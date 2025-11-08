Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Auckland struggled in the last match against the defending champions Canterbury as they registered their first loss of the season. Auckland bowled first and conceded 338 runs and they eventually lost the game by 21 runs. Auckland have won two of the three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Much like their opponents, Central Districts have had a solid start to the season as they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Otago and they won the game by seven runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’ chances of winning - 55%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 45%

Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Bevon Jacobs had a solid campaign last season and has been impressive thus far as he scored a half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian had a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored a half century in the opening game. He has struggled to make an impact in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Auckland during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Siddhesh Dixit,Dale Phillips,Harrish Kannan,Cam Fletcher (wk),James Neesham,Bevon Jacobs,Simon Keene,Jock McKenzie,Ryan Harrison,Adithya Ashok (c),Ben Lister, Rohit Gulati

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter Harrish Kannan Batter James Neesham Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Jock McKenzie All-rounder Ryan Harrison Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland made the finals last season and so far this season they have managed two wins in three games.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Dane Cleaver (wk),Brad Schmulian,Dean Foxcroft,Tom Bruce,Curtis Heaphy,Josh Clarkson,William Clark,Toby Findlay,Jayden Lennox (c),Blair Tickner,Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Tom Bruce Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Toby Findlay All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts made the playoffs last season and have two wins in three games, they are third on the table.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland have had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 42-33. Last season both sides went head to head in the playoffs and Auckland won the game.

Head to Head

Auckland: 42

Central Districts: 33

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had an excellent start to the campaign. Both sides made the playoffs last season and would be hoping to achieve a similar feat in the group stages this season. Auckland registered back to back wins at the start but in the last game they surrendered their winning start to the season against Canterbury and would be hoping to bounce back in this game. Much like their opponents Central Districts have two wins in three games which makes this an excellent watch for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head in the playoff last season and Auckland won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Central Districts have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Central Districts will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is the leading run scorer for Auckland this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been brilliant so far this season and is the leading run scorer for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Simon Keene to be Auckland’ top bowler

Simon Keene was excellent in the last game as he bagged two wickets and so far this season he has seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Josh Clarkson was impressive in the last game as he bagged three wickets. He has been the standout bowler and with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.