Facts: In the last meeting between Knights and Northern Cape, the latter won the game by 4 runs.

Northern Cape were knocked out from the CSA Challenge Knockout whereas Knights played in the CSA Challenge 2024/25 where they finished near the bottom of the table.

Northern Cape vs Knights Chance of Winning

Northern Cape delivered an impressive run in the Knock-Out competition, showcasing their strength and consistency in the T20 format by advancing to the semi-finals. However, their campaign came to an end at that stage, highlighting the gap that still exists when they come up against stronger, more dominant opposition. They won three and lost as many games in the competition last year. They could not win the competition and did not take part in the CSA T20 Challenge. They will be thrilled to enter the competition on a high note.

In the previous season, the Knights did not do very well. Their two wins show some capability, but five defeats highlight inconsistencies in either execution or momentum. They finished near the bottom of the eight-team pool with two wins and five losses, thus failing to qualify for the playoff stage. Given their finishing position, it was a disappointing campaign by their standards and they will likely aim to regroup for the next season.

Knights' chance of winning: 55%

Northern Cape's chance of winning: 45%

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Northern Cape vs Knights Betting Odds

In their most recent knock-out match in the CSA T20 Knock‑Out Competition 2024/25, Northern Cape faced the Eastern Storm in the semi-final at Benoni, where Northern Cape lost by 77 runs. Eastern Storm batted first and posted a dominant total of 222/2. In reply, Northern Cape were restricted to 145 all out as the Storm bowlers hit their straps. Northern Cape lacked in their bowling order while relying on a few players to bat. They have a few new names in the squad this season. They will be hopeful for a better season this year.

In their most recent outing in the 2024–25 CSA T20 Challenge, the Knights faced Western Province at Newlands, Cape Town on 18 October 2024. The Knights batted first and managed 157/7 in their 20 overs, powered by Dian Forrester’s 39 off 26 balls and solid starts from Garnett Tarr (28) and Lesego Senokwane (25). In reply, Western Province chased down the target in 18.5 overs, finishing at 163/4. The Knights’ bowling lacked penetration, the hosts lost only four wickets, and Western Province won by 6 wickets with 7 balls to spare.

Northern Cape vs Knights Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley generally provides early assistance to fast bowlers, with noticeable movement, bounce, and seam during the opening overs. As the game goes on, the surface tends to settle and become more conducive to batting, allowing players to build their innings and accelerate later. In domestic T20s, the venue has shown a balanced record, with teams batting first winning seven times and those chasing securing eight victories. Although T20 International data here is limited, past trends indicate a slight advantage for teams opting to chase, with captains often preferring to bowl first under local conditions.

Weather Report

Conditions are likely to be cool but acceptable, especially in the morning and evening. Early hours may feel a bit chilly, possibly some cloud cover, so players should dress in layers. With low rain risk, chances of match delays are modest. The pitch might remain firm, as weather isn’t introducing moisture; morning dew possible but unlikely heavy. Expect partly cloudy skies with low chance of rainfall. Daytime maximum temperature around 17-18 °C and nighttime lows around 10-12 °C.

Knights Players List

Jerome Bossr, Chad Claasen, Hardus Coetzer, Michael Copeland, Christiaan du Toit, Matthew Fourie, Mncedisi Malika, Alindile Mhletywa, Kgaudi Molefe, Jason Niemand, Thando Ntini, Nathan Roux, Lihle Sizani, Thozama Totana, Nico van Zyl, Wian Ruthven

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Matthew Fourie All-rounder Nico van Zyl Bowler Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Lihle Sizani All-rounder Kgaudi Molefe Bowler

Knights Team Form

Last season, their form was inconsistent and below the threshold typically required to make the knockout stages, which put them at a disadvantage heading into any playoff situation. However, the team will have a fresh start in the next game.

Northern Cape Players List

Thamsanga Kumalo, Tahir Isaacs, Ronan Hermann (c), Nonelela Yikha, Garnett Tarr (wk), Charl Prinsloo, Odirile Modimokoane, Morne Venter, Tshepo Ntuli, Joseph van Rensburg, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Zakhele Qwabe, Benjamin Van Rensburg

Predicted Playing XI

Ronan Hermann Batter Thamsanga Kumalo Batter Tahir Isaacs Batter Garnett Tarr Wicket-keeper Morne Venter All-rounder Nonelela Yikha Batter Charl Prinsloo All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Odirile Modimokoane Bowler Nhlakanipho Mpungose Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

While they had shown sufficient group-stage form to qualify last season, Northern Cape’s performance in the knockout match itself was below the required standard, especially in bowling defence and batting under pressure. They will be thrilled to go into the first game of this competition.

Northern Cape vs Knights Head-to-Head Record

The sides have matched up twice against each other. Northern Cape won a game while the other match was abandoned.

Northern Cape Won: 1

Knights Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Northern Cape vs Knights Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Northern Cape have the likes of very talented batters in the squad. However, their opening order has always been a concern for the side in the format. In the last clash between the sides, Northern Cape scored 15 runs before their first dismissal. They were knocked out of the competition after repeated losses in the competition. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the first game of the competition.

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Northern Cape vs Knights Top Batters

Ruan Haasbroek to be the top batter for Knights

Haasbroek is in good T20 form—he’s been among the most consistent batters in his division, capable of scoring quickly, and adding value with the ball.

Jonathan Vandiar to be the top batter for Northern Cape

One of the best batters currently in the Northern Cape squad for T20s is Jonathan Vandiar. He scored 56 off 34 in the semi-final win over the Knights in the 2024 Provincial T20 Cup, striking at 164.71.

Northern Cape vs Knights Top Bowlers

Malusi Siboto to be the top bowler for Knights

Malusi Siboto has emerged as the Knights’ leading T20 bowler, taking 12 wickets in 7 matches at an impressive average of 12.77 runs per wicket. His standout performance came against the Warriors, where he recorded 4/28, playing a key role in securing a crucial win for his team.

Tshepo Ntuli to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Tshepo Ntuli stands out as Northern Cape Heat's premier T20 bowler. With 39 overs bowled across 13 innings, he has taken 35 wickets, showcasing his consistency and effectiveness in the shortest format.