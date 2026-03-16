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Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Match Prediction

CEN

55%

Chance of Winning

NOR

45%

Parimatch

1.68
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T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Central Delhi Kings will face off against North Delhi Strikers in the 24th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on August 16 (Saturday), at 7:00 PM IST. The Kings are the only unbeaten team in this tournament this season, with four wins and a no-result from their five games. Meanwhile, the Strikers have won three and lost one out of their four matches.
Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Sarthak Ranjan has scored 252 runs from just four innings for the Strikers in the DPL 2025 season so far at an incredible average of 63
  • Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh are both the joint-highest wicket-takers for the Kings so far, with eight wickets each from four games
  • Yash Dhull has scored 187 runs from four innings and is the highest run-scorer for the Kings this season, managing to get dismissed just once

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Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Chance of Winning

Central Delhi Kings are riding high on the momentum of having won four out of their five games, and one of the main reasons for that has been a strong opening partnership of Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon. Another partnership that is flourishing for them has been in their bowling with Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh, both picking up 8 wickets each.

North Delhi Strikers, meanwhile, have also bounced back incredibly after a loss in their first game by winning three on the bounce. Sarthak Ranjan has arguably been unstoppable at the top of the order, and the bowling attack also has experience with the presence of Harshit Rana and Kuldip Yadav.

  • CDK’s chance of winning is 55%
  • NDS’s chance of winning is 45%

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Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Tips

Sarthak Ranjan should be nailed on as one of your first betting picks, as he has scored 252 runs in just four innings and could very well end up being the top run-scorer of the tournament. Deepanshu Gulia has been magnificent in his last two games with six wickets and should be a great punt for a decent stake. Yash Dhull has shown that he has consistency to his game and 187 runs in four innings make him another straightforward pick to bet on.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, chasing has been slightly more rewarding in the first 13 games of the DPL 2025 season. Teams batting second have won eight times compared to five wins for sides setting a target, and on eight occasions, the toss-winning captain has chosen to bowl first.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts a 55% chance of rain, making weather interruptions a moderate possibility for Match 24 of the DPL 2025 season. There is also a 33% chance of thunderstorms, giving a slight possibility of the game being washed out due to rain.

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aditya Bhandari, Aaryavir Sehwag, Yugal Saini, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull

Batter

Siddharth Joon

Wicket-Keeper

Yugal Saini

Batter

Jonty Sidhu

All-rounder

Aditya Bhandari

All-rounder

Jasvir Sehrawat

All-rounder

Tejas Baroka

All-rounder

Priyanshu Vijayran

Bowler

Simarjeet Singh

Bowler

Money Grewal

Bowler

Sumit Chhikara

Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings are yet to lose a game in the DPL 2025 season so far, with four wins to their name from five games and one game ending in a no-result. They are currently in second position with nine points and an NRR of +3.059.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan

Batter

Vaibhav Kandpal

Batter

Arnav Bugga

Batter

Yajas Sharma

All-rounder

Yash Bhatia

All-rounder

Pranav Rajuvanshi

Wicket-Keeper

Arjun Rapria

Batter

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Vikas Dixit

All-rounder

Deepanshu Gulia

Bowler

Kuldip Yadav

Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

After losing their opening game of the season, the Strikers have been simply sensational, winning three matches in a row. This has propelled them to third position on the points table with six points and an NRR of +0.422.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Head-To-Head

North Delhi Strikers have the wood over Central Delhi Kings as they have beaten them twice in the three games that the two teams have played against each other. However, the Kings have won the latest encounter between the two teams earlier this serason.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Odds

Central Delhi Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Central Delhi Kings have done pretty well in the powerplay this season, having scored an average of 51 runs in the first six overs of the innings. With the kind of top three and a domineering run they have at the top of the order, it is impossible to imagine another situation in which they don’t deliver. So what are you waiting for?

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers

T20

Arun Jaitley Stadium, null

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Central Delhi Kings

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1.68
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North Delhi Strikers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.06

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Best Batters

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Dhull continues to be the highest run-scorer for the Kings this season, with 187 runs from four innings at a mind-blowing average of 187. He has been prolific at the top of the order and is one of the main reasons why they are unbeaten this season so far. It will be a straightforward decision to bet on Yash Dhull.

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sarthak Ranjan has been the second-highest run-scorer this season with a staggering 252 runs in just four games at a brilliant average of 63. With three half-centuries in four innings, it is an absolute no-brainer to bet a decent stake on Sarthak Ranjan.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Best Bowlers

Simarjeet Singh to be Central Delhi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Simarjeet Singh is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Kings this season alongside Money Grewal with eight scalps from four innings. While both can be equally dangerous on their day, Simarjeet is our pick here because of his ability to rush the batters with extra pace. He is living up to his big price tag and it would be a great choice to place a bet on him.

Deepamshu Gulia to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

While Deepanshu Gulia has been the second-highest wicket-taker for the Strikers this season with seven scalps from three innings, six of those wickets have come in the last two games. He is in red-hot form with the ball and would be an underrated pick ahead of someone like Kuldip Yadav to place a bet on.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Central Delhi Kings

It promises to be a closely fought contest, given both sides are coming into the encounter on the back of winning streaks. However, the Kings just seem to have the edge on the Strikers, especially having comprehensively won against them only a few days ago by eight wickets. Yash Dhull being prolific at the top and Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh’s incredible partnership with the ball make the Kings slight favorties over the Strikers.
  • CDK to Win - 1.68 (Parimatch)
  • NDS to Win - 2.06 (Parimatch)
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