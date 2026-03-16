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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Match Prediction

MPU

56%

Chance of Winning

SOU

44%

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South Africa

Uplands College

Mpumalanga Rhinos take on South Western Districts in the 15th game of the 2024-25 CSA Series Division Two at Uplands College, White River, Mpumalanga. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 01:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 267 runs, Benjamin van Niekerk is the leading run scorer for Mpumalanga Rhinos in this campaign.
  • With 250 runs, Luke Beaufort is the leading run scorer for South Western Districts in this campaign.

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Chance of Winning

Even though Mpumalanga Rhinos are one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament they have struggled for consistency as they drew the first two matches but in the last game they registered their first win against Eastern Storm as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. Mpumalanga Rhinos are currently fourth on the table.

South Western Districts have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table. After a win in the opening game against Border, they are winless in the last two games. As per our calculations, Mpumalanga Rhinos are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Mpumalanga Rhinos ’ chances of winning - 56%
  • South Western Districts’ chances of winning - 44%

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Jurie Snyman scored a half century in the last game, he has struggled to make a mark. Snyman has scored 76 in four innings which includes a half century which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

George Van Heerden has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been consistent thus far. Heerden has scored 235 runs so far with an average of 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 19% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Mpumalanga Rhinos News & Player List

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Karabo Mogotsi, Jurie Snyman, Muhammed Mayet (c), Benjamin van Niekerk, Yassar Cook, Hermann Rolfes, Nonelela Yikha, Musawenkosi Twala (wk), Gareth Dukes, Jon Hinrichsen, Themba Maupa, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Alexander Kok



Predicted Playing XI




Karabo Mogotsi

Batter

Jurie Snyman

Batter

Muhammed Mayet

Batter

Benjamin van Niekerk

All-rounder

Musawenkosi Twala

Wicket-keeper

Yassar Cook

Batter

Nonelela Yikha

All-rounder

Hermann Rolfes

All-rounder

Gareth Dukes

Bowler

Jon Hinrichsen

Bowler

Themba Maupa

Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos are one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament. They have one win and two draws and are currently fourth on the table.

South Western Districts News & Player List

South Western Districts Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Yaseen Valli (c), George Van Heerden, Kelly Smuts, Luke Beaufort (wk), Thomas Kaber, Jarred Jardine, Pheko Moletsane, Irvin Modimokoane, Enathi Kitshini, Sintu Majeza, Tyrese Karelse, Liyabona Malife, Khwezi Gumede



Predicted Playing XI




Yaseen Valli

Batter

Kyle Jacobs

Batter

George Van Heerden

Batter

Kelly Smuts

All-rounder

Luke Beaufort

Wicket-keeper

Jarred Jardine

Batter

Pheko Moletsane

All-rounder

Thomas Kaber

All-rounder

Irvin Modimokoane

Bowler

Enathi Kitshini

Bowler

Sintu Majeza

Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts struggled to make an impact last season but this year as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Head to Head

South Western Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture against Mpumalanga Rhinos 0-1. South Western Districts have one win and one draw in this fixture.

Head to Head

Mpumalanga Rhinos: 00

South Western Districts: 01

Draw/Tie: 01

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts

Mpumalanga Rhinos and South Western Districts go head to head after both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. Mpumalanga Rhinos are one of the two unbeaten teams in this tournament but they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand South Western Districts got off to a great start as they beat Border in the opening game but have remained winless in the last two matches and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches South Western Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership in the first innings which makes us believe Mpumalanga Rhinos would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts

South Africa

Uplands College, null

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Benjamin van Niekerk to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ top batter

Benjamin van Niekerk had a brilliant game in the last outing against Eastern Storm as he scored 123 in the first innings. With 267 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Beaufort to be South Western Districts’ top batter

Luke Beaufort had a solid outing in the last game as he scored 42 in the first innings. With 250 runs thus far, Beaufort is the leading run scorer for South Western Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Jon Hinrichsen to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ top bowler

Jon Hinrichsen was excellent in the last game against Eastern Storm as he bagged five wickets in the game. With 11 wickets thus far, Hinrichsen is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thomas Kaber to be South Western Districts’ top bowler

Thomas Kaber has been sensational thus far, in the last match he bagged five wickets in the first innings and with 19 wickets, Kaber is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Mpumalanga Rhinos are yet to beat South Western Districts in the fixture as both sides have played twice in the past South Western Districts have one win and one draw. The bookmakers have favoured Mpumalanga Rhinos and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Mpumalanga Rhinos to win - 1.78 (Dafabets)
  • South Western Districts to win - 2.00 (Dafabets)
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