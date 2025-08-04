Facts: Yash Dhull smashed seven sixes in the last game against North Delhi Strikers, matching the total number of maximums hit by their opponent team.

Both teams heavily relied on their top-order batters for the runs in their respective last games, so fans can see it becoming a regular pattern this season.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Chance of Winning

After a disappointing 2024 season, Central Delhi Kings kicked off their Delhi Premier League 2025 campaign with a dominant win. Yash Dhull’s century led Central Delhi Kings to beat Central Delhi Kings by eight wickets. They chased down a 175-run target with 15 balls remaining to earn two points and take an early lead in the points table.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Tigers also started their DPL debut with a dominant win on Sunday. They defeated Outer Delhi Warriors by 40 runs in a run-fest at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Himmat Singh and Shivam Gupta shone with big fifties to help New Delhi Tigers post a huge total of 222 while batting first in their first-ever DPL game. They will look to add two more points in their next game against Central Delhi Kings.

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

New Delhi Tigers’ chances of winning - 45%

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yash Dhull scored just 93 runs in five innings last season but started the 2025 campaign by smashing an unbeaten hundred. The former Central Delhi Kings’ captain smashed 101 runs off just 56 balls. Dhull is expected to carry this early momentum forward in the upcoming game against the New Delhi Tigers. He now boasts a 41.30 average in T20 cricket and is likely to make an impact in this game by scoring a big knock.

Himmat Singh, who finished the last season as the third-highest leading run-scorer, scored 69 runs off 39 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors. While batting at No.3, the New Delhi Tigers’ captain led by example with a timely knock after losing opener Dhruv Kaushik early in the game. He also bowled four overs and conceded just 24 runs to contribute to his team’s big win. Himmat is expected to score 30-plus runs and pick up a wicket in the next game against Central Delhi Kings.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Both teams are expected to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture. Teams bowling first managed to chase down the target in the first two matches played at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. Fans can see another game turning in favour of batters across both innings.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for intermittent clouds for the entire match. Fans can see a delayed start as there is a 49% chance of precipitation at 7 PM local time. However, rain is expected to reduce significantly around 10 PM, and we can expect a short game.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Harshit Sethi, Siddharth Joon (wk), Jonty Sidhu, Arun Pundir, Simarjeet Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Aryan Rana, Gavinsh Khurana, Sampooran Tripathi, Nikhil Malik, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma, Jasvir Sehrawat, Aditya Bhandari, Sumit Chhikara, Tejas Baroka

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Siddharth Joon Wicketkeeper Jonty Sidhu (C) All-Rounder Aditya Bhandari Batter Sumit Chhikara Batter Jasvir Sehrawat Batter Pranshu Vijayran All-Rounder Tejas Baroka Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Gavinsh Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings won their first game of the season by eight wickets.

New Delhi Tigers News & Player List

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Aryan Dalal, Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Rahul Chaudhary, Hiten Dalal, Pratap Basista, Keshav Dalal (wk), Aayush Kumar, Deepak Punia, Pradyuman Sanan, Varun Vanjani, Prince Yadav, Aatrey Tripathi, Piyash Chhikara, Parth Bali, Parikshit Bhati, Nitesh Sharma, Ajay Rana, Ruveer Kheterpal, Dhruv Kaushik, Pankaj Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik All-rounder Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh (C) All-rounder Vaibhav Rawal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicketkeeper Parth Bali All-rounder Aryan Dalal Batter Deepak Punia Bowler Rahul Dagar Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

Debutant New Delhi Tigers won their first game of the Delhi Premier League 2025.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Central Delhi Kings and New Delhi Tigers in the tournament’s history.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Betting Odds

New Delhi Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings

Dhruv Kaushik and Shivam Gupta opened the innings for New Delhi Tigers in their first match of the season. Gupta smashed 89 runs off just 53 balls, but Kaushik fell after scoring just five runs. However, Kaushik was brilliant while opening last season as he finished as the leading run-getter for Central Delhi Kings. For Central Delhi Kings, Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon added just 14 runs for the opening partnership for the first wicket in the last game. Hence, New Delhi Tigers are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings in this encounter.

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Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ top batter

The former India U19 captain scored a stunning century in the first match of the season for Central Delhi Kings. Dhull scored an unbeaten 101 runs off just 56 balls with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. After a poor 2024 DPL season, Dhull made a strong comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by scoring 238 runs at an average of 34.00. He is expected to produce another big innings in this fixture.

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ top batter

The experienced top-order batter continued his red-hot form by scoring 381 runs in just nine innings in the tournament last year. Himmat Singh smashed 69 runs at a strike rate of 176.92 to display his big-hitting skills in the last game. He made his IPL debut this season, showcasing his talent on the big stage.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi TigersTop Bowlers

Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings’ top bowler

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer started the Delhi Premier League 2025 season on a positive note. Grewal picked up two wickets while leaking just 25 runs against North Delhi Strikers in the last game. He was consistent with his line and length, and his economy rate of 6.20 proved crucial for Central Delhi Kings.

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ top bowler

Playing for Purani Delhi 6 last season, Prince Yadav picked 13 wickets to finish inside the top five leading wicket-takers. He failed to pick a wicket in the first match of the season for his new team, but his domestic form makes him one of the best fast bowlers in the tournament.