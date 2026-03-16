Facts: North Delhi Strikers Women’s Upasana Yadav is the second leading batter of the tournament with 23* runs in the first game.

Central Delhi Queens’ Deeksha Sharma is the top run scorer so far with 45 runs in a single innings.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Chances of Winning

North Delhi Strikers Women played the opening fixture of the Women's Delhi Premier League against South Delhi Superstarz Women. However, they were thwarted by unfavorable weather conditions which put an end to the game abruptly after 12 overs. At this juncture, the defending champions, having batted first, posted 58 runs on the board and were two wickets down. Despite that, there is no doubt about the fact that the North Delhi-based team are a strong contender in the present season as well.

Central Delhi Queens made a dominant start to the season as they faced East Delhi Riders Women and bundled out the opposition for a measly 88 runs in the 17th over. Their chase was a piece of cake as opener Deeksha Sharma set the tone for the innings with a 45-run knock. Even though they lost a few wickets in the process, the target was rather low and they made it over the line comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

North Delhi Strikers Women chance of winning - 55%

Central Delhi Queens chance of winning - 45%

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North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Tips

Central Delhi Queens to score high before first dismissal

Central Delhi Queens have had various opening combinations in the tournament to date, and in the previous match they had an absolute powerhouse with Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh. They secured an excellent stand of 65 runs together, and their first wicket was quite competitive in the previous season as well. In the two matches the team played, they had strong opening totals of 51 and 21 runs, making it a very real possibility that they will have a successful partnership in the next game as well.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted two matches in the competition this season where one game ended without a result and the other went in favor of the chasing side. The surface has historically favored those fielding first, evidenced by a 9-5 scoreline in the T20Is so far. It will remain the top option in the next match, too.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted at Delhi with a strong 35% chance of a downpour. The temperature will remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

North Delhi Strikers Women Player List

Ayushi Soni (c), Armeet Kaur, Riti Tomar, Upasana Yadav, Archana Devi, Hanaya, Manisha Badhan, Nazma Khan, Reshika Beniwal, Samaira Raghav, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Singh, Aarti Kumari, Ananya, Anshu Nagar, Harshita, Pari Sharma, Ria Sharma, Shivani Jangid.

Predicted Playing XI

Upasana Yadav Batter Armeet Kaur Batter Nazma Khan All-rounder Ayushi Soni (C) Batter Samaira Raghav Batter Laxmi Yadav Wicket-keeper Archana Devi All-rounder Shivani Jangid Bowler Aarti Kumari Bowler Manisha Badhan Batter Anshu Nagar Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Women Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Women’s top order has potential to improve considering Upasana Yadav is in a league of her own and Armeet Kaur has had the chance to bed in. Their batting is on course to get better in the next game.

Central Delhi Queens Player List

Soni Yadav (c), Aujasvie Gahlot, Deeksha Sharma, Manshi Garg, Monika, Nidhi Mahto, Puja Halder, Ritisha Khushi, Vandana Chaturvedi, Ashmeet Kaur, Avleen Kaur, Riya Kondal, Saachi, Ishika, Nishika Singh, Riya Shokeen, Sonia Khatri, Jyoshi Nain, Mallika Khatri, Neha Parmar, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra.

Predicted Playing XI

Deeksha Sharma Batter Nishika Singh Batter Saachi All-rounder Monika Batter Ashmeet Kaur All-rounder Nidhi Mahto Batter Riya Kondal All-rounder Riya Shokeen Wicket-keeper Soni Yadav (C) All-rounder Parunika Sisodia Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler

Central Delhi Queens Team Form

Central Delhi Queens had an exceptional bowling attack in the previous game and they are expected to remain strong going into the second fixture.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Head-to-Head

North Delhi Strikers Women beat Central Delhi Queens in their sole encounter in the previous season of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

North Delhi Strikers Women - 1

Central Delhi Queens - 0

North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Odds

Central Delhi Queens to have a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers Women

Upasana Yadav is a solid opening batter for North Delhi Strikers Women but she received minimal support from her partner, Armeet Kaur, in the last outing against South Delhi Superstarz Women. Together, the pair added a mere 16 runs to the first wicket before the first dismissal. However, Central Delhi Queens’ Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh were off to a blistering start with a strong 65-run partnership against East Delhi Riders Women last time out. This makes the latter the favored first partnership for the upcoming game.

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North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Batters

Upasana Yadav to be North Delhi Strikers Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous game, Upasana Yadav emerged as the leading run scorer for North Delhi Strikers Women as she remained not out on 23. She was the leading batter for the team in the 2024 season with 270 runs in four innings. Naturally, she remains the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.

Deeksha Sharma to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Batter

Central Delhi Queens’ opener, Deeksha Sharma, led the team’s innings in their first match of the season against East Delhi Riders Women as she secured a 45-run total. She narrowly missed out on a half-century and will be expected to be their standout batter once again in the next encounter.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Bowlers

Nazma Khan to be North Delhi Strikers Women’s Best Bowler

Nazma Khan emerged as the leading bowler for North Delhi Strikers Women in the 2024 season, picking up seven wickets across four innings. She also shared the top spot in the final against South Delhi Superstarz Women, claiming two wickets in her three-over spell. With that form, she remains a strong contender for the next game.

Nidhi Mahto to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Bowler

In the previous outing versus East Delhi Riders Women, Nidhi Mahto was extremely impressive as she bagged a fifer in her four-over spell. Additionally, she also delivered a maiden and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 5.00 which makes her the favorite against North Delhi Riders Women, too.