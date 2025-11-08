Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington have looked solid so far in this campaign. They lost the opening game against Central Districts but since then, they have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match, Wellington went head to head against Northern Knights and they won the game by three wickets.

So far this season has been a struggle for Otago. They missed the playoffs last season and so far this term Otago have failed to bag a single point after three games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, they lost against Central Districts. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’ chances of winning - 60%

Otago’ chances of winning - 40%

Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jesse Tashkoff only played five games last season and had a significant impact as he scored 281 runs. In the last game he scored 33 off 34 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Max Chu had a decent season last year as he scored 290 runs with an average of 36.25. He has been solid so far this season and in the last game he scored 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Wellington during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff,Callum McLachlan,Tim Robinson,Gareth Severin,Nick Kelly (c),Tom Blundell (wk),James Hartshorn,Logan van Beek,Peter Younghusband,Michael Snedden,Liam Dudding, Sam Mycock

Predicted Playing XI

Callum McLachlan Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tim Robinson Batter Gareth Severin Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Nick Kelly Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Jack Boyle,Jamal Todd,Thorn Parkes,Max Chu (wk),Llew Johnson,Troy Johnson,Luke Georgeson (c),Ben Lockrose,Danru Ferns,Matthew Bacon,Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Jamal Todd Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson Batter Max Chu Wicket-keeper Troy Johnson Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago missed the playoffs last season and this season Otago remain the only winless side as they have lost all three games.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago 45-28. Last season both sides went head to head twice and Otago won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Wellington: 45

Otago: 28

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Otago headed into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the season. Otago were brilliant in the fixture last season as they beat Wellington twice in the group stages but so far this season they have failed to make an impact as Otago remain the only side yet to bag a single point after three games and they need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs. On the other hand Wellington have had a strong start to the season as they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two fixtures which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly has been one of the most consistent players for Wellington last season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle to be Otago’ top batter

Jack Boyle has been the standout batter for Otago this season. Even though he struggled in the last match, Boyle has scored 98 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

James Hartshorn to be Wellington’ top bowler

James Hartshorn continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. So far this season Hartshorn has seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jarrod McKay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for his side this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.