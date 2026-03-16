Facts: South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Tanisha Singh was the third leading batter of the tournament in 2024 with 121 runs in four innings.

North Delhi Strikers Women’s Upasana Yadav was the leading run scorer of the Women's Delhi Premier League in 2024 with 270 runs in four innings.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz Women and North Delhi Strikers Women were the top two teams of the competition in the 2024 season, and they faced each other in the final. The latter batted first and posted 179 runs on the board - opener Upasana Yadav did much of the scoring on her own, having notched up 114 runs, and Ayushi Soni was next in line with a 31-run knock. The bowlers had a target they could defend, and they were successful in fending off the opposition’s attack.

South Delhi Superstarz Women’s chase was not going to plan considering their openers collapsed early and Tanisha Singh’s 72-run half-century was the only score which anchored the innings. The rest of their lineup also crumbled under pressure and they were restricted to 169 runs by the end of 20 overs, registering a ten-run defeat in the final.

South Delhi Superstarz Women chance of winning - 55%

North Delhi Strikers Women chance of winning - 45%

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Betting Tips

South Delhi Superstarz Women to score high before first dismissal

Shweta Sehrawat was South Delhi Superstarz Women’s mainstay opener in the 2024 season and she opened with Nishika Singh in the first game, leading to a paltry opening stand of 11 runs. However, Chhavi Gupta took the latter’s place for the following three games and their first wicket flourished with totals of 36, 72 and 32 runs. They are expected to start their new campaign on a strong note.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted 14 T20I matches in the tournament so far and the teams fielding first have the upper hand with a 9-5 scoreline. The average first innings score of

145 at the venue is quite low, making chasing the favored choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Delhi will experience overcast conditions with a slight 20% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is set to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

South Delhi Superstarz Women Player List

Chhavi Gupta, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Riya Soni, Shweta Sehrawat, Chakshita, Disha Nagar, Himkashi Choudhary, Kashish, Mitali R, Rupali, Shivi Sharma, Tanisha Singh, R Priyadarshini, Tanishqa Singh, Aishwarya, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Chhavi Gupta Batter Shweta Sehrawat Batter Tanisha Singh All-rounder Riya Soni Batter Mansi Sharma Batter R Priyadarshini Wicket-keeper Ekta Bhadana Bowler Tanishqa Singh Batter Medhavi Bidhuri Batter Aishwarya Bowler Goyinka Sharma Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Women Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Women have a strong top order with Chhavi Gupta and Shweta Sehrawat forming a solid opening pair. Tanisha Singh, coming in at one down, is also an absolute powerhouse with the bat.

North Delhi Strikers Women Player List

Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Riti Tomar, Upasana Yadav, Archana Devi, Hanaya, Manisha Badhan, Nazma Khan, Reshika Beniwal, Samaira Raghav, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Singh, Aarti Kumari, Ananya, Anshu Nagar, Harshita, Pari Sharma, Ria Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Upasana Yadav Batter Armeet Kaur Batter Archana Devi All-rounder Ayushi Soni Batter Nazma Khan All-rounder Shweta Singh Wicket-keeper Aarti Kumari Bowler Riti Tomar Batter Anshu Nagar Bowler Ria Sharma Bowler Pari Sharma Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Women Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Women had the most powerful batting lineup in the previous season, and they are expected to put on a dominant display in the next game, too.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Head-to-Head

South Delhi Superstarz Women and North Delhi Strikers Women have played two head-to-head games and they share one win apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

South Delhi Superstarz Women - 1

North Delhi Strikers Women - 1

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Betting Odds

South Delhi Superstarz Women to have a better opening partnership than North Delhi Strikers Women

In the 2024 season, Upasana Yadav and Mansi Sharma opened all the games for North Delhi Strikers Women and they notched up substandard scores together. They added 8, 29 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three games, and they pale in comparison to their counterparts at South Delhi Superstarz Women. In the latter’s last three encounters, Chhavi Gupta and Shweta Sehrawat secured impressive totals of 32, 72 and 36 runs before the first dismissal. They are vastly superior in this regard and will be backed to outdo their rivals in the next game.

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South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Best Batters

Tanisha Singh to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Batter

In the previous season of the tournament, Tanisha Singh emerged as the leading run scorer for the team with 121 runs in four innings. She also scored a half-century during the season, having amassed 72 runs in the last game against North Delhi Strikers Women. She is anticipated to come out on top this time around, too.

Upasana Yadav to be North Delhi Strikers Women’s Best Batter

Upasana Yadav led North Delhi Strikers Women’s run charts with 270 runs in four innings last season which included a 114-run century in the final against South Delhi Superstarz Women. She also scored a half-century against East Delhi Riders Women with 65 runs, and she is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture as well.

South Delhi Superstarz Women vs North Delhi Strikers Women Best Bowlers

Tanisha Singh to be South Delhi Superstarz Women’s Best Bowler

Tanisha Singh was an exceptional all-rounder in the previous season where she was the second leading bowler for the team with a total of five wickets in four innings. She was quite economical with the ball and her best index was during the first game against East Delhi Riders Women where she delivered three overs, bowled a maiden, bagged two wickets and earned an economy rate of 6.66. She is the top pick for the next game.

Nazma Khan to be North Delhi Strikers Women’s Best Bowler

Nazma Khan was the top bowler for North Delhi Strikers Women in the 2024 season as she captured seven wickets in four innings. She was also the joint leading wicket-taker in the final against South Delhi Superstarz Women with a two-wicket haul in three overs, and she remains the top contender for the opening game.