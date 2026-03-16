Facts: West Delhi Lions won their last two matches to make it to the final of DPL 2025.

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag is set to play the final of DPL 2025.

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning

Central Delhi Kings topped the points table and also won the first qualifier to make it to the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. They will miss their leading run-scorer, Yash Dhull, in the final as well and the team will expect that Aaryavir Sehwag steps up opening the innings. The Kings have all the momentum with them and having topped the table, they will be hoping to lift the title as well.

West Delhi Lions have the winning momentum, having won two matches in as many days and they can make it a hat-trick of wins and end up lifting the DPL trophy in three days. The team led by Nitish Rana got the better of South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders in their last two outings and will be keen on arguably the best team of the season as well. However, the entire team will have to step up for them to go past the Kings.

West Delhi Lions' chances of winning - 45%

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jonty Sidhu is the captain of Central Delhi Kings and bats at number four for his side. He scored a quickfire 26 off 15 balls in the previous game with a four and three sixes. He has scored 239 runs in eight innings so far and can turn the game on its head with his batting. He can be expected to score at least 30 runs yet again in the grand final against the West Delhi Lions.

Ayush Doseja played really well, understanding the situation in the tricky 140-run chase in the second qualifier. He scored 54 runs off 49 balls with four fours and two sixes and remained unbeaten in the chase. He has been in decent form right through for side, scoring 300 runs in 10 matches so far. Doseja is in good touch with the bat and can be expected to score at least 35 runs in the final

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

Batting first hasn’t been easy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi over the last few days. West Delhi Lions restricted the opposition to just 139 runs in the previous game. However, a fresh pitch will be in action for the grand final of DPL 2025 and it is expected to be a good one to bat on. With rain and dew expected, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi on Sunday for the final of DPL 2025 between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions is not encouraging at all. There are chances of heavens opening up with scattered thunderstorms in the national capital. There is around 45% chance of rain at 5 PM IST but the forecast is set to improve in the evening and in night.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ankit Kumar, Krish Yadav (wk), Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana (c), Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Manan Bhardwaj, Anirudh Chowdhary, Ravneet Tanwar, Bhangwan Singh, Shubham Dubey, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas rana, Tishant Dabla, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Naman Tiwari, Laxman, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Akshay Kapoor, Rishabh Singh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doesja Batter Nitish Rana (C) Batter Mayank Gusain Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-Rounder Ravneet Tanwar All-Rounder Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Shivank Vashisht Bowler Anirudh Chowdhury Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions made it to the playoffs after finishing in third place in the points table. However, they have won their last two matches, beating South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Kaushal Suman (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Aryan Rana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Simarjeet Singh, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Sumit Chhikara, Arun Pundir, Aaryavir Sehwag, Pranshu Vijayran, Sampooran Tripathi, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Siddharth Joon, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Kaushal Suman Wicketkeeper Aaryavir Sehwag Batter Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu (C) Batter Aditya Bhandari Batter Aryan Rana All-Rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-Rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler Gavnish Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings finished the league stage at the top of the points table with seven wins, two losses and one no result. They defeated East Delhi Riders in the first qualifier to make it to the final.

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Head to Head

Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions played out a thriller earlier this season, only 10 days ago. The Lions won the thrilling encounter by just three runs.

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds

West Delhi Lions to have a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings

Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar open the innings for West Delhi Lions and the duo has been doing the job for almost the entire season. On the other hand, the Kings will miss their in-form opener Yash Dhull, due to his involvement in the Duleep Trophy. Aaryavir Sehwag opens the innings with Aryan Rana for them. With the change coming at the top of the order at the last moment for the Kings, West Delhi Lions openers are expected to have a better opening partnership.

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Nitish Rana to be West Delhi Lions’s top batter

West Delhi Lions’ skipper Nitish Rana has found his mojo just at the right time. He scored 134 and 45 runs in the last two outings and has overall scored 314 runs in 10 innings so far. Rana has led from the front for the Lions and hence, while batting at four, he is expected to be the top batter for them.

Yugal Saini to be Central Delhi Kings's top batter

Yugal Saini will have to step up for the Central Delhi Kings in the final of DPL 2025 in the absence of Yash Dhull. Saini scored only eight runs off nine balls in the previous game but overall, he has amassed 248 runs in 10 innings and can play a massive rule in the summit clash. Hence, Saini can be expected to be the top batter for the Central Delhi Kings.

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Manan Bhardwaj to be West Delhi Lions’s top bowler

Manan Bhardwaj was the sixth bowler to be introduced in the second qualifier. However, he returned with brilliant figures of 3/22 in his four overs and will be keen on playing a similar role in the middle overs for the Lions. Bhardwaj’s spell will most likely decide the direction of the match in the final. Hence, Bhardwaj is expected to be the top bowler for West Delhi Lions.

Simarjeet Singh to be Central Delhi Kings's top bowler

Simarjeet Singh is one of the two bowlers to pick five-wicket hauls for Central Delhi Kings in the last two matches. He made the new ball talk in the previous game to return with figures of 5/23 in three overs. Overall, Simarjeet has picked up 18 wickets so far in 10 matches and is the third highest wicket-taker of the season. Hence, Simarjeet is expected to be the top bowler for the Kings.