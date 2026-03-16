Facts: Rajneesh Dadar has managed to pick up at least two wickets in each innings this season.

East Delhi Riders captain Anuj Rawat maintains the highest strike rate among the top ten leading run-getters so far this season.

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Chance of Winning

East Delhi Riders are flying high after recording their fifth win of this season in their last match. The defending champions pulled off a thrilling last-over win while chasing a 183-run target against Purani Dilli 6 and now share a joint lead in the points table. Opener Arpit Rana registered his fourth consecutive fifty in the last game and will be looking forward to continuing his dream run in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 suffered their fourth defeat of this season in their last game. They were bowled out on 138 total while chasing a 185-run target against South Delhi Superstarz. After winning two of their opening three games, Purani Dilli 6 have lost their last three matches and now find themselves sixth in the points table.

East Delhi Riders’ chances of winning - 60%

Purani Dilli 6’s chances of winning - 40%

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East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

East Delhi Riders are looking all set to defend their title this season. The reason behind it is their in-form batting attack. Opener Arpit Rana and captain Anuj Rawat are among the top five leading run-getters this season, going into this fixture. Rawat has smashed 232 runs at a strike rate of 184.13, which is the best among the top ten run scorers so far this season. He also has hit the highest number of sixes and can be tipped to score a big knock in this fixture.

For Purani Dilli 6, bowlers are in fine form and are the reason behind their early two wins this season. In-form pacer Rajneesh Dadar is in red-hot form as he leads the bowling chart in this tournament with 14 wickets in just six innings. Udhav Mohan is placed second with ten wickets, while Lalit Yadav’s recent streak has garnered him nine scalps this season.

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

Purani Dilli 6 suffered a heavy defeat while chasing a big total in their last game. Teams batting second have struggled for positive results in the last few games. Teams batting first have won five of their last seven matches in New Delhi. So, both captains are likely to prefer batting first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a partly cloudy weather forecast in New Delhi on Tuesday. Rain interrupted the last couple, and there is a light rain prediction before the toss for this fixture. However, there is only a 5 to 10% chance of precipitation during the match. The temperature will be at 32 degrees Celsius, and there will be 71% humidity in the rain.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Navdeep Saini, Rounak Waghela, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Rohit Yadav, Salil Malhotra, Yuvraaj Rathi, Mrinal Gulati, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Ajay Ahlawat, Kunal Sharma, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla, Rishabh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-rounder Sujal Singh Batter Anuj Rawat (c) Wicketkeeper Hardik Sharma All-rounder Mayank Rawat All-rounder Rohan Rathi Batter Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler Rohit Yadav Bower Akhil Chaudhary Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders remain unbeaten in their last five matches and have lost just one game this season.

Purani Dilli 6 News & Player List

Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Aarush Malhotra, Samarth Seth, Yug Gupta, Vansh Bedi (c & wk), Pranav Pant, Dev Lakra, Ekansh Dobal, Lalit Yadav, Aryan Kapoor, Rajneesh Dadar, Pardeep Parashar, Udhav Mohan, Aayush Singh, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Agrim Sharma, Dhruv Chauhan, Kush Nagpal, Manjeet, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra

Predicted Playing XI

Aarush Malhotra Batter Samarth Seth Batter Pranav Pant Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Vansh Bedi (c) Wicketkeeper Dev Lakra All-rounder Yug Gupta Batter Aryan Kapoor Bowler Rajneesh Dadar Bowler Udhav Mohan Bowler Pradeep Parashar Bowler

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have lost their last three matches after winning their previous two games this season.

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Head to Head

East Delhi Riders maintain a 100% win record against Purani Dilli 6 with three wins in three encounters.

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6

East Delhi Riders openers Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh pulled off a stunning 149-run stand for the opening wicket in the last match. Rana has been in sensational form with consistently quickfire knocks to give East Delhi Riders promising starts this season. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6’s openers, Samarth Seth and Aarush Malhotra, failed to score a single-digit score each in the last game. Purani Dilli 6 have also tested different opening options in the last two matches, but have failed to make a positive start. Hence, East Delhi Riders are likely to enjoy a better opening partnership than Purani Dilli 6 in this meeting.

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East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Arpit Rana to be East Delhi Riders’ top batter

The 22-year-old left-handed opener has taken this tournament by storm with four consecutive fifties. Rana smashed 87 off 52 and took a wicket against Purani Dilli 6 in the last game. He is also leading the scoring chart with 364 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 157.58. Rana is tipped to record his fifth fifty in a row in this fixture.

Samarth Seth to be Purani Dilli 6’s top batter

Samarth Seth has been solely leading the batting charge for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He scored a crucial 35 runs against East Delhi Riders and has already registered two big fifties in this tournament. Seth has managed to score 196 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 149.62so far and will be looking to register another big knock in the upcoming fixture.

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Rounak Waghela to be East Delhi Riders’ top bowler

The 17-year-old left-arm spinner has been the best bowler for East Delhi Riders so far this season. He didn’t get a wicket in the last match, but he bowled an impressive economical spell. Waghela is leading the bowling chart for this team with seven wickets in the last four innings.

Rajneesh Dadar to be Purani Dilli 6’s top bowler

The young Purani Dilli 6 pacer has emerged as one of the most promising talents from the DPL 2025. Dadar picked up three wickets against South DelhiSuperstarz in the last match and is leading the bowling chart in this tournament. He has picked up 14 wickets in just six innings at an amazing economy rate of 7.54 so far this season.