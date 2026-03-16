Facts: Liam Alder has picked up three wickets in two matches for the South Western Districts this season.

Ruan Terblanche scored 64 runs in 2 matches for the South Western Districts this season.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Cape suffered a 93 runs huge loss against the Knights in the first match of the season where they conceded 223/4 bowling first, a poor bowling performance from their bowlers followed by an even worse batting where their batters failed to get going and were bowled out for 130 runs in 18.5 overs. Garnet Tarr top scored with 48 runs in 30 balls. After that poor performance Northern Cape bounced back and bowled out Easterns for 103 runs in 14.1 overs. Benjamin Rensburg and Ruan Van Rooyen picked up three wickets each. But rain has the final say, where the match had to be called off due to rain.

After a win in their first match of the season against Limpopo by 8 wickets, South Western Districts lost their last match against Border by 6 wickets. Batting first South Western Districts scored 160/6, on the back of Ruan Terblanche’s half century (57 runs in 33 balls) and cameos from Nathan Engelbretch (27 runs) and Liam Alder (21 runs). Despite having a competitive total on the board the South Western Districts bowlers failed to defend it as Border chased down the target in 17.4 overs. Liam Alder (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers, while Zack Momberg and Kyle Jacobs picked up one wicket each.

Northern Cape’s Chance of Winning: 45%

South Western Districts Chance of Winning: 55%

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Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Prediction and Betting Tips 2025

Yaseen Valli scored 20 runs in the last match against Border. So far this season Valli has scored 46 runs in two matches, where he has gotten off to good starts in both the matches but failed to convert into big ones. We back him to convert his starts into a big knock and Predict his score to be over 23 runs.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

The pitch at Diamond Oval in Kimberly offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. But the last match was a high scoring one where the team batting first won the match where they smashed 223 runs but the team chasing was bowled out for 130 runs. Both teams haven't had much success while defending scores and we predict the team that wins the toss is more likely to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Report

The weather at Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Sunday, 2nd November is expected to be around 27° C, no chances of rain with clear clouds and bright sunny day with the humidity expected to be around 35-38% and the wind blowing at 16 kph.

Northern Cape News & Players List

Northern Cape Players List

Garnett Tarr (wk), Liam Doherty, Roman Hermann ©, Abel Mokwena, Ruan Van Rooyen, Nonelela Yikha, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ethan Frosler, Tshepo Ntuli, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Odirile Modimokoane, J Van Rooyen

Probable Playing XI

Garnet Tarr Wicket-keeper Liam Doherty Batter Roman Hermann © Batter Ruan Van Rooyen Batter Abel Mokwena Batter Nonelela Yikha Batter Benjamin Van Rensburg All-rounder Ethan Frosler All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Orapeleng Motlhoaring Bowler Odirile Modimokoane Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape’s last match ended in no result due to rain against the Easterns, before that they lost their first match of the season against the Knights by 93 runs.

South Western Districts News & Players List

South Western Districts players list

Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, Heath Richards, George Van Heerden ©, Nathan Engelbretch (wk), Kyle Jacobs, Liam Alder, Banele Cele, Liyabona Malife, Mondli Khumalo, Zack Momberg.

Probable playing XI

Ruan Terblanche Batter Yaseen Valli Batter Heath Richards All-rounder George Van Heerden © All-rounder Nathan Engelbretch Wicket-keeper Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Liam Alder Batter Benele Cele Bowler Liyabona Malife Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Zack Momberg Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

South Western Districts won one and lost one match in the CSA T20 Knockout competition 2025. They currently stand at 3rd place in the points table with 4 points in 2 matches.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Head to Head Record

Northern Cape and South Western Districts faced off twice in the CSA T20 Knockout competition where both teams won one match apiece.

Matches Played: 2

Northern Cape won: 1

South Western Districts won: 1

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than the Northern Cape

South Western Districts opening pair of Ruan Terblanche and Yaseen Valli on average scored 49 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches. While the Northern Cape opening pair of Garnett Tarr and Liam Doherty added 17 runs for the first wicket this season. Based on the recent form and the consistency with which both teams score their runs this season we back the South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than the Northern Cape.

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Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Garnett Tarr to be the Top Batter for Northern Cape

Garnett Tarr scored 48 runs in 30 balls smashing 7 sixes and 2 fours in the last match against the Knights and was the top batter for them. In his short T20 career, Tarr has scored 213 runs in 13 matches, he is one of the inform batters in the Northern Cape side and we back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for his side.

Ruan Terblanche to be the Top Batter for South Western Districts

Ruan Terblanche scored 57 runs in 33 balls in the last match against Border on a losing cause. Overall this season Terblanche scored 64 runs in two matches, averaging 32. He is in fine form this season and will look to carry on that in this fixture against the Northern Cape and we back him to be the top batter for the South Western Districts.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Benjamin Van Rensburg to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Van Rensburg has been the the stand out bowler in the last two matches for the Northern Cape where he has bagged five wickets in two matches and has been the top bowler in both of those this season. Rensburg bowls both in the start and at the death which gives him the best of chances to pick up more wickets as during these phases the batters will look to score the maximum number of runs possible.

Liam Alder to be the Top Bowler for South Western Districts

Liam Alder picked up two wickets in the last match against Border conceding 38 runs and finished as the bowler for the match for the Districts. Overall this season Alder has bagged three wickets in two matches and has been the top bowler in both of them. Given his current bowling form, we back Alder to be the top bowler for the South Western Districts.