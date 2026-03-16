Facts: Border’s Marco Marais is the third highest run scorer of the tournament, having amassed 340 runs in eight innings.

Liam Peters is the leading batter for Limpopo at the moment with 328 runs in eight innings.

Border vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

Border edged out their first victory of the season in the previous match against Eastern Storm where the former chose to set the target. They made an exceptional start to the game with a whopping 514 runs on the board; while Marco Marais and Mncedisi Malika stood out with individual contributions of 170 and 120, respectively, Jade de Klerk’s unbeaten 77 and Mathew Fourie’s 70 were also remarkable. Eastern Storm were bundled out for 300 in the following innings which allowed Border to pile on an additional 140 runs. Notwithstanding the pressure, Eastern Storm found themselves all out for 97 in the final innings which handed Border victory by 257 runs.

Limpopo settled for their second draw of the season as they took on KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last match and restricted the latter to 211 runs. Limpopo’s attempt to chase such a simple target turned out to be futile since they were bundled out for 134, wherein skipper Ludwig Kaestner top-scored with 42 runs. KwaZulu-Natal Inland took it a step further and added 279 runs to their original tally before declaring and Limpopo were finally on their way to giving the opposition a run for their money, having scored 268/8. However, at this juncture, the time was up and a draw was reached.

Border chance of winning - 42%

Limpopo chance of winning - 58%

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Border vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score low before first dismissal

Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo have established themselves as Limpopo’s opening pair this season and after getting off to a great start, their partnerships have taken a hit in the last two games. It is largely due to Masondo who does not have any consistency with the bat which has resulted in opening stands of 12, 3, 33, 16, 63, 68, 12 and 55 runs. Border’s bowling attack has the potential to break up Limpopo’s first partnership quite early on in the next match.

Border vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

The pitch at Buffalo Park has been quite favorable to the batters who are able to score big and secure nearly unattainable targets. The average first innings total of 411 this season is rather high and the teams batting first have taken victory in both matches held here so far, making batting first the sought-after option in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear skies are predicted at East London on the days of the match with a minimal 5% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Christopher Gleaves (c), Mncedisi Malika, Marco Marais, Chad Classen, Lihle Sizani, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Jerome Bossr, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Butsha Mfazwe, Keeran Forbes.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand Batter Butsha Mfazwe Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Christopher Gleaves (C) All-rounder Marco Marais Batter Keeran Forbes Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen All-rounder Nico Van Zyl Bowler Mathew Fourie Bowler

Border Team Form

Border’s batting display was truly outstanding in the previous match but their ability to maintain the momentum is a matter of concern.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Sizwe Masondo Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Atwell Mokgoloboto Bowler Eldred Hawken Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo have not won since their first game of the tournament this season but they have the firepower to do better in the next match, considering the batters showed great resolve in the last fixture.

Border vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

Border and Limpopo met twice in the 2023 season of the CSA Division Two where the latter won both times by great margins of 78 runs and six wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Border - 0

Limpopo - 2

Border vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

Limpopo’s Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo have been the mainstay openers for the team since the beginning of the season and despite the impressive start, their performance trailed off and got worse. In the last three games, the duo scored 12, 3, 33, 16, 63 and 68 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Border’s first partnership has been improving over the course of the season as the openers have secured 25, 17, 38, 144, 0 and 0. Despite the fluctuation, Border’s first wicket is expected to outgun Limpopo’s opening order.

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Border vs Limpopo Best Batters

Marco Marais to be Border’s Best Batter

In the previous outing versus Eastern Storm, Marco Marais showcased his absolute best performance of the season as he notched up 170 runs in the first innings. This boosted him all the way to the top spot among the team’s batters with 340 runs in eight innings and an average of 48.57. He is anticipated to come out on top in the next match as well.

Liam Peters to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Liam Peters has quite a lead over the other batters from Limpopo with a total of 328 runs in eight innings. So far, he has a century and a half-century to his credit with an average of 46.85. Even though his scores of 29 and six in the previous game were not very convincing, he is expected to come good against Border.

Border vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be Border’s Best Bowler

Jade de Klerk has been an unbelievably dependable bowler for Border this season and it is evident in the fact that he achieved his fourth fifer of the present tournament in the last game against Eastern Storm. He has 26 wickets under his belt in seven innings with a stellar average of 15.53. Naturally, he remains the leading pick for the next game.

Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Kgaudisa Molefe went wicketless in the first innings but returned with a four wicket haul in the following innings. He is in a league of his own with 18 wickets in seven innings overall, coupled with a bowling average of 22.88. He is the favorite to be Limpopo’s premier bowler once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Limpopo Border @ 1.73

Limpopo @ 2.10 Border made a poor start to their campaign with two successive defeats before they drew a match and went on to achieve their first win. They are not in a favorable position on the points table since they stand second-to-last. Limpopo are only one place higher in the standings in fifth with one win, one loss and two draws but the bookmakers fully endorse Limpopo to come out on top, especially as they beat Border twice in the history of the tournament. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





