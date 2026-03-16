Facts: South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Medhavi Bidhuri is the second leading bowler of the tournament with two wickets in two innings.

Central Delhi Queens’ Nidhi Mahto stands as the top wicket-taker of the Women's Delhi Premier League with six wickets in two innings.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Chances of Winning

After South Delhi Superstarz Women’s first game of the season against North Delhi Strikers Women was abandoned, the runners-up of the previous season avenged themselves in the last fixture. They took on East Delhi Riders Women in a rain-affected eight-over shootout and posted 73 runs on the board; skipper Shweta Sehrawat emerged as the top batter for the team with 31 runs while opener Chhavi Gupta was next in line with 15 runs. The bowlers came in clutch to defend the total as they kept their rivals down to 58 runs by the end of eight overs, taking victory by a solid margin of 15 runs.

Central Delhi Queens have taken a clean sweep so far with two wins in two matches, and their last victory was against North Delhi Strikers Women. The latter scored 117 runs while batting first and they certainly made the chase difficult for their rivals. Central Delhi Queens nearly crumbled under pressure as they were down to the tenth wicket by the end of the match. They made it over the line by the skin of their teeth, having won by a single wicket.

South Delhi Superstarz Women chance of winning - 56%

Central Delhi Queens chance of winning - 44%

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Tips

South Delhi Superstarz Women to score low before first dismissal

South Delhi Superstarz Women’s previous game against East Delhi Riders Women was their first completed match of the season and their opening wicket failed to make an impact. Riya Soni and Chhavi Gupta scored a mere five runs together before the former’s dismissal on the fifth ball of the innings. Given that neither of the batters contributed, even on an individual level, puts them on the backfoot in the upcoming match.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted four matches in the competition so far out of which one was abandoned. The teams fielding first have a 2-1 record in the remaining matches with an average first innings stand of 93 this season, including one game reduced due to the rain. Based on these outcomes, chasing will remain the preferred strategy for the teams in the next encounter.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast at Delhi with a negligible 20% chance of disruptions, and the temperature is expected to soar to 33 degrees Celsius.

South Delhi Superstarz Women Player List

Shweta Sehrawat (c), Chhavi Gupta, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Riya Soni, Chakshita, Disha Nagar, Himkashi Choudhary, Kashish, Mitali R, Rupali, Shivi Sharma, Tanisha Singh, R Priyadarshini, Tanishqa Singh, Aishwarya, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Riya Soni Batter Chhavi Gupta Batter Tanisha Singh All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat (C) Batter Shivi Sharma All-rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler R Priyadarshini Wicket-keeper Disha Nagar All-rounder Medhavi Bidhuri Batter Himkashi Choudhary All-rounder Tanishqa Singh Batter

South Delhi Superstarz Women Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Women are certainly a strong contender this season as well, evidenced by their victory in the last game. They have had time to settle in and the batters are expected to come into their own.

Central Delhi Queens Player List

Soni Yadav (c), Aujasvie Gahlot, Deeksha Sharma, Manshi Garg, Monika, Nidhi Mahto, Puja Halder, Ritisha Khushi, Vandana Chaturvedi, Ashmeet Kaur, Avleen Kaur, Riya Kondal, Saachi, Ishika, Nishika Singh, Riya Shokeen, Sonia Khatri, Jyoshi Nain, Mallika Khatri, Neha Parmar, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra.

Predicted Playing XI

Deeksha Sharma Batter Nishika Singh Batter Saachi All-rounder Monika Batter Ashmeet Kaur All-rounder Nidhi Mahto Batter Riya Kondal All-rounder Riya Shokeen Wicket-keeper Soni Yadav (C) All-rounder Parunika Sisodia Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler

Central Delhi Queens Team Form

Central Delhi Queens are powerful, undoubtedly, but they nearly lost the previous game despite a low target to chase.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Head-to-Head

In the 2024 season,South Delhi Superstarz Women won their sole encounter against Central Delhi Queens.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

South Delhi Superstarz Women - 1

Central Delhi Queens - 0

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Odds

Central Delhi Queens to have a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz Women

South Delhi Superstarz Women played their first match of the season against East Delhi Riders Women where openers Riya Soni and Chhavi Gupta added a mere five runs to the first wicket before the former’s dismissal. Their upcoming rivals, Central Delhi Queens, have been a tad erratic in this regard as Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh secured totals of 2 and 65 runs in the previous two outings. Despite their decline in performance in the last match, they are expected to bounce back and outdo the South Delhi side’s opening wicket.

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Batters

Tanisha Singh to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Batter

In the previous match against East Delhi Riders Women, Tanisha Singh was not among the top batters for South Delhi Superstarz Women as she notched up six runs before losing her wicket. However, with 121 runs in four innings last season, she was their top batter and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Deeksha Sharma to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Batter

Deeksha Sharma was the second leading batter in the previous match against North Delhi Strikers Women where the opener scored 25 runs. She has a total of 70 runs under her belt in two innings so far, making her Central Delhi Queens’ top scorer. She is the leading choice to be their standout batter against South Delhi Superstarz Women.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Bowlers

Medhavi Bidhuri to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Bowler

Medhavi Bidhuri was the top bowler for South Delhi Superstarz Women in the last game versus East Delhi Riders Women where she delivered two overs, claimed two wickets and earned a brilliant economy rate of 4.50. She was their second highest wicket-taker last season with four wickets in four innings, and she remains the top contender for the upcoming match as well.

Nidhi Mahto to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Bowler

Nidhi Mahto was the joint leading bowler for Central Delhi Queens in the last encounter against North Delhi Strikers Women, having picked a single wicket in four overs. She has extended her lead at the top with six wickets in two innings, and she is anticipated to come out on top in the next encounter, too.