Facts: In the last meeting between South Western Districts and Limpopo, the latter won the game by 6 wickets.

Limpopo and SWD have clashed three times where Limpopo leads the tally by 2-0.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Chance of Winning

Limpopo had an inconsistent campaign in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition 2024. The team won three games and lost as many. They finished in 5th place in the standings. Although Limpopo showed flashes of class, particularly with Haasbroek’s all-round contributions, they couldn’t maintain the consistency needed to advance into the knockout phase’s semi-finals. They will look to start their campaign with a win against South Western Districts.

South Western Districts played six matches in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition 2024, managing three wins, two losses, and one no-result due to rain. They accumulated 15 points with a net run rate of around +0.020, finishing third in the standings to qualify for the semi-finals. It was a strong group-stage showing, with three wins from five completed games, including crucial back-to-back victories that sealed their place in the knockouts. However, their campaign came to an end in the semi-final, where they were defeated by the Tuskers and narrowly missed out on a spot in the final.

South Western Districts' chance of winning: 62%

Limpopo's chance of winning: 38%

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Limpopo vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

In the 2024–25 CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition, held on 12 October 2024 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, Northern Cape Heat delivered a dominant performance against the Limpopo Impalas in Match 19. Batting first, Northern Cape posted an impressive 196/4 in 20 overs. Limpopo, in response, faltered under scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for 116 in 18 overs, struggling to form meaningful partnerships. Northern Cape’s bowlers executed their plans perfectly, with both pace and spin contributing to a comprehensive display. The hosts secured a commanding 80-run victory, significantly strengthening their position in the group standings.

SWD opted to bat first after winning the toss in their semi-final encounter but struggled to build momentum throughout the innings, managing only 120 for 8 in 20 overs. The batting effort was anchored by Yaseen Valli’s 31 off 27 balls and Luke Beaufort’s 28 off 26, though the remainder of the lineup faltered against disciplined bowling. In response, KZN Inland made light work of a revised DLS target of 85, reaching 115 for 2 in 15 overs to secure a 31-run victory (DLS). (Source: ESPN.com) Among SWD’s bowlers, Thomas Kaber was the most effective, returning 1 for 17 from 3 overs at an economy rate of 5.66, while Sintu Majeza remained wicketless despite keeping things relatively tight.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

At the Cricket Club Ground in Polokwane, teams winning the toss in T20 matches generally prefer to bowl first. The surface often provides some early movement for pace bowlers, while spinners find assistance as the game progresses, particularly in evening conditions. As the pitch settles, batting becomes easier, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat, making chasing the more favourable option. Therefore, captains are expected to opt for bowling first, using the initial movement before setting out to chase under better batting conditions.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Polokwane are expected to peak around 32 °C during the mid-day to afternoon hours before cooling to 25–27 °C by early evening. The day will remain clear and sunny with almost no cloud cover, creating bright and warm conditions. While the daytime will be ideal for outdoor activities, early mornings and evenings will be noticeably cooler, so carrying a light jacket or extra layer is recommended.

South Western Districts Players List

George van Heerden, Heath Richards, Kelly Smuts, Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Pheko Moletsane, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Khwezi Gumede, Lifa Ntanzi, Sintu Majeza, Thomas Kaber.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Engelbrecht Wicket-keeper Ruan Terblanche Batter Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Yaseen Valli (c) Batter George Van Heerden Batter Beni Hansen Batter Jade Richter All-rounder Tyrese Karelse Bowler Banele Cele Bowler Liam Alder Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

Last season, their form was inconsistent but the team made it to the play-offs. However, the side was knocked out of the competition with a poor performance. They will be thrilled to do well this season.

Limpopo Players List

Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Daniel van der Merwe, Heinrigh Pieterse, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sello Seing, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Pootona.

Predicted Playing XI

Keenan Vieira Batter Liam Peters (c) Batter Ludwig Kaestner Batter Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper Ruve Lowe Batter Don Radebe All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder CP Klijnhans Batter Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Matt Hollard Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

Limpopo Recent Form

Limpopo’s performance in the last season was below the required standard, especially in bowling defence and batting under pressure. They will be thrilled to go into the first game of this competition.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

The sides have matched up thrice against each other. Limpopo won two games and lead the tally by 2-0.

Limpopo Won: 2

South Western Districts Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Limpopo to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Limpopo has the likes of very talented batters in the squad. Their opening order revolved around Morne Venter and Liam Peters last season who batted sufficiently well in the top order. Venter was excellent with the bat and secured the most runs for the squad as well. In their last clash, the pair scored 45 runs before their first dismissal. With that in mind, Limpopo will be confident in their opening order to score well before their first dismissal.

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Limpopo vs South Western Districts Top Batters

George Van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts

George Van Heerden is in good T20 form—he’s been among the most consistent batters in his team, capable of scoring quickly, and adding value with the ball. He scored 187 runs in 5 innings last season.

Morne Venter to be the top batter for Limpopo

Morne Venter smashed 303 runs in 6 innings last season. He averaged at 50.50 and secured two half centuries while also striking a century. He will be the best batting pick from the side.

Limpopo vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

Thomas Kaber has emerged as the South Western Districts’ leading T20 bowler, taking 13 wickets in 6 matches last season.

Don Radebe to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Don Radebe was the best bowler from Limpopo as he picked 9 wickets in 6 innings. He will enter the competition as the side’s best bowling pick.