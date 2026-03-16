Facts: With 293 runs, Liam Peters is the leading run scorer for Limpopo in this campaign.

With 298 runs, Michael Erlank is the leading run scorer for KwaZulu- Natal Inland in this campaign.

Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Chance of Winning

Limpopo have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. Limpopo got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game by 88 runs against Eastern Storm but since then they have lost one and drawn one, in the last match they lost against Northern Cape.

Unlike their opponents, KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins and one loss in three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Northern Cape who won the game by 19 runs. As per our calculations, KwaZulu- Natal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Limpopo ’ chances of winning - 35%

KwaZulu- Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 65%

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Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ludwig Kaestner has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 216 runs with an average of 36. In the last game Kaestner scored 35 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rapulana was sensational in the last game as he scored 142 against Northern Cape. So far this season Rapulana has scored 245 runs with an average of 49 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Limpopo News & Player List

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Sizwe Masondo, Louren Steenkamp, Liam Peters, Morne Venter, Heinrich Pieterse, Daniel van der Merwe, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Don Radebe, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Eldred Hawken, Atwell Mokgoloboto







Predicted Playing XI









Ludwig Kaestner Batter Sizwe Masondo Batter Steenkamp Batter Liam Peters All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Morne Venter Batter Heinrich Pieterse All-rounder Daniel van der Merwe All-rounder Don Radebe Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo got off to a great start as they beat Eastern Storm in the opening game since then they are winless in the last two matches and are currently fifth on the table.

KwaZulu- Natal Inland News & Player List

KwaZulu- Natal Inland Player List

Kagiso Rapulana, Ben Compton, Cameron Shekleton, Michael Erlank (c), Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza, Thabiso Ndlela, Thando Ntini







Predicted Playing XI









Kagiso Rapulana Batter Ben Compton Batter Cameron Shekleton Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Sean Whitehead Batter Sean Gilson All-rounder Chad Laycock All-rounder Marcello Piedt Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu- Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a solid campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Head to Head

Limpopo and KwaZulu- Natal Inland have gone head to head only once prior to this fixture. KwaZulu- Natal Inland won the game.

Head to Head

Limpopo: 00

KwaZulu- Natal Inland: 01

Draw/Tie: 00

Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Betting Odds

KwaZulu- Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

Limpopo and KwaZulu- Natal Inland go head to head after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Limpopo have struggled for consistency as after a win against Eastern Storm in the opening game they are winless in the last two matches. In the last game they were dominated by Northern Cape and with 41 points they are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table and have a game in hand over Northern Cape who are at the top of the table. In the last two matches, KwaZulu- Natal Inland openers have dominated the game as they have managed an opening stand of 172 and 194 runs which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Top Batters

Liam Peters to be Limpopo’ top batter

Limpopo struggled in the last game as they were bowled out for 57 in the second innings, Liam Peters scored 19 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 293 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Limpopo which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Erlank to be KwaZulu- Natal Inland’ top batter

Michael Erlank did not have a great game in the last outing against Northern Cape regardless we are going to stick with him as with 298 runs, Erlank is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Limpopo vs KwaZulu- Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’ top bowler

Kgaudisa Molefe has been the stand out bowler for Limpopo this season as he has been consistent and with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Whitehead to be KwaZulu- Natal Inland’ top bowler

Sean Whitehead was sensational in the last game against Northern Cape as he bagged six wickets in the first innings. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win KwaZulu- Natal Inland Limpopo to win - 2.50 (Batery)

KwaZulu- Natal Inland to win - 1.53 (Batery) Limpopo and KwaZulu- Natal Inland have only played once in the past and KwaZulu- Natal Inland won the game. KwaZulu- Natal Inland have had a far better season which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them and you should do the same as KwaZulu- Natal Inland would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





