the series against England 4-1 and then went all the way in the Asia Cup.

Australia vs India Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture in the past against Australia 20-11. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 in the T20 World Cup and India won the game.

Head to Head

Australia: 11

India: 20

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

Australia and India head into this series as two of the best teams in this format in this calendar year. Australia has won three series in a row against West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand and would be hoping to end this year with a perfect record. They have one defeat in the last 14 matches but this series would be their biggest test as much like their opponents, India has been sublime so far in this format and they head into this series with just one defeat in this calendar year. They are unbeaten in the last nine matches and would be hoping to make a mark in the opening game. Regardless of past records, Australia have been formidable at home and we expect Indian openers will struggle to negate the new ball and Australia will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh has been sensational for Australia in both ODIs and T20Is in this calendar year. He was the leading run scorer in the last series against New Zealand and has scored 367 runs in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma was the standout batter for India in the Asia Cup as he was the leading run scorer in the tournament. Sharma is also the leading run scorer in 2025 for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Australia’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood only bagged three wickets in the ODI series against India regardless he was sensational in the series. In five matches so far he has bagged nine wickets in this calendar year and we expect him to play a key role in the opening game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the most consistent bowlers for India in T20Is and we expect him to lead from the front. He has bagged 17 wickets in seven matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.