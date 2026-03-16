Facts: Ekta Bhadana and Tanisha Singh are tied as the leading bowlers for South Delhi Superstarz Women in the tournament with one wicket apiece.

East Delhi Riders Women’s Vanshika Lila is the second leading bowler of the tournament with two wickets in a single innings.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Chances of Winning

The opening game of the 2025 season of the Women's Delhi Premier League was between North Delhi Strikers Women and South Delhi Superstarz Women but poor weather conditions put an end to the game after 12 overs. The former scored 58 runs and lost two wickets, courtesy of Tanisha Singh and Ekta Bhadana, but there was no result in the end.

On the other hand, East Delhi Riders Women were off to a terrible start to their campaign as they faced Central Delhi Queens last time around. The former were bundled out for a measly 88 runs during the 17th over and the bowlers had almost nothing to work with. They had no choice but to concede defeat and they ended up losing by a seven-wicket margin.

South Delhi Superstarz Women chance of winning - 55%

East Delhi Riders Women chance of winning - 45%

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Betting Tips

South Delhi Superstarz Women to score high before first dismissal

South Delhi Superstarz Women’s opening wicket was absolutely thriving in the 2024 season of the competition where Shweta Sehrawat and Chhavi Gupta secured totals of 32, 72 and 36 runs in the last three games. Their only suboptimal performance was during the first match where Nishika Singh opened with Sehrawat to add a mere 11 runs to the first wicket. Although the team did not get to bat in the last match against North Delhi Strikers Women, they are expected to put on a competitive stand in the next game.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium is primarily a fielding friendly wicket and it is quite evident given that those chasing have a 9-5 record at this venue in the T20Is so far. The only completed match in the present season between East Delhi Riders Women and Central Delhi Queens went in favor of the latter who were chasing. This makes fielding first the sought-after choice in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 20% chance of rain at Delhiwith partially cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

South Delhi Superstarz Women Player List

Shweta Sehrawat (c), Chhavi Gupta, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Riya Soni, Chakshita, Disha Nagar, Himkashi Choudhary, Kashish, Mitali R, Rupali, Shivi Sharma, Tanisha Singh, R Priyadarshini, Tanishqa Singh, Aishwarya, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shweta Sehrawat (C) Batter Ekta Bhadana Bowler Shivi Sharma All-rounder Tanisha Singh All-rounder Chhavi Gupta Batter R Priyadarshini Wicket-keeper Disha Nagar All-rounder Medhavi Bidhuri Batter Himkashi Choudhary All-rounder Riya Soni Batter Tanishqa Singh Batter

South Delhi Superstarz Women Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Women had a powerful bowling attack in the last game and their batting is expected to be strong in the next game, too.

East Delhi Riders Women Player List

Priya Punia (c), Aarna Dudeja, Kanshika, Meenakshi Vashishat, Urvashi Gupta, Vanshika Lila, Aashi Saxena, Hansika, Harendra Madhu, Neha Chhillar, Nilanchal Nerwal, Priyanshi, Purva Siwach, Sonakshi, Suhana Attri, Tushika, Pragya Rawat, Tannu Yadav, Bharti Rawal, Hridya Sharma, Mayuri Singh, Sumiti Soni.

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia (C) Batter Vanshika Lila All-rounder Aarna Dudeja Batter Pragya Rawat Wicket-keeper Sonakshi All-rounder Purva Siwach All-rounder Neha Chhillar All-rounder Harendra Madhu All-rounder Bharti Rawal Bowler Sumiti Soni Bowler Mayuri Singh Bowler

East Delhi Riders Women Team Form

East Delhi Riders Women’s batting was dismal in the previous game and their ability to improve is questionable.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Head-to-Head

South Delhi Superstarz Women and East Delhi Riders Women met once in the last season wherethe latter emerged victorious.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

South Delhi Superstarz Women - 0

East Delhi Riders Women - 1

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz Women to have a better opening partnership than East Delhi Riders Women

South Delhi Superstarz Women did not get a chance to bat in their first match of the season but East Delhi Riders Women’s openers, Priya Punia and Vanshika Lila, posted a subpar score of 21 runs together in the previous game against Central Delhi Queens. In the 2024 season, Shweta Sehrawat and Ekta Bhadana opened for the South Delhi team with brilliant stands of 32, 72 and 36 runs in the last three matches. They are, without a doubt, the favorite opening wicket for the upcoming fixture as well.

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Best Batters

Tanisha Singh to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Batter

In the last edition of the tournament, Tanisha Singh led the team in runs, scoring 121 across four innings. Her standout performance included a half-century with 72 runs coming in the final match against North Delhi Strikers Women. She is once again expected to be a key performer in the next fixture.

Priya Punia to be East Delhi Riders Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last encounter panned out as expected considering Priya Punia top-scored for East Delhi Riders Women with 22 runs against Central Delhi Queens. She was their second highest run scorer in the 2024 season with 75 runs in two innings, and she remains the leading choice for the upcoming game as well.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs East Delhi Riders Women Best Bowlers

Tanisha Singh to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous game, Tanisha Singh emerged as the top bowler for the team against North Delhi Strikers Women and she was tied for the position. She bagged a single wicket in two overs with a brilliant economy rate of 4.00. She was their second highest run scorer in the last season with five wickets in four innings, and she is expected to lead the charge once more.

Vanshika Lila to be East Delhi Riders Women’s Best Bowler

Vanshika Lila was the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders Women during the last game against Central Delhi Queens where she bagged a two-wicket haul in two overs along with a remarkable economy rate of 4.00. Based on her performance, she is the top choice for the next encounter, too.