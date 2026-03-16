Facts: Central Delhi Kings defeated East Delhi Riders in the league stage by 62 runs a couple of days ago.

Yash Dhull is certain to return to the top of the order by replacing Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag in the first qualifier.

Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Chance of Winning

East Delhi Riders are coming into this game after losing to Central Delhi Kings 62 runs in their previous outing. They are facing the same opponents in the first qualifier of DPL 2025 and will be keen on avenging the defeat. With a place in the final at stake, the Riders will be looking to replicate their performances in the league stage, where they finished second in the table with six wins and only two losses.

As for Central Delhi Kings, they have a psychological advantage, having defeated East Delhi Riders only a couple of days ago. They also finished the league stage at the top of the points table with seven wins from 10 matches. The Kings will be looking to repeat the performance from two days ago but with a place in the final at stake, the team will be expecting the opponents to come hard at them.

East Delhi Riders chances of winning - 45%

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rounak Waghela was the best bowler for East Delhi Riders in the previous game, even as the team conceded 155 runs in 20 overs. He returned with figures of 2/17 in his three overs, nipping out crucial wickets of Aaryavir Sehwag and Yugal Saini. The Riders will be expecting a similar spell from Waghela in this game and can be backed to pick at least two wickets again.

Yugal Saini has been a rock at number three for Central Delhi Kings this season in DPL. He smashed 52 runs off just 32 balls with five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 162.5 in the previous game. Saini will be high on confidence and has the ability to replicate a similar performance in the first qualifier again. He can be expected to score at least 30 runs against the same opponents yet again.

Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted a staggering 40 matches of DPL 2025 and even then, the surfaces have stayed true to their reputation. The pitch for the Qualifier 1 is expected to be fresh and a score around 170-180 could be par. With rain around, the team winning the toss is certain to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi is not good at all on Friday (August 29). There is a chance of heavy thunderstorm early in the day and by 12 PM, the forecast is for heavy rains with thundershowers in the national capital. The morning rain could prove enough for the match to get abandoned and in that case, the Central Delhi Kings will make it to the final.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Hardik Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Kavya Gupta, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Rohit Yadav, Salil Malhotra, Vansh Jetly, Shivam Tripathi, Yuvraaj Rathi, Ajay Ahlawat, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Vaibhav Baisla, Rishabh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-Rounder Sujal Singh All-Rounder Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat (C) Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat All-Rounder Kavya Gupta Wicketkeeper Rohan Rathi All-Rounder Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders made it to the playoffs after finishing in second place in the points table with six wins, two losses and two no results.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Kaushal Suman (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Aryan Rana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Simarjeet Singh, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Sumit Chhikara, Arun Pundir, Aaryavir Sehwag, Pranshu Vijayran, Sampooran Tripathi, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Siddharth Joon, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Kaushal Suman Wicketkeeper Yash Dhull Batter Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu (C) Batter Aditya Bhandari Batter Aryan Rana All-Rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-Rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler Gavnish Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings finished the league stage at the top of the points table with seven wins, two losses and one no result.

Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Head to Head

Central Delhi Kings defeated East Delhi Riders in the clash played on August 27. The Kings registered a massive win by 62 runs.

Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Betting Odds

Central Delhi Kings to have a better opening partnership than East Delhi Riders

Yash Dhull was rested in the last game and is expected to return to open the innings for Central Delhi Kings alongside Kaushal Suman. The duo has been terrific for their side throughout the season. On the other hand, Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh will continue to open the innings for East Delhi Riders. But the duo failed in the previous game and that might end up playing on their minds. With Dhull returning, the Central Delhi Kings are expected to have a better opening partnership than East Delhi Riders in this game.

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Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Arpit Rana to be East Delhi Riders’s top batter

Arpit Rana scored 17 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 100 but he is the highest run-scorer of DPL 2025. The opening batter of East Delhi Riders has so far scored 445 runs eight innings and has more often than not, got the team off to terrific starts. Rana will be key if the Riders are hoping to make it to the final of DPL 2025. Hence, Arpit Rana is expected to be the top batter for East Delhi Riders in this game.

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings's top batter

Yash Dhull is coming into this game fresh after opting to rest in the previous outing against the East Delhi Riders. He is the second highest run-scorer of DPL 2025 at the moment, having amassed a staggering 435 runs in eight innings. Dhull will certainly be massive for the chance of Kings at the top of the order. Hence, Yash Dhull is expected to be the top batter of the Kings in this game.

Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be East Delhi Riders’s top bowler

Navdeep Saini is an experienced player, having played at the international level and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He knows how to step up in big matches and will be huge for East Delhi Riders in this encounter. Even though Saini went wicketless in the previous game, he had picked 3/21 in his four overs a couple of matches ago. Hence, Saini is expected to become the top bowler for East Delhi Riders in this game.

Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings's top bowler

Money Grewal stunned the opposition batters in the previous game with a stunning hat-trick. He also picked up a five-wicket haul, returning with the figures of 5/23 in his four overs. He dismissed five of the top six batters in the previous game and will be gunning to repeat the heroics. For the same reason, Money Grewal is expected to be the top bowler for Central Delhi Kings.