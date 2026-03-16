Facts: Sarthak Ranjan has scored 252 runs from just four innings for the Strikers in the DPL 2025 season so far at an incredible average of 63

Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh are both the joint-highest wicket-takers for the Kings so far, with eight wickets each from four games

Yash Dhull has scored 187 runs from four innings and is the highest run-scorer for the Kings this season, managing to get dismissed just once

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Chance of Winning

Central Delhi Kings are riding high on the momentum of having won four out of their five games, and one of the main reasons for that has been a strong opening partnership of Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon. Another partnership that is flourishing for them has been in their bowling with Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh, both picking up 8 wickets each.

North Delhi Strikers, meanwhile, have also bounced back incredibly after a loss in their first game by winning three on the bounce. Sarthak Ranjan has arguably been unstoppable at the top of the order, and the bowling attack also has experience with the presence of Harshit Rana and Kuldip Yadav.

CDK’s chance of winning is 55%

NDS’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Tips

Sarthak Ranjan should be nailed on as one of your first betting picks, as he has scored 252 runs in just four innings and could very well end up being the top run-scorer of the tournament. Deepanshu Gulia has been magnificent in his last two games with six wickets and should be a great punt for a decent stake. Yash Dhull has shown that he has consistency to his game and 187 runs in four innings make him another straightforward pick to bet on.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, chasing has been slightly more rewarding in the first 13 games of the DPL 2025 season. Teams batting second have won eight times compared to five wins for sides setting a target, and on eight occasions, the toss-winning captain has chosen to bowl first.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts a 55% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a moderate possibility for Match 24 of the DPL 2025 season. There is also a 33% chance of thunderstorms, giving a slight possibility of the game being washed out due to rain.

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aditya Bhandari, Aaryavir Sehwag, Yugal Saini, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Siddharth Joon Wicket-Keeper Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu All-rounder Aditya Bhandari All-rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-rounder Tejas Baroka All-rounder Priyanshu Vijayran Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Sumit Chhikara Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings are yet to lose a game in the DPL 2025 season so far, with four wins to their name from five games and one game ending in a no-result. They are currently in second position with nine points and an NRR of +3.059.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Yajas Sharma All-rounder Yash Bhatia All-rounder Pranav Rajuvanshi Wicket-Keeper Arjun Rapria Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Vikas Dixit All-rounder Deepanshu Gulia Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

After losing their opening game of the season, the Strikers have been simply sensational, winning three matches in a row. This has propelled them to third position on the points table with six points and an NRR of +0.422.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Head-To-Head

North Delhi Strikers have the wood over Central Delhi Kings as they have beaten them twice in the three games that the two teams have played against each other. However, the Kings have won the latest encounter between the two teams earlier this serason.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Odds

Central Delhi Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Central Delhi Kings have done pretty well in the powerplay this season, having scored an average of 51 runs in the first six overs of the innings. With the kind of top three and a domineering run they have at the top of the order, it is impossible to imagine another situation in which they don’t deliver. So what are you waiting for?

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Best Batters

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Dhull continues to be the highest run-scorer for the Kings this season, with 187 runs from four innings at a mind-blowing average of 187. He has been prolific at the top of the order and is one of the main reasons why they are unbeaten this season so far. It will be a straightforward decision to bet on Yash Dhull.

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sarthak Ranjan has been the second-highest run-scorer this season with a staggering 252 runs in just four games at a brilliant average of 63. With three half-centuries in four innings, it is an absolute no-brainer to bet a decent stake on Sarthak Ranjan.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Best Bowlers

Simarjeet Singh to be Central Delhi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Simarjeet Singh is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Kings this season alongside Money Grewal with eight scalps from four innings. While both can be equally dangerous on their day, Simarjeet is our pick here because of his ability to rush the batters with extra pace. He is living up to his big price tag and it would be a great choice to place a bet on him.

Deepamshu Gulia to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

While Deepanshu Gulia has been the second-highest wicket-taker for the Strikers this season with seven scalps from three innings, six of those wickets have come in the last two games. He is in red-hot form with the ball and would be an underrated pick ahead of someone like Kuldip Yadav to place a bet on.