East Zone vs North East Zone Chance of Winning

East Zone’s campaign in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 didn’t start on an auspicious note. They lost to Central Zone in their opening game, failing to chase down the target of 149 runs. They will be keen on making amends and get their first points on the board in the clash against North-East Zone on November 6.

As for North-East Zone, even they started their tournament with a massive loss at the hands of West Zone after conceding 201 runs. In the run-chase, they could only score 75 runs in their 20 overs and lost the game by 126 runs. Nevertheless, the team will be looking to put up an improved show against East Zone.

North East Zone-W chances of winning - 20%

East Zone-W chances of winning - 80%

East Zone vs North East Zone Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saika Ishaque is the WPL star, having played for Mumbai Indians and done well for them. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 1/34 in her four overs in the previous game against Central Zone. She will seek improvement in her bowling in this game and hence, can be backed to pick up at least two wickets.

Najmeen Khatun struggled with the bat in the previous game for North East Zone, scoring only four runs in 16 balls. But she is more than a decent player and will look to step up and improve with the bat. She bats at number four and can hold one end for the team to anchor the innings. Hence, Khatun can be expected to score at least 15 runs in this match against East Zone.

East Zone vs North East Zone Match Toss Prediction

Nagaland cricket stadium in Sovima hosted two matches on the opening day of the tournament and 150 was the average score batting first. Chasing hasn’t been easy at the venue and hence the team batting first is expected to opt to bat. A score around 130 could be chaseable but anything around 150-160 seems par on this pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sovima on November 6 is not great with rain expected to come down heavily in the morning around 7 AM. Also, by 11 AM, there is a 35% chance of heavens opening up and threatening the game to stop. Clouds are expected to clear by 1 PM IST, even as the temperature is likely to hover in the late 20s during the match.

North East Zone-W News & Player List

North East Zone-W Player List

Debasmita Dutta (C), Nabam Yapu (VC), Kiranbala Haorungbam, Lalrinfeli Pautu, Riticia Nongbet, Najmeen Khatun (WK), Samayita Pradhan, Priyanka Kurmi, Vipeni, Nandika Kumari, Nabam Abhi, Pranita Chettri, Solina Jaba, Primula Chettri, Ranjita Koijam

Predicted Playing XI

Samayita Pradhan Batter Debasmita Dutta (C) All-Rounder Priyanka Kurmi All-Rounder Najmeen Khatun Wicketkeeper Nabam Yapu All-Rounder Nandika Kumari All-Rounder Vipeni All-Rounder Primula Chettri Bowler Solina Jaba Bowler Pranita Chettri Bowler Kiranbala Haorungbam Bowler

North East Zone-W Team Form

North East Zone lost their opening game of the season to West Zone by 126 runs

East Zone-W News & Player List

East Zone-W Player List

Mita Paul (C), Ashwani Kumari (VC), Priyanka Luthra, Dhara Gujjar, Tanushree Sarkar, Rashmi Gudhia (WK), Jintimani Kalita, Rashmi Dey, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sahu, Saika Ishaque, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka Acharjee

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Ashwani Kumari Batter Tanushree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul (C) Batter Priyanka Luthra Batter Sushree Dibyadarshini All-Rounder Rashmi Wicketkeeper Saika Ishaque Bowler Mamta Paswan Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

East Zone-W Team Form

East Zone lost their opening game of Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 to Central Zone as they failed to chase down 148 runs.

East Zone vs North East Zone Head to Head

North East Zone and East Zone Women are facing off for the first time in the ongoing Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 trophy.

East Zone vs North East Zone Betting Odds

East Zone to have a better opening partnership than North East Zone Women

Debasmita Dutta and Samayita opened the innings for North East Zone in the previous game and they couldn’t add a single run. Even the East Zone openers - Dhara Gujjar and Ashwani - struggled, adding only five runs for the first wicket. The duo of Gujjar and Ashwani are expected to make amends in the game against North East Zone. Hence, East Zone Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than North East Zone in this game.

East Zone vs North East Zone Top Batters

Debasmita Dutta to be North East Zone-W’s top batter

Debasmita Dutta has to lead from the front, being the captain, for North East Zone in this game if they are to put up a fight. In the previous game, Dutta scored 23 runs off 32 balls and was the top-scorer of the team. She makes sure to hold one end with the bat and has to do it in a better way against the East Zone. Hence, Debasmita Dutta is expected to be top batter for North East Zone.

Priyanka Luthra to be East Zone-W's top batter

Priyanka Luthra batted at number five in the previous game in the 149-run chase and scored 26 runs off 29 balls and was the top-scorer in their line-up. She looked in the best of touches and can perform even better in the game against North East Zone. Hence, Priyanka Luthra can be expected to become the top batter for East Zone in their clash on November 6.

East Zone vs North East Zone Top Bowlers

Nabam Yapu to be North East Zone-W’s top bowler

Nabam Yapu is one of the experienced players in the North East Zone line-up. She bowled four overs in the previous game and picked up one of the only four wickets to fall in the innings. She conceded 35 runs and was one of the most economical bowlers too. Yapu will be looking to perform better in this game and hence, can be backed to become the top bowler for Nabam Yapu.

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be East Zone-W's top bowler

Sushree Dibyadarshini is one of the best bowlers in the East Zone squad at the moment and she stepped up for the team in the previous game. She picked up two wickets in her four-over spell against Central Zone and conceded only 28 runs. Sushree is expected to add more wickets to her tally against North East Zone, thanks to her variations. Hence, she can be backed to be the top bowler for her side.

Our Prediction

East Zone are the favourites to win this match despite the fact that they lost the previous game by 40 runs. They have better T20 players compared to their opponents and can even dominate this clash to register a win by a big margin. On the other hand, North East Zone are coming off a 126-run loss in the previous game and are unlikely to put up a fight. Hence, East Zone are massive favourites to win this clash.