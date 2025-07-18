Facts: Bhanu Anand is the third-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League, scoring a massive 368 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 144.31

Satvik Deswal has picked up 10 wickets in the ongoing PPL at an average of 15.50

The highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, Himanshu Sahani, has 13 wickets at an incredible average of 13.15

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Chance of Winning

Ossudu Accord Warriors have had an inconsistent run in the ongoing season of the Pondicherry Premier League,managing just two wins in seven games.While the core of the team remains strong on paper, their execution has often fallen short, leading to a series of underwhelming results. Apart from Jashwanth Shreeram and Krishna Pandey, few others have stepped up to meet expectations, creating a glaring gap in overall performance.

In contrast, Villianur Mohit Kings are on the other end of the spectrum. They have been the most consistent side in PPL 2025,winning five out of seven matchesand virtually sealing the top spot on the points table. Almost every player has contributed meaningfully, with wicket-keeper Bhanu Anand leading the charge, ensuring their dominance in the tournament continues.

OAW’s chance of winning is 31%

VMK’s chance of winning is 69%

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Tips

Place a strong bet on Bhanu Anand.Currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, he has been the key difference-maker for Villianur Mohit Kings this season. Krishna Pandey from Ossudu Accord Warriors is another solid option. He’s been scoring consistently and presents a great opportunity to cash in on his form. Among bowlers, Himanshu Sahani remains a top pick. His knack for taking wickets regularly makes him a reliable bet to deliver in the upcoming match.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 53 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have enjoyed a slight edge,winning 28 games compared to 24 wins for teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 165/7, but teams generally need to post around 185/6 to feel confident about defending a total.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain for the match between Ossudu Accord Warriors and Villianur Mohit Kings, withAccuweather predicting only 6% chance of precipitation.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jullian Jacob Edward, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, J Ashrit, A Aravinddaraj, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar, Omar Patni, Saie Sharan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Nitin Pranaav Batter Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Karthikeyan Jayasundaram All-rounder Satish Jangir Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors havewon just two out of seven games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan (c), Akash Pougajendy, Puneet Datey, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Samar Khan, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Ramesh Kumar, Rahul J, Indrajeet Kumar, Himanshu Sahani, Keerthivasan V, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Damodaran Rohit, J Manikandan, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Sunendhar M

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-keeper Mohit Kale Batter Sivamurugan Murugaiyan Batter Aman Khan Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Raghav Goyal All-rounder Sunil Kumar P Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Samar Khan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings are the table toppers currently, having won five out of six games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kings have an incredible record against Ossudu Accord Warriors, beating them inall four head-to-head encounters so far in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have had a stunning top three in the form of Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, with all three contributing massively to the team.They have averaged 55.45 in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, becoming the best powerplay batting side in the league so far. With such an easy record to boast, you shouldn’t have any doubt in your mind and have a solid bet on them.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now!

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Batters

Krishna Pandey to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krishna Pandey is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with 247 runs at an impressive average of 41.17 and a blistering strike rate of 176.43. Despite his team’s struggles in both batting and bowling departments, Pandey has been one of the few bright spots. Ossudu’s chances of success in Saturday’s clash will heavily rely on his performance once again.

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanu Anand is the third-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League, scoringa massive 368 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 144.31. He is right in the middle of a purple patch and one can be sure that he is going to extend that further as well. So don’t fret over anything else and just bet big on him.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Bowlers

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal has picked up 10 wickets in the ongoing PPL at an average of 15.50,making him the most effective bowler for Ossudu Accord Warriors this season. Surely, he can take over any batter with his loopy spin bowling, and you need to be on him to be a part of that success story.

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, Himanshu Sahani,has 13 wickets at an incredible average of 13.15. These are the numbers of an in-form bowler. So what are you waiting for?