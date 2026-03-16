Facts: Priya Punia was the second highest run scorer for East Delhi Riders Women in the 2024 season with 75 runs in two innings.

Vandana Chaturvedi led Central Delhi Queens’ run charts last season with 42 runs in two innings.

East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Chances of Winning

East Delhi Riders Women’s game against Central Delhi Queens in the previous season was abandoned and both teams got to play just two games in the group stage. The former played the opening fixture against South Delhi Superstarz Women where they posted 114 runs on the board;opener Pratika Rawal’s 41 was the only consequential innings but the bowlers came through and defended the score well. They kept the opposition down to 103/6 and took a close 11-run victory in the end. However, they lost to North Delhi Strikers Women in the second encounter despite having posted 150 runs on the board where Priya Punia’s 63 and Pratika Rawal’s 52 were the top scores. They failed to defend this time around and conceded defeat by a margin of seven wickets via the VJD method.

Central Delhi Queens, though, had no luck whatsoever last season as they lost both of their completed matches. They failed to chase down a 136-run target against North Delhi Strikers Women in their first match and posted a measly score of 127 runs against South Delhi Superstarz Women in the second. Needless to say, they were the least competitive team in the tournament in the inaugural season.

East Delhi Riders Women chance of winning - 55%

Central Delhi Queens chance of winning - 45%

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East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Tips

East Delhi Riders Women to score high before first dismissal

Priya Punia and Pratika Rawal forged a powerful partnership in the previous season of the competition with exceptional first innings stands of 83 and 29 runs. Although the latter is not returning to the squad this season, the team is expected to build on the momentum they garnered in the last season and form a solid opening wicket.

East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Toss Prediction

Out of 14 T20I games held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the past, the teams chasing maintained an edge with nine victories. The average first innings score of 145 is not entirely promising and, further, the toss winner of the previous game between South Delhi Superstarz Women and North Delhi Strikers Women saw the former choose to field first. This makes it the favored option for the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is a prominent 75% threat of rain at Delhi and the disruptions could put a damper on the game. The temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

East Delhi Riders Women Player List

Aarna Dudeja, Kanshika, Meenakshi Vashishat, Priya Punia, Urvashi Gupta, Vanshika Lila, Aashi Saxena, Hansika, Harendra Madhu, Neha Chhillar, Nilanchal Nerwal, Priyanshi, Purva Siwach, Sonakshi, Suhana Attri, Tushika, Pragya Rawat, Tannu Yadav, Bharti Rawal, Hridya Sharma, Mayuri Singh, Sumiti Soni.

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia Batter Aarna Dudeja Batter Pragya Rawat Wicket-keeper Vanshika Lila Batter Meenakshi Vashishat Batter Neha Chhillar All-rounder Purva Siwach All-rounder Hridya Sharma Bowler Sumiti Soni Bowler Bharti Rawal Bowler Mayuri Singh Bowler

East Delhi Riders Women Team Form

East Delhi Riders Women had a strong top order in the 2024 season, and they are expected to dominate with the bat in the next game.

Central Delhi Queens Player List

Aujasvie Gahlot, Deeksha Sharma, Manshi Garg, Monika, Nidhi Mahto, Puja Halder, Ritisha Khushi, Vandana Chaturvedi, Ashmeet Kaur, Avleen Kaur, Riya Kondal, Saachi, Soni Yadav, Ishika, Nishika Singh, Riya Shokeen, Sonia Khatri, Jyoshi Nain, Mallika Khatri, Neha Parmar, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashmeet Kaur All-rounder Vandana Chaturvedi Batter Aujasvie Gahlot Batter Riya Shokeen Wicket-keeper Riya Kondal All-rounder Parunika Sisodia Bowler Deeksha Sharma Batter Mallika Khatri Bowler Neha Parmar Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Jyoshi Nain Bowler

Central Delhi Queens Team Form

Central Delhi Queens were off the mark in all aspects of the game in the previous season and their ability to return in better form is suspect.

East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Head-to-Head

East Delhi Riders Women and Central Delhi Queens were slated to meet once last season but the match was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

East Delhi Riders Women - 0

Central Delhi Queens - 0

Abandoned - 1

East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Queens

Central Delhi Queens had two completely different opening pairs in the previous season of the tournament but their opening stands improved over the course of the season with scores of 51 and 21 runs. However, East Delhi Riders Women’s first wicket remained consistent with Priya Punia and Pratika Rawal opening both matches, having posted totals of 83 and 29 runs in the two games they played. For the upcoming match, too, the bookmakers favor the latter to set up a better first partnership.

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East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Batters

Priya Punia to be East Delhi Riders Women’s Best Batter

Priya Punia was the second leading batter for East Delhi Riders Women in the previous season where she notched up 75 runs in two innings. Her best performance was in the second match against North Delhi Strikers Women as she scored a 63-run half-century. She remains the top contender for the upcoming game.

Vandana Chaturvedi to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Batter

Vandana Chaturvedi scored a mere eight runs in the first game of the 2024 season against North Delhi Strikers Women but she went on to secure a 34-run knock in the second game which was the top score of the innings. She was the leading run-getter for the team with 42 runs in two innings and is the top choice to be their standout batter against East Delhi Riders Women.

East Delhi Riders Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Bowlers

Priya Mishra to be East Delhi Riders Women’s Best Bowler

Priya Mishra was tied as East Delhi Riders Women’s top bowler in the previous season of the tournament, having picked two wickets in two innings. She captured one wicket in each of the two innings and will be expected to come out on top in the next fixture.

Parunika Sisodia to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Bowler

Parunika Sisodia was the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Queens in the last season of the competition as she claimed two wickets in two games. Her consistency makes her the favorite for the upcoming game.