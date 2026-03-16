Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s captain, Michael Erlank, is the leading run scorer of the tournament with 401 runs in seven innings.

Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Benjamin van Niekerk is the second leading batter of the tournament with 361 runs in six innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland went up against Limpopo in the last fixture and remained on tenterhooks throughout the game. The former’s performance in the first innings was a disaster as they were kept down to 211 runs, where skipper Michael Erlank and Chad Laycock secured individual scores of 54 and 45, respectively. Somehow, the bowlers pulled off a miracle and gave it back to rivals by restricting them to 134. This allowed KwaZulu-Natal Inland to post an extra 279 runs, owing to Kagiso Rapulana, Ben Compton, Michael Erlank and Marcello Piedt who scored 79, 66, 49 and 48 runs, respectively. They were inches away from victory when the time was up and a draw was reached.

Mpumalanga Rhinos suffered their first defeat of the season against South Western Districts in the last match, and it was largely a result of their mediocre batting displays. The former batted first and piled on 226 runs and their top contributors were Yassar Cook and Jurie Snyman who notched up 47 and 45 runs, respectively. South Western Districts surpassed the score with ease and posted 388 runs on the board which prompted Mpumalanga Rhinos to respond with an additional 242 runs, courtesy of Yassar Cook’s 83 and Benjamin van Niekerk’s 60. However, this was not adequate and their opposition were able to chase it down with eight wickets in hand.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 62%

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score high before first dismissal

Ben Compton and Kagiso Rapulana have led KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s first wicket in all the matches so far and even though their partnerships are hit-or-miss, they have absolutely smashed it out of the park with totals of 6, 144, 194, 3, 172, 0 and 1 in the last four fixtures. Additionally, Compton and Rapulana are averaging at 44.00 and 46.85, respectively, in the tournament and another high-scoring partnership is on the cards for the duo.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

City Oval has hosted one match in the competition this season and it was between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Northern Cape. The latter chose to bat first and although it seemed like the wrong choice at first, the pitch deteriorated by the end of the match and they ended up winning comfortably. This makes batting first the preferred option for the next encounter as well.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to disrupt the match at Pietermaritzburg with a 35% possibility of rainfall alongside a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Ben Compton, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Cameron Shekleton, Ntando Zuma, Mbulelo Budaza, Sean Gilson, Sean Whitehead, Thabiso Ndlela, Zeden Mahomed, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Shekleton Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Sean Gilson Bowler Chad Laycock All-rounder Sean Whitehead Bowler Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Marcello Piedt All-rounder Zeden Mahomed Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s openers do most of the work for the team and if they collapse early, the innings takes a massive blow.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa.

Predicted Playing XI

Karabo Mogotsi Batter Jurie Snyman All-rounder Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Yassar Cook Batter Nonelela Yikha Batter Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Gareth Dukes Bowler Jon Hinrichsen Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos have a lot of work to do in the batting department and they need to score better in order to have a shot at victory.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head

There has been a single meeting between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Mpumalanga Rhinos in the tournament and it was during the 2022 season where the former emerged victorious by an innings and 72 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Mpumalanga Rhinos

Karabo Mogotsi and Jurie Snyman have more or less established themselves as the opening pair for Mpumalanga Rhinos in the tournament, having opened the last two matches together. In the previous three games, the team had first wicket stands of 31, 19, 0, 13, 21 and 37 runs. They do not compare to KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this regard since the latter have secured first partnerships of 6, 144, 194, 3, 172 and 0 in the previous three outings. Ben Compton and Kagiso Rapulana are very blow hot and cold in terms of scores but will certainly be backed to outdo Mpumalanga Rhinos’ openers.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos South Africa City Oval, null KwaZulu-Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Mpumalanga Rhinos Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Batters

Michael Erlank to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Michael Erlank scored his first half-century of the season in the last match against Limpopo, having notched up 54 runs in the first innings. He nearly got his second one as well but, unfortunately, got dismissed on 49 in the second innings. Nonetheless, he is the team’s leading batter with 401 runs in seven innings and an average of 66.83, making him the top choice for the next game.

Benjamin van Niekerk to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Benjamin van Niekerk has been incredibly consistent and stands at the top of the team’s run charts with 361 runs in six innings so far. In the last outing versus South Western Districts, he scored 34 runs in the first innings and secured his third half-century of the season with 60 runs in the following innings. Averaging at 72.20, he is expected to lead the way in the upcoming fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Bowlers

Sean Whitehead to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Sean Whitehead has an astonishing lead over the other bowlers from the team, having taken a total of 22 wickets in seven innings so far. He was unmatched in the previous outing against Limpopo where he claimed a six-for in the first innings and added three more wickets to his haul in the following innings. With a stellar average of 16.31, he remains the leading pick for the next encounter.

Jon Hinrichsen to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Jon Hinrichsen did not capture any wickets in the last game against South Western Districts but he retains his lead at the top with 11 wickets in seven innings thus far. He also has one fifer under his belt and will be expected to come good against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Our Prediction Favorites to win KwaZulu-Natal Inland KwaZulu-Natal Inland @ 1.63

Mpumalanga Rhinos @ 2.30 KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s campaign took a hit after the first two matches where they won and they ended up with a loss and a draw thereafter. They are currently placed second on the table with 72.94 points while their upcoming rivals, Mpumalanga Rhinos, are two places below in fourth with one win, a loss, two draws and 52.06 points. Since KwaZulu-Natal Inland are attempting to take the fight to the top, they are the match favorites. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





