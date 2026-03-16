Facts: North Delhi Strikers Women’s Nazma Khan is the second leading batter of the tournament with 58 runs in two innings.

East Delhi Riders Women’s Priya Punia stands as the third highest run scorer of the competition, having amassed 37 runs in two innings.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Chances of Winning

North Delhi Strikers Women were off to a poor start after their first game was abandoned, and they found themselves on the losing side against Central Delhi Queens in the previous outing. The defending champions batted first and they were restricted to 117 runs by the end of the innings; after the top order collapsed with very little contribution, all-rounder Nazma Khan and wicket-keeper batter Laxmi Yadav anchored the innings with scores of 40* and 28*, respectively. They did not give the bowlers much to work with, and even though it went down to the wire, the team conceded defeat by a single wicket.

East Delhi Riders Women have had no luck whatsoever either as they lost for the second time in a row, having faced South Delhi Superstarz Women in the last encounter. In a rain-reduced match, the teams batted eight overs each and the latter kicked off the game with a 73-run stand. However, the Priya Punia-led side struggled to chase it down and they were limited to 58/7 by the end, resulting in a 15-run defeat.

North Delhi Strikers Women chance of winning - 62%

East Delhi Riders Women chance of winning - 38%

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North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Betting Tips

North Delhi Strikers Women to score low before first dismissal

Upasana Yadav has been North Delhi Strikers Women’s opener since the previous season of the tournament and she is an explosive batter. However, her partnership with Armeet Kaur this season has not yielded particularly impressive results as they secured totals of 14 and 16 runs in the last two matches. They are not expected to improve significantly in the next encounter.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Toss Prediction

In the first three completed matches of the tournament, the teams fielding first have two victories at Arun Jaitley Stadium while the batting side have one victory. The average first innings stand of 93 this season is quite easily attainable, and that makes chasing the top choice in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Delhi with a 20% possibility of a downpour and the temperature is set to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

North Delhi Strikers Women Player List

Ayushi Soni (c), Armeet Kaur, Riti Tomar, Upasana Yadav, Archana Devi, Hanaya, Manisha Badhan, Nazma Khan, Reshika Beniwal, Samaira Raghav, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Singh, Aarti Kumari, Ananya, Anshu Nagar, Harshita, Pari Sharma, Ria Sharma, Shivani Jangid.

Predicted Playing XI

Upasana Yadav Batter Armeet Kaur Batter Nazma Khan All-rounder Ayushi Soni (C) Batter Samaira Raghav Batter Laxmi Yadav Wicket-keeper Archana Devi All-rounder Shivani Jangid Bowler Aarti Kumari Bowler Manisha Badhan Batter Anshu Nagar Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Women Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Women have the potential to perform better with the bat, especially with destructive players like Upasana Yadav and Nazma Khan on their side.

East Delhi Riders Women Player List

Priya Punia (c), Aarna Dudeja, Kanshika, Meenakshi Vashishat, Urvashi Gupta, Vanshika Lila, Aashi Saxena, Hansika, Harendra Madhu, Neha Chhillar, Nilanchal Nerwal, Priyanshi, Purva Siwach, Sonakshi, Suhana Attri, Tushika, Pragya Rawat, Tannu Yadav, Bharti Rawal, Hridya Sharma, Mayuri Singh, Sumiti Soni.

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia (C) Batter Vanshika Lila All-rounder Aarna Dudeja Batter Pragya Rawat Wicket-keeper Sonakshi All-rounder Purva Siwach All-rounder Neha Chhillar All-rounder Harendra Madhu All-rounder Bharti Rawal Bowler Sumiti Soni Bowler Mayuri Singh Bowler

East Delhi Riders Women Team Form

East Delhi Riders Women are awful with the bat and they are not expected to improve in the next game.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Head-to-Head

North Delhi Strikers Women beat East Delhi Riders Womenin their encounter during the 2024 season of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Total - 1

North Delhi Strikers Women - 1

East Delhi Riders Women - 0

North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders Women to have a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers Women

Upasana Yadav and Armeet Kaur have opened both games for North Delhi Strikers Women in the tournament so far and their scores have been quite steady, having added 16 and 14 runs to the first wicket. East Delhi Riders Women’s Vanshika Lila and Priya Punia, though, are a tad better in this regard which is evidenced by totals of 30 and 21 runs in the previous two encounters. Based on their performance, the latter are expected to put on a superior opening stand in the next game.

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North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Best Batters

Upasana Yadav to be North Delhi Strikers Women’s Best Batter

Upasana Yadav faced an unseemly early dismissal in the previous match against Central Delhi Queens where she scored six runs. In the first game, though, she was the top scorer as she remained unbeaten on 23. She was also their leading run scorer in the previous season with 270 runs in four innings, making her the top choice for the next game.

Priya Punia to be East Delhi Riders Women’s Best Batter

Priya Punia missed out on the top spot by two runs in the last game versus South Delhi Superstarz Women as she scored 15 runs. She has a total of 37 runs in two innings so far, making her the team’s leading batter. She is expected to come out on top against North Delhi Strikers Women.

North Delhi Strikers Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Best Bowlers

Nazma Khan to be North Delhi Strikers Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous encounter panned out as expected considering Nazma Khan emerged as the top bowler against Central Delhi Queens where she bowled 3.5 overs, picked three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.26. In the 2024 season, she was the team’s top bowler with seven wickets in four matches and she remains the favorite against East Delhi Riders Women.

Vanshika Lila to be East Delhi Riders Women’s Best Bowler

Vanshika Lila went wicketless in the previous outing against South Delhi Superstarz Women where she delivered a single over. However, she is the joint leading bowler for East Delhi Riders Women overall with two wickets in two innings, and she is anticipated to lead the charge next time around.