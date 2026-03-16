Facts: Priyansh Arya scored a massive 111 against East Delhi Riders on Friday

Yash Dhull has scored 185 runs for Central Delhi Kings without even being dismissed once

In three games, Money Grewal has already picked up six wickets at an average of 11.50

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chance of Winning

With three wins from three games, Central Delhi Kings have shown glimpses of a side that can go deep in the tournament. With Yash Dhull providing class and composure at the top, and Jonty Sidhu adding firepower in the middle, their batting unit has the right blend of solidity and aggression. Siddharth Joon’s dual role with the gloves and the bat adds further depth, while Simarjeet Singh’s pace and Money Grewal’s control give them a reliable bowling attack.

Outer Delhi Warriors, meanwhile, are still trying to find rhythm after a shaky start. Captain Siddhant Sharma will hope for another impactful knock from the in-form Priyansh Arya, while Sanat Sangwan’s swing and Suyash Sharma’s spin will be key in containing a strong Central Delhi batting order. The talent is there, but consistency remains the missing piece if Outer Delhi are to mount a serious challenge.

CDK’s chance of winning is 52%

ODW’s chance of winning is 48%

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Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Tips

If you're looking for smart punts in this clash, back Yash Dhull to deliver a steady knock at the top — his temperament and consistency make him a reliable pick. Jonty Sidhu offers great value in the middle overs with his ability to accelerate, while Simarjeet Singh is a solid option in the bowling market thanks to his pace and knack for breakthroughs. Money Grewal, the highest wicket-taker from the last season, could be a sleeper pick with the ball, especially in the middle phase.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has hosted 42 Delhi Premier League matches to date. While teams batting first have secured 18 wins, chasing sides have had a slight edge with 23 victories. Interestingly, despite the near-even split in outcomes, captains have shown a strong inclination to chase, electing to bowl first in 30 of those 42 matches.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's just a 9% chance of precipitation on Saturday, making rain an unlikely factor in the clash between Central Delhi Kings and Outer Delhi Warriors. Expect a full, uninterrupted contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon (wk), Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Yugal Saini, Jasvir Sehrawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Tejas Baroka, Simarjeet Singh, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Sumit Chhikara, Aryan Rana, Aaryavir Sehwag, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Sampooran Tripathi, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma, Aarnav Koul

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Siddharth Joon Wicket-Keeper Jonty Sidhu Batter Aditya Bhandari Batter Yugal Saini Batter Jasvir Sehrawat All-rounder Pranshu Vijayran All-rounder Tejas Baroka Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Gavinsh Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have won all three games in the ongoing season of Delhi Premier League.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Varun Yadav, Keshav Dabas, Dhruv Singh (wk), Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Harsh Tyagi, Anshuman Hooda, Suyash Sharma, Kamal Bairwa, Mohit Panwar, Karan Garg, Aman Chaudhary, Aryan Dhuphar, Atulya Pandey, Shaurya Malik, Jitesh Singh, Aarav Gautam, Anant S Sareen, Ashwin Hooda, Dev Kashyap, Shreshth Yadav, Vivaan Jindal, Aadi Agarwal

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Varun Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma Batter Keshav Dabas Batter Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Siddhant Sharma (c) All-rounder Karan Garg Bowler Anshuman Hooda Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have won just one out of three games in the ongoing edition of Delhi Premier League 2025.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Head-To-Head

This is going to be the very first head-to-head encounter between Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, and Mohit Panwar form a formidable top-order trio for Outer Delhi Warriors, and punters would do well to keep an eye on them. The trio boasted a combined strike rate of 154 in the powerplay during the 2024 DPL season. They know how to generate the kind of momentum we’re hoping from them and that makes it a sensible exercise of sorts.

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Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Best Batters

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Former India U19 skipper Yash Dhull is on a rampant run in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, having scored 185 runs for Central Delhi Kings without even being dismissed once. His strike rate of 176.19 adds a layer to how they have gone about their business this season and it will be prudent to back them to do well.

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, the breakout star for South Delhi Superstarz in the previous season, lit up the 2024 Delhi Premier League with a phenomenal tally of 608 runs in just 10 games — finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He did the magic once again in the 2025 season, scoring a massive 111 against East Delhi Riders on Friday. So backing them seems like a good idea.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Best Bowlers

Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Money Grewal made the world take notice of him with his path-breaking bowling performance in the 2024 season of DPL, but his performances so far in the 2025 season is nothing sort of extraordinary. In three games, he has already picked up six wickets at an average of 11.50. So you know where your money should go.

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma remains a marquee asset for Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025, and there’s genuine value in backing him to come good. With 41 T20 wickets at an average of 28.29 and 11 scalps in the previous DPL season alone, his track record speaks volumes. For punters eyeing a high-impact bowling pick, Suyash is a smart and dependable bet.