Facts: South Western Districts’ Liam Alder is the third leading bowler of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with eight wickets in five innings.

Zakir Kathrada, Mpumalanga’s opener and wicket-keeper, is their top run scorer with 154 runs in five innings.

South Western Districts lead their head-to-head tally against Mpumalanga with a 2-0 record in three fixtures.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Chances of Winning

South Western Districts were rather unfortunate as their previous game against the Knights was abandoned. However, they also squandered the match prior to that against Easterns where the former notched up a competitive total of 176 runs. Opener Yaseen Valli led from the front with a 42-run knock, followed by skipper George Van Heerden and Liam Alder who scored 32 runs each. The rest of the batters made miscellaneous contributions but the bowlers faltered while defending the target. They failed to curtail the opposition and wound up losing by a six-wicket margin in the end.

Mpumalanga’s last outing against Northern Cape was also abandoned but they found quite a bit of success in the match prior to that against Limpopo. Although the former scored a measly 123 runs while batting first, the bowlers came in clutch. Skipper Muhammed Mayet and Hermann Rolfes were tied for the top spot with 28 runs each while Jon Hinrichsen was a close second with 27 runs. In the second innings, their bowling attack pulled off a miraculous performance as they restricted the opposition for 114 runs, taking victory by a mere nine runs.

South Western Districts chance of winning - 68%

Mpumalanga chance of winning - 32%

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Prediction & Tips 2025

South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal

Yaseen Valli and Ruan Terblanche were the mainstay openers for South Western Districts this season as they opened the first four matches together before the latter was replaced by Kyle Jacobs in the previous game. However, it did not have a negative impact on the team’s first wicket considering the pairs set up scores of 56, 25, 32, 74 and 23 runs. Their consistency puts them in a comfortable position to post a competitive stand against Mpumalanga’s bowlers in the next game.

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South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have a major advantage at Recreation Ground this season considering they won all three games held at the venue so far. Further, the toss winners elected to bowl first on two occasions and the average first innings score of 153 is not competitive enough. This will certainly make chasing the favored option in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A slight 10% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Oudtshoorn with partially sunny conditions and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy 10% 26C 23Km/h

Partly cloudy 10% 26C 23Km/h

South Western Districts and Mpumalanga Player List

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Team Form

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts were on the money as they kicked off their campaign with three wins in the first four games. Although they fumbled the last completed fixture against Easterns, their bowlers have the potential to make tweaks and come good in the next encounter.

Mpumalanga Team Form

Mpumlanga have had their ups and downs all season long but their previous completed outing against Limpopo was rather lucky. Their batters made a right royal mess of the first innings and the bowlers were left to pick up the slack. Their upcoming rivals are unforgiving and that puts them on the backfoot.

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South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Best Batters

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

In the last completed outing against Easterns, George Van Heerden was tied as South Western Districts’ second leading batter with 32 runs. Nevertheless, he is their top run scorer overall with 159 runs in five innings, including two half-centuries. Averaging at 53.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Zakir Kathrada to be Mpumalanga’s Best Batter

Zakir Kathrada faced an unseemly golden duck dismissal in the previous encounter against Limpopo. However, he continues to be Mpumalanga’s top run-getter this season with 154 runs in five innings and an average of 38.50. He has a huge lead over the other batters and will be expected to lead the charge against South Western Districts.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Best Bowlers

Liam Alder to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Liam Alder delivered four overs in the previous game versus Easterns where he went wicketless. Nonetheless, he is their leading wicket-taker overall with eight wickets in five innings and an exceptional average of 17.12. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Mpumalanga.

Bryn Brokensha to be Mpumalanga’s Best Bowler

Bryn Brokensha picked a single wicket in three overs during the last game against Limpopo, and he was tied for second position. He remains their top bowler so far this season with six wickets in four innings and a brilliant average of 11.50, making him the favorite for the upcoming encounter as well.