Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Match Prediction
CEN
60%
Chance of Winning
WES
40%
Batery
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- Money Grewal has picked up at least two wickets in four of his five innings this Season.
- Central Delhi Kings remain the only unbeaten side so far this season and have 100% winning record against West Delhi Lions.
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning
Central Delhi Kings remain the only unbeaten team in the Delhi Premier League 2025. They pulled off a 15-run win on the DLS method against North Delhi Strikers in their last match. With five wins and one game abandoned, Central Delhi Kings sit second in the points table. However, they have played two games fewer than the points table leaders, East Delhi Riders.
On the other hand, West Delhi Lions ended their three-match losing streak with a 15-run win on the DLS method against New Delhi Tigers in their last game. After winning their first two games this season, the Nitish Rana-led side suffered three defeats in a row. With three wins in six games, West Delhi Lions sit fourth in the points table.
- Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 60%
- West Delhi Lions’ chances of winning - 40%
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Yash Dhull has been a reason behind Central Delhi Kings’ unbeaten and dominant campaign this season. The former captain has been in sensational form this season as he leads the scoring chart for his team with 292 runs in five innings at an average of 146.00. Dhull also recorded his second century of this tournament in the last game and will look to register another big knock in this fixture.
For West Delhi Lions, Ayush Doseja has emerged as the best batter so far this season. The middle-order batter has scored 234 runs in six innings with the help of a thumping century against Purani Dilli 6. He has not played a big innings in the last couple of games, but remains the biggest threat going into this fixture on Thursday.
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction
Central Delhi Kings won their last game while batting first on the DLS method. West Delhi side also came victorious on the DLS method in their last game. Teams bowling first have lost four of the previous five matches in this tournament, so both captains will prefer to bat first in this fixture. Fast bowlers have dominated recent fixtures due to overcast conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Weather Report
There is a weather forecast for Scattered Thunderstorms in New Delhi on Thursday. The heavy rain is expected before the match, and we can witness a few visible damp spots going into this fixture. There is a 15% chance of rain during the early stages of this game, but no rain is predicted after 9 PM local time. The temperature will be at 31 degrees Celsius, and there will be 69% humidity in the air.
Central Delhi Kings News & Player List
Central Delhi Kings Player List
Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon(w), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu(c), Aditya Bhandari, Sumit Chhikara, Jasvir Sehrawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Tejas Baroka, Simarjeet Singh, Money Grewal, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Gavinsh Khurana, Sampooran Tripathi, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yash Dhull
|
Batter
|
Siddharth Joon
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Yugal Saini
|
Batter
|
Jonty Sidhu (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Aditya Bhandari
|
Batter
|
Sumit Chhikara
|
Batter
|
Jasvir Sehrawat
|
All-rounder
|
Gavinsh Khurana
|
Bowler
|
Tejas Baroka
|
Bowler
|
Simrajeet Singh
|
Bower
|
Money Grewal
|
Bowler
Central Delhi Kings Team Form
Central Delhi Kings remain unbeaten this season with five wins in six games.
West Delhi Lions News & Player List
West Delhi Lions Player List
Krish Yadav(w), Ankit Kumar, Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana(c), Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisht, Hrithik Shokeen, Tishant Dabla, Manan Bhardwaj, Shubham Dubey, Bhangwan Singh, Laxman, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Singh Rana, Naman Tiwari
Predicted Playing XI
|
Krish Yadav
|
Wickekeeper
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Ayush Doseja
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Mayank Gusain
|
All-rounder
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-rounder
|
Bhangwan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Manan Bhardwaj
|
Bowler
|
Anirudh Chowdhary
|
Bowler
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Bowler
West Delhi Lions Team Form
West Delhi Lions won their last game after losing three successive matches.
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Head to Head
Central Delhi Kings have won two of their past encounters against West Delhi Lions.
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds
Central Delhi Kings to have a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions
Central Delhi Kings openers Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon added 18 runs for the first wicket in the last match. But Dhull has single-handedly provided good starts to Central Delhi Kings so far this season. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions openers Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar have pulled off two low-score opening-wicket stands in the last two matches. Hence, Central Delhi Kings are likely to enjoy a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions in this meeting.
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Central Delhi Kings
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West Delhi Lions
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters
Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ top batter
The former India U19 captain continued his red-hot form this season with his second century in the last game. Dhull smashed 105 runs off 51 balls against North Delhi Strikers with the help of 18 boundaries. He is now the third-highest run-getter this season with 292 runs in just five innings at a strike rate of 180.25.
Ayush Doseja to be West Delhi Lions’ top batter
Ayush Doseja was off to a stunning start in the tournament with 189 runs in his first three innings. He scored an unbeaten century against Purani Dilli 6 and boasts 234 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 157.05 so far this season. Doseja scored an unbeaten 13 runs in the rain-shortened last game and is tipped to play a big knock in this fixture.
Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers
Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings’ top bowler
The 25-year-old right-arm pacer has managed to pick a wicket in all five of his innings this season. Grewal picked a wicket in the last game against North Delhi Strikers to take his overall tally to nine wickets this season. Grewal also bowled a match-winning spell of 3 for 30 when both teams last met each other in 2024. He is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.
Anirudh Chowdhary to be West Delhi Lions’ top bowler
The experienced fast bowler has been in good form this season with eight wickets in five innings so far. He picked up two wickets while giving away just 26 runs from his four overs in the last game. Chowdhary has managed to take wickets with both new and old ball this season and will be the best bowler for West Delhi Lions in the upcoming game on Thursday.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Delhi Kings
- Central Delhi Kings to win - 1.75 (Batery Bet)
- West Delhi Lions to win - 2.10 (Batery Bet)
Batery
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