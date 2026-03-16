Facts: South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Tanisha Singh is the second leading batter of the Women's Delhi Premier League with 82 runs in two innings.

Central Delhi Queens’ Deeksha Sharma is the top run scorer of the tournament with 111 runs in three innings.

South Delhi Superstarz Women have a 2-0 lead over Central Delhi Queens in their head-to-head tally.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz Women and Central Delhi Queens faced each other in their last group stage encounter where the former batted first and posted 144 runs on the board. After the opening wicket fell apart cheaply, all-rounder Tanisha Singh went absolutely hammer and tongs to remain unbeaten on 76, and she received support from the other end with Shweta Sehrawat who notched up 45 runs before her dismissal, falling short of a half-century marginally. Their total is the highest first innings stand in the tournament so far and the bowlers certainly had enough to work with.

Central Delhi Queens came close during their chase with opener Deeksha Sharma as the top scorer, having secured a 41-run stand. Parunika Sisodia, Monika and Nishika Singh were next in line with 25, 24 and 23 runs, respectively, but the batting order’s contributions were inadequate and the team fell short by a mere ten runs.

South Delhi Superstarz Women chance of winning - 55%

Central Delhi Queens chance of winning - 45

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Tips

South Delhi Superstarz Women to score low before first dismissal

Riya Soni and Chhavi Gupta have not been a powerful partnership in the tournament so far and their scores for South Delhi Superstarz Women did not lay down a strong foundation for the team to build on. In the two completed games that they have played, they posted totals of nine and five runs. Both openers are far from competitive, even on an individual level, which puts them on the backfoot in the final.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Toss Prediction

In the five matches held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the tournament this season, the teams batting first have a slight advantage with three victories. However, the average first innings score of 108 is attainable, and that makes chasing the preferred choice for the next encounter.

Weather Report

A huge 75% threat of rain is predicted at Delhi and a heavy thunderstorm could put a damper on the game. The temperature is expected to peak at 31 degrees Celsius.

South Delhi Superstarz Women Player List

Shweta Sehrawat (c), Chhavi Gupta, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Riya Soni, Chakshita, Disha Nagar, Himkashi Choudhary, Kashish, Mitali R, Rupali, Shivi Sharma, Tanisha Singh, R Priyadarshini, Tanishqa Singh, Aishwarya, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Riya Soni Batter Chhavi Gupta Batter Tanisha Singh All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat (C) Batter Shivi Sharma All-rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler R Priyadarshini Wicket-keeper Disha Nagar All-rounder Medhavi Bidhuri Batter Himkashi Choudhary All-rounder Tanishqa Singh Batter

South Delhi Superstarz Women Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Women are excellent with the bat, and with Tanisha Singh and Shweta Sehrawat in form, the team have the chance to fight for the championship.

Central Delhi Queens Player List

Soni Yadav (c), Aujasvie Gahlot, Deeksha Sharma, Manshi Garg, Monika, Nidhi Mahto, Puja Halder, Ritisha Khushi, Vandana Chaturvedi, Ashmeet Kaur, Avleen Kaur, Riya Kondal, Saachi, Ishika, Nishika Singh, Riya Shokeen, Sonia Khatri, Jyoshi Nain, Mallika Khatri, Neha Parmar, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra.

Predicted Playing XI

Deeksha Sharma Batter Nishika Singh Batter Saachi All-rounder Monika Batter Ashmeet Kaur All-rounder Nidhi Mahto Batter Riya Kondal All-rounder Riya Shokeen Wicket-keeper Soni Yadav (C) All-rounder Parunika Sisodia Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler

Central Delhi Queens Team Form

Central Delhi Queens faltered after two dominant victories and that does not inspire confidence that they will bounce back in the final.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Head-to-Head

South Delhi Superstarz Women have a clean sweep against Central Delhi Queens in the two head-to-head matches they have played.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

South Delhi Superstarz Women - 2

Central Delhi Queens - 0

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Betting Odds

Central Delhi Queens to have a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz Women

Chhavi Gupta and Riya Soni have opened both matches in the tournament so far but their partnership has not taken off at all which is evidenced in stands of nine and five runs. However, Central Delhi Queens’ Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh have secured totals of 69, 2 and 65 runs in the previous three matches. The latter are the clear favorites in this regard and will be expected to put on a dominant performance in the next match as well.

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Batters

Tanisha Singh to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Tanisha Singh emerged as the leading batter for South Delhi Superstarz Women with a 76-run unbeaten half-century. She is the team’s top scorer this season with 82 runs in two innings, and she continues to be the top choice for the final as well.

Deeksha Sharma to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Batter

As predicted for the previous game, Deeksha Sharma was the leading batter for Central Delhi Queens where he scored 41 runs. She is their top run-getter in the tournament so far with 111 runs in three innings, and her consistency makes her the leading pick against South Delhi Superstarz Women in the final.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs Central Delhi Queens Best Bowlers

Disha Nagar to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Bowler

Disha Nagar was South Delhi Superstarz Women’s leading wicket-taker in the previous game against Central Delhi Queens, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.00.She is the team’s top bowler with three wickets in three innings and she remains the top contender for the next match.

Nidhi Mahto to be Central Delhi Queens’ Best Bowler

Nidhi Mahto was the joint leading bowler for Central Delhi Queens in the last game where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 7.00. She stands as the top wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in three innings, including a fifer, and she is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.