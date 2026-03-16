Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Match Prediction
LIM
35%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
65%
South Africa
Polokwane Cricket Club
Facts:
- With 293 runs, Liam Peters is the leading run scorer for Limpopo in this campaign.
- With 298 runs, Michael Erlank is the leading run scorer for KwaZulu- Natal Inland in this campaign.
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Chance of Winning
Limpopo have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. Limpopo got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game by 88 runs against Eastern Storm but since then they have lost one and drawn one, in the last match they lost against Northern Cape.
Unlike their opponents, KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins and one loss in three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Northern Cape who won the game by 19 runs. As per our calculations, KwaZulu- Natal are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Limpopo ’ chances of winning - 35%
- KwaZulu- Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 65%
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ludwig Kaestner has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 216 runs with an average of 36. In the last game Kaestner scored 35 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rapulana was sensational in the last game as he scored 142 against Northern Cape. So far this season Rapulana has scored 245 runs with an average of 49 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Limpopo News & Player List
Limpopo Player List
Ludwig Kaestner (c), Sizwe Masondo, Louren Steenkamp, Liam Peters, Morne Venter, Heinrich Pieterse, Daniel van der Merwe, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Don Radebe, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Eldred Hawken, Atwell Mokgoloboto
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ludwig Kaestner
|
Batter
|
Sizwe Masondo
|
Batter
|
Steenkamp
|
Batter
|
Liam Peters
|
All-rounder
|
Dilivio Ridgaard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Morne Venter
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Pieterse
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Don Radebe
|
Bowler
|
Jesse Albanie
|
Bowler
|
Kgaudisa Molefe
|
Bowler
Limpopo Team Form
Limpopo got off to a great start as they beat Eastern Storm in the opening game since then they are winless in the last two matches and are currently fifth on the table.
KwaZulu- Natal Inland News & Player List
KwaZulu- Natal Inland Player List
Kagiso Rapulana, Ben Compton, Cameron Shekleton, Michael Erlank (c), Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza, Thabiso Ndlela, Thando Ntini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Ben Compton
|
Batter
|
Cameron Shekleton
|
Batter
|
Michael Erlank
|
All-rounder
|
Ntando Zuma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sean Whitehead
|
Batter
|
Sean Gilson
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Laycock
|
All-rounder
|
Marcello Piedt
|
Bowler
|
Ziyaad Abrahams
|
Bowler
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
KwaZulu- Natal Inland Team Form
KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a solid campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Head to Head
Limpopo and KwaZulu- Natal Inland have gone head to head only once prior to this fixture. KwaZulu- Natal Inland won the game.
Head to Head
Limpopo: 00
KwaZulu- Natal Inland: 01
Draw/Tie: 00
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Betting Odds
KwaZulu- Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo
Limpopo and KwaZulu- Natal Inland go head to head after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Limpopo have struggled for consistency as after a win against Eastern Storm in the opening game they are winless in the last two matches. In the last game they were dominated by Northern Cape and with 41 points they are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table and have a game in hand over Northern Cape who are at the top of the table. In the last two matches, KwaZulu- Natal Inland openers have dominated the game as they have managed an opening stand of 172 and 194 runs which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland
South Africa
Polokwane Cricket Club, null
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Top Batters
Liam Peters to be Limpopo’ top batter
Limpopo struggled in the last game as they were bowled out for 57 in the second innings, Liam Peters scored 19 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 293 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Limpopo which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Erlank to be KwaZulu- Natal Inland’ top batter
Michael Erlank did not have a great game in the last outing against Northern Cape regardless we are going to stick with him as with 298 runs, Erlank is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Top Bowlers
Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’ top bowler
Kgaudisa Molefe has been the stand out bowler for Limpopo this season as he has been consistent and with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Whitehead to be KwaZulu- Natal Inland’ top bowler
Sean Whitehead was sensational in the last game against Northern Cape as he bagged six wickets in the first innings. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KwaZulu- Natal Inland
- Limpopo to win - 2.50 (Batery)
- KwaZulu- Natal Inland to win - 1.53 (Batery)
Batery
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