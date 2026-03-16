Facts: Christopher Britz was the leading run-scorer for Easterns last season with 495 runs in 8 matches.

Jurie Snyman scored 195 runs in 5 matches last season and was the leading run-scorer for Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Chance of Winning

Mpumalanga had a tough start last season but finished strong, securing two wins in their final two league matches against Border and the Tuskers. They ended the campaign with two victories and three defeats, ultimately finishing sixth. They will be aiming to carry that winning momentum into the new season. Their first match was unfortunately washed out due to rain against Border after they made a solid start with the bat, scoring 127/2 in 13.1 overs. Their skipper, Zakir Kathrada, played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 42 balls before rain forced the game to be called off.

Last season, Easterns were the runner-up, losing the final to the Tuskers by seven wickets after scoring only 129/9 while batting first, a total that gave them no real chance to bounce back. Their opening match of this year's edition against the Northern Cape was washed out. They had been bowled out for a mere 103 runs in 14.1 overs. Brayden Hicks was the only batter to pass 15 runs, finishing with 46 runs from 24 balls, while the rest of the lineup collapsed like a pack of cards. The rain interruption, therefore, was a blessing in disguise for the Easterns, who earned a valuable point.

Mpumalanga’s Chance of Winning - 38%

Easterns Chance of Winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kabelo Sekhukhune had a tough outing in the last match against the Northern Cape, scoring only two runs off four balls. However, Sekhukhune boasts a really good record against Mpumalanga, having scored 87 runs in two matches with an average of 43.5 and has two forty plus scores. Given his strong history against these opponents, we predict Sekhukhune will score over 20 runs in this match.

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Toss Prediction

The pitch at Uplands College, White River, offers a balanced track, though the conditions are more favorable for batters, with an average first innings score of 165 runs and not much assistance for bowlers. In the five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won three matches, while the team batting second has won only one. Both teams will likely look to bat first and aim for around 170 runs, which is considered a par score at this venue.

Weather Report

The forecast for Saturday, November 1st, shows a high of 33°C and a low of 18°C. The daytime is expected to bring heavy thunderstorms with a 55% chance of precipitation. The night will also see stormy conditions, with a heavy thunderstorm expected early in the evening.

Mpumalanga News & Players List

Mpumalanga Players List

Muhammed Mayet, Aubrey Swanepoel, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Tetelo Maphaka, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musawenkosi Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Bryn Brokensha, Smangaliso Nhlebela.

Probable Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet Batsman Aubrey Swanepoel Batter Gareth Dukes Batter Hermann Rolfes Batter Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Tetelo Maphaka All-Rounder Benjamin van Niekerk Wicket-Keeper Musawenkosi Twala All-rounder Zakir Kathrada All-rounder Bryn Brokensha Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler

Mpumalanga Recent Form

Mpumalanga won two, lost two of the last five matches played in the CSA T20 Knockout competition.

Easterns News & Players List

Easterns Players List

Amaan Khan, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Christopher Britz, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Juan Lubbe, Jurie Snyman, Brayden Hicks, Andrew Rasemene, Shaveer Khan, Tumelo Simelane.

Probable Playing XI

Amaan Khan Batsman Kabelo Sekhukhune Batsman Christopher Britz All-Rounder Ernest Kemm All-Rounder Grant Thomson All-Rounder Juan Lubbe All-Rounder Jurie Snyman All-Rounder Brayden Hicks Wicket-Keeper Andrew Rasemene Bowler Shaveer Khan Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Easterns Recent Form

Mpumalanga won two, lost two of the last five matches played in the CSA T20 Knockout competition. Their last match against the Northern Cape ended in no result due to rain.

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Head to Head Record

Mpumalanga and Easterns faced off in three matches till date in the CSA T20 Knockout competition, where Mpumalanga holds the upper hand with two wins, while Easterns managed to win one match.

Matches Played: 3

Mpumalanga Won: 2

Easterns Won: 1

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Betting Odds

Mpumalanga to have a better opening partnership than Easterns

Mpumalanga's opening pair of Zakir Kathrada and Gareth Dukes scored 56 runs for the first wicket in the last match against Border. In contrast, the Easterns' opening pair of Christopher Britz and Kabelo Sekhukhune added just four runs. Given the way both teams' openers performed in the last match, Mpumalanga's openers appear much more solid and in better form than the Easterns' openers. We therefore back Mpumalanga's openers to have a better opening partnership than the Easterns in the upcoming game.

Mpumalanga vs Easterns T20 Uplands College Ground, null Mpumalanga Rhinos Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Eastern Storm Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.477 Bet Now!

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Top Batters

Zakir Kathrada to be the Top Batter for Mpumalanga

The skipper of Mpumalanga scored a scintillating knock of 68 runs off 42 balls, smashing eight fours and four sixes. He looked to be in superb touch and could have gone all the way for a much bigger score, but rain unfortunately played spoilsport. The way he batted in the last match shows the kind of form he is in at the moment. We back him to lead his team from the front in this fixture and carry on from where he left off in the last match.

Kabelo Sekhukhune to be the Top Batter for Easterns

Kabelo Sekhukhune had a tough outing in the last match against the Northern Cape where he managed to score only two runs in four balls. Sekhukhune has a really good record against Mpumalanga where he scored 87 runs in 2 matches, averaging 43.5 and has been the top batter in one of the matches. We back him to bounce back in this fixture and play a match winning knock for the Easterns.

Mpumalanga vs Easterns Top Bowlers

Gareth Dukes to be the Top Bowler for Mpumalanga

Gareth Dukes was the leading wicket-taker for Mpumalanga last season, finishing with a total of 9 wickets in five matches. He achieved an average of 17.44 and an economy rate of 7.85. He is one of the key bowlers for Mpumalanga in both the Powerplay and death overs. We back him to start his season with a bang and bowl a match-winning spell against the Easterns.

Andrew Rasemene to be the Top Bowler for Easterns

Andrew Rasemene bowled some match-winning spells for the Easterns last season, where he picked up a total of 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.81 and an economy rate of 7.30. He also has a good record against Mpumalanga, having picked up three wickets in two matches. Given his form, we back Rasemene to be the top bowler for the Easterns in this fixture.