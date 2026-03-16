Facts: East Delhi Riders are on top of the table after playing nine matches this season.

Central Delhi Kings are likely to face the same opponents in the first qualifier.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Chance of Winning

East Delhi Riders have been the most in-form side of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. They are on top of the points table with six wins, one loss and two no results so far. However, they last took the field on August 19 when they defeated Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs, defending 172 runs successfully. They would be hoping for some game time ahead of the playoffs.

Central Delhi Kings are likely facing their opponents of the qualifier 1 in their final league stage encounter. The Kings are coming off a stunning 104-run win in their previous game over Purani Dilli 6. Overall, they are in second place in the points table and have also qualified for the playoffs, just like the East Delhi Riders. With this being the dress rehearsal of the first qualifier, expect the Kings to play their best and alos grab the first spot in the table.

East Delhi Riders chances of winning - 55%

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anuj Rawat led from the front for East Delhi Riders in their previous game. He smashed an unbeaten 59 off just 36 balls with six fours and two sixes to his name. Rawat has the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has led his team well in DPL this year so far. With a spot in the top 2 guaranteed, Anuj Rawat will be looking for a decent hit in this game. The left-hander can be expected to score at least 35 runs in this game.

Jonty Sidhu has been one of the brilliant batters in the middle-order for Central Delhi Kings. He followed his 75-run knock with 28 off 16 in the previous encounter at a strike rate of 175. Sidhu has led the Kings well this season and while batting at four, has played multiple memorable knocks so far. Looking at his recent form, Sidhu can be expected to score at least 25 runs once again.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has hosted all the matches of the ongoing DPL 2025 so far. The surface has held on well as a few matches have been extremely high-scoring. With rain around in the national capital for the rest of the week, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi continues to be iffy even on Wednesday (August 27). It is expected to be cloudy for the entire day but light rain is predicted around 4 PM, 7 PM and 10 PM IST. There is a 30-40% chance of rain during this period and we might either have a curtailed game or the game might get abandoned too.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Hardik Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Kavya Gupta, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Rohit Yadav, Salil Malhotra, Vansh Jetly, Shivam Tripathi, Yuvraaj Rathi, Ajay Ahlawat, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Vaibhav Baisla, Rishabh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-Rounder Sujal Singh All-Rounder Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat (C) Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat All-Rounder Kavya Gupta Wicketkeeper Rohan Rathi All-Rounder Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have qualified for the playoffs with a brilliant show this season. They have played nine matches and won six while losing one. Two of their matches ended in no result.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Kaushal Suman (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Aryan Rana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Simarjeet Singh, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Sumit Chhikara, Arun Pundir, Aaryavir Sehwag, Pranshu Vijayran, Sampooran Tripathi, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Siddharth Joon, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Kaushal Suman Wicketkeeper Yash Dhull Batter Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu (C) Batter Aditya Bhandari Batter Aryan Rana All-Rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-Rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler Gavnish Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings are sitting pretty in second place in the points table with six wins and two losses so far this season in DPL.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Head to Head

East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings

Yash Shull and Kaushal Suman have opened and done well for Central Delhi Kings this season. On the other hand, the duo of Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh have also been in top notch form for the East Delhi Riders. It is tough to predict which opening duo will do well as one of the both teams’ openers - Dhull and Rana - have been in great form right through the season. Looking at consistency of their opening stands, we predict East Delhi Riders to get a better opening stand than their Central Delhi Kings counterparts.

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East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Arpit Rana to be East Delhi Riders’s top batter

Arpit Rana has done extremely well opening the innings for the East Delhi Riders this season. He is the second-highest run-scorer of DPL 2025, having scored 428 runs in just seven innings and more often than not, his knocks have come in winning causes for the Riders this year. Rana will be keen on having another great outing ahead of the playoffs. Hence, Arpit Rana can be expected to become the top batter for the Riders.

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings's top batter

Yash Dhull has been the best batter this season in DPL 2025. He is the leading run-scorer of the season at the moment, having amassed 435 runs in eight innings and will be looking to bat in the same vein to help his side win the trophy. Dhull is coming off a good half-century in the last game and can be expected to become the top batter for Central Delhi Kings.

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be East Delhi Riders’s top bowler

Navdeep Saini takes the new ball for East Delhi Riders and he can rattle the batters with pace. Saini is coming off a sensational performance in their previous game, returning with figures of 3/21 in his four overs. Saini can swing the new ball too and that makes him a massive threat for the opposition. Hence, Saini can be expected to become the top bowler for the Riders.

Simarjeet Singh to be Central Delhi Kings's top bowler

Simarjeet Singh is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Central Kings in DPL 2025. Simarjeet is a tall fast bowler who gets a good amount of bounce that troubles the opposition batters. He picked up two wickets in just one over in the previous game but that effort has taken his tally to 13 wickets at an average of 26 after playing eight matches so far. Simarjeet can be expected to become the top bowler for Central Delhi Kings.