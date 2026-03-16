Facts: With 255 runs, Cole Abrahams is the leading run scorer for Northern Cape in this campaign.

With 300 runs, Grant Thomson is the leading run scorer for Eastern Storm in this campaign.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Chance of Winning

Northern Cape have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they are one of the two unbeaten teams in this tournament. They have three wins and one draw thus far and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they dominated against Limpopo as Northern Cape won the game by an innings and 64 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Eastern Storm have had a dismal campaign thus far as they remain the only team who are yet to win a single game. With four defeats in four games, Eastern Storm are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Northern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Cape ’ chances of winning - 67%

Eastern Storm’ chances of winning - 33%

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Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ruan Haasbroek had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 23 off 19 balls against Limpopo. So far this season Haasbroek has scored 208 runs with an average of 34.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Divan Posthumus had an exceptional game in the last outing as he scored a brilliant century in the first innings. So far this season Posthumus has scored 269 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Northern Cape News & Player List

Northern Cape Player List

Modiri Litheko (wk), Ernest Kemm (c), Tian Koekemoer, Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Christoffel Klijnhans, Romano Terblanche, Emmanuel Motswiri, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Ntuli, Jerome Xaba, Monde Maqunqu, Ronan Hermann, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Zakhele Qwabe, Basheeru-Deen Walters







Predicted Playing XI









Ernest Kemm Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Ruan Haasbroek Batter Cole Abrahams All-rounder Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Romano Terblanche Batter Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Jerome Xaba Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape have been dominant thus far as they have three wins and one draw in four matches and are at the top of the table.

Eastern Storm News & Player List

Eastern Storm Player List

Jason van Dyk, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Grant Thomson (c), Nhlanhla Mashigo (wk), Divan Posthumus, Andrew Rasemene, Tumelo Simelane, Adam Kruger, Danie Rossouw, Dewan Marais, Kyle Landsberg, Shane Dadswell, Aron Visser, Amaan Khan, Martin Khumalo







Predicted Playing XI









Jason van Dyk Batter Thulani Tembela Batter Christopher Britz Batter Kabelo Sekhukhune All-rounder Nhlanhla Mashigo Wicket-keeper Shaylen Pillay Batter Grant Thomson All-rounder Divan Posthumus All-rounder Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler Adam Kruger Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have lost all four games and are currently seventh on the table.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Head to Head

Northern Cape have had an upper hand in this fixture against Eastern Storm 06-04. Both sides managed to share the spoils in nine matches in the past.

Head to Head

Northern Cape: 06

Eastern Storm: 04

Draw/Tie: 09

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Northern Cape and Eastern Storm go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as both sides fall on the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of form. Eastern Storm have had a dismal campaign thus far as they remain the only team yet to bag a single win in the campaign and with four losses in four games they are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Northern Cape have been dominant in the group stages this season as they are unbeaten after four games which includes three wins and one draw and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Northern Cape have dominated the game they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all four matches which makes us believe Eastern Storm would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Top Batters

Cole Abrahams to be Northern Cape’ top batter

Cole Abrahams did not have a great game in the last outing against Limpopo as he scored a duck but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and is the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’ top batter

Grant Thomson struggled in the first innings in the last game but scored 41 in the second. With 300 runs thus far Thomson is the leading run scorer for Eastern Storm which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Top Bowlers

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’ top bowler

Ernest Kemm was sensational in the last game against Limpopo as he bagged seven wickets in the game. With 27 wickets, Kemm is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tumelo Simelane to be Eastern Storm’ top bowler

Tumelo Simelane has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. In the last match he bagged two wickets in the first innings and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Cape Northern Cape to win - 1.50 (PariMatch)

Eastern Storm to win - 2.58 (PariMatch) Northern Cape have had an upper hand in this fixture against Eastern Storm in the past. They have three wins and one draw in four games which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Northern Cape would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





