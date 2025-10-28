Facts: The previous game between the two sides saw the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI cricket.

Smriti Mandhana needs just 4 runs to join Mithali Raj as the only women to score 1000 runs or more in ODIs involving India and Australia.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

India Women have had some spectacular individual performances so far at the World Cup. The hosts have the top 2 leading runscorers and the joint-highest leading wicket-taker as well in their ranks. Injury to Pratika Rawal, however, will be a major concern and while Amanjot Kaur can deputise in her absence, the Indians will definitely need their strongest XI at their disposal if they are to cause an upset.

The Australian Women’s team won six of the seven matches to finish top of the table. The only time they failed to win was when their game against Sri Lanka was called off due to inclement weather. Like the Indians, the 7-time champions, too, will be hoping their star batter, Alyssa Healy, manages to return to full fitness. In the bowling department, Alana King took 7 wickets in the final group stage to go within 2 wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Deepti Sharma at the top of the list. They are favourites going into the game, but it wouldn’t be a cakewalk for them.

India Women Chance of Winning - 30%

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 70%

India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India’s victory over New Zealand, which sealed the hosts spot in the semi-final, is the best indicator to how the match is expected to go. The match saw the highest aggregate score in women’s ODI games involving the two teams. With the mighty Australians and India set to face each other in batting-friendly conditions, we are expecting yet another high-scoring game.

Both teams are sweating over the fitness of their star openers - Pratika Rawal and Alyssa Healy. Hence, we’re backing the in-form batters - Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner - to go big in the match. The Indian is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 365 runs in 7 games while the Australian allrounder has already scored two centuries at the World Cup so far.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have the better opening partnership 1.95 Bet on Batery Australia to fail to score more than 30 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Smriti Mandhana to score more than 34.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Two of the three games played at the venue saw teams that batted first end up on the winning side. The third game was washed out, but India were well on their way to chase the target down with ease before rain interrupted play. Teams have opted to field first twice and with the way the last game between the two sides went, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and back their players to chase the target down.

Weather Report

Rain could delay the start of the game with around 75% chance of precipitation between noon and 3 PM. While the threat of rain will persist, the clouds are likely to give way as the day progresses. It is expected to be a windy evening and the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees celsius during match hours.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Gaud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

With just three wins in seven games, India kind of scraped through to the semis. The women in blue saw their final group stage game washed out while they suffered three defeats as well.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team could have had a perfect record if rain hadn’t forced an abandonment. The defending champions won all of their other games including a record chase against India in the group stage.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia added to their dominance over India in Vizag earlier in the tournament. It was their 49th win over the women in blue in 60 games. The Indians, on the other hand, have registered 5 of their 12 victories at home and will be counting on the home crowd to get back to winning ways.

Head to Head

India Women: 11

Australia Women: 49

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Navi Mumbai

The last two games that India and Australia have played against each other have been extremely high-scoring. The previous game saw a women’s ODI record run chase of 330 that Australia pulled off against India. Prior to that game, the two sides combined to record the highest aggregate score - 781 - of this fixture. Three of the four highest run-scorers at the tournament play for the two teams with the fourth-highest run scorer Alyssa Healy playing just 4 games as compared to 6 or 7 for the rest. We believe that the pitch will favour the batters and are hence, expecting another high-scoring encounter.

India Women vs Australia Women Odi Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.85 Bet Now!

India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India’s top batter

With 365 runs in the group stage, the 29-year-old is the leading run scorer at the ongoing World Cup. Smriti Mandhana returned with figures of 109 and 34* in the two previous games at the venue. The last time that she faced Australia, the top-ranked ODI batter in women’s cricket was the highest scorer for her team with 80 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia’s top batter

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy faces a late fitness test and if she misses out, the onus of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs would fall on Ashleigh Gardner. The middle-order batter has rescued the team twice after they lost early wickets. The 28-year-old has scored two hundreds already while she also posted an impressive 45 against India in the previous encounter.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

The joint-highest wicket-taker at the ongoing World Cup, Deepti Sharma, is our pick to be the best bowler for India against the reigning champions. She bowled 2 maidens in the previous game while returning with a wicket in each of the last two games she played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Annabel Sutherland to be Australia Women’s top bowler

With 15 wickets in 6 innings, Annabel Sutherland leads the bowling charts alongside Sharma but is higher in the table due to fewer games played. The 24-year-old blanked for the first time in the tournament against South Africa but was responsible for 5 wickets against India in the group stage game.