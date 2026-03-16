Facts: Suyash Sharma has already bagged 41 wickets in T20s at an average of 28.29

Navdeep Saini has picked up 73 wickets in 85 T20s, boasting an average of 30.8, an economy rate of 7.6, and a strike rate of 24.2 in T20s

Priyansh Arya was the leading run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League with a staggering 608 runs in 10 matches

East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chance of Winning

Despite a mixed start to their DPL 2025 campaign, East Delhi Riders have shown enough promise to be considered serious contenders. With Anuj Rawat leading from the front, the batting unit looks solid. Add Hardik Sharma’s middle-order stability and Navdeep Saini’s pace threat with the ball, and East Delhi seem to have found a balanced combination capable of dictating terms.

Outer Delhi Warriors, on the other hand, are still looking to find consistency after a couple of early setbacks. Skipper Siddhant Sharma will rely on the aggressive Priyansh Arya to provide the spark at the top, while Sanat Sangwan and Suyash Sharma bring flair with the ball. There’s no shortage of individual talent in the squad, but they’ll need to fire in unison if they are to topple a well-settled East Delhi outfit.

EDR’s chance of winning is 52%

ODW’s chance of winning is 48%

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East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Tips

Trust Anuj Rawat to deliver with the bat. His sharp leadership and IPL experience give them a solid foundation, while Arpit Rana’s consistency at the top ensures early momentum. Navdeep Saini’s express pace and control make him a genuine wicket-taking threat. Meanwhile, you can also rely on Priyansh Arya to deliver big-time with the bat.

East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has witnessed 39 Delhi Premier League matches so far. Of these, teams batting first have won 18 times, while chasing sides have emerged victorious on 20 occasions. Despite the relatively even outcomes, captains have overwhelmingly preferred to bowl first, opting to chase in 30 out of the 39 games played at the venue.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's just a 12% chance of precipitation, making rain an unlikely factor in the clash between East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors. Expect an uninterrupted contest.

East Delhi Riders Player List

Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kavya Gupta, Vansh Jetly, Salil Malhotra, Rishabh Rana, Rohit Yadav, Yuvraaj Rathi, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla

Predicted Playing XI

Sujal Singh Batter Arpit Rana Batter Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-Keeper Mayank Rawat All-rounder Rohan Rathi Batter Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini All-rounder Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler Ajay Ahlawat Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have won and lost one in the ongoing Delhi Premier League so far.

Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Varun Yadav, Keshav Dabas, Dhruv Singh (wk), Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Harsh Tyagi, Anshuman Hooda, Suyash Sharma, Kamal Bairwa, Mohit Panwar, Karan Garg, Aman Chaudhary, Aryan Dhuphar, Atulya Pandey, Shaurya Malik, Jitesh Singh, Aarav Gautam, Anant S Sareen, Ashwin Hooda, Dev Kashyap, Shreshth Yadav, Vivaan Jindal, Aadi Agarwal

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Varun Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma Batter Keshav Dabas Batter Dhruv Singh Wicket-Keeper Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Siddhant Sharma (c) All-rounder Karan Garg Bowler Anshuman Hooda Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors havewon just one game in the ongoing edition of Delhi Premier League 2025.

East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Head-To-Head

This is going to be the very first head-to-head encounter between East Delhi Riders and Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League.

East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Betting Odds

Outer Delhi Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, and Mohit Panwar form a dangerous top-order trio for Outer Delhi Warriors heading into the new season of the Delhi Premier League. In the 2024 edition, the three combined for a blistering strike rate of 154 in the powerplay overs, which underlines their intent and ability to take the game away early. With that kind of firepower up top, backing them to deliver again seems like a smart move.

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East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Best Batters

Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anuj Rawat has been a standout performer in the Delhi Premier League, amassing 500 runs at an impressive average of 50 and a strike rate of 161.8. This season, he’s already piled up 144 runs in just three matches, striking at a fiery 175.3. With such consistency and firepower at the top, putting your money on him feels like a no-brainer.

Priyansh Arya to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Priyansh Arya, the standout performer for South Delhi Superstarz last season, finished as the leading run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League with a staggering 608 runs in 10 matches. He has grown as a batter since then and hence, backing him to have a massive crack in the upcoming game wouldn’t be too bad an idea.

East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors Best Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be East Delhi Riders’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Navdeep Saini has picked up 73 wickets in 85 T20s, boasting an average of 30.8, an economy rate of 7.6, and a strike rate of 24.2 in T20s. Once regarded as one of India’s most promising fast bowlers, Saini may have fallen out of the national spotlight, but the Delhi Premier League offers the perfect platform for him to remind everyone of his pedigree.

Suyash Sharma to be Outer Delhi Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma stands out as one of the marquee players for Outer Delhi Warriors in the ongoing DPL season, and there’s plenty of value waiting to be unlocked from his skillset. A key part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victorious 2025 IPL campaign, Sharma has already bagged 41 wickets in T20s at an average of 28.29. His tally of 11 wickets in the previous DPL season further underlines his consistency, making him a dependable and impactful option with the ball once again.