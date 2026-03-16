Facts: South Delhi Superstarz bowlers have managed to pick just eight wickets combined in the first three games this season.

Easter Delhi Riders batters Arpit Rana and Anuj Rawat are the only two cricketers to reach the 200-run mark so far this season.

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Chance of Winning

East Delhi Riders have been off to a superb start in the Delhi Premier League 2025 season. The defending champions brilliantly chased down a 232-run target in their last game against the Old Delhi Warriors. With three wins in their opening four matches, East Delhi Riders are placed in the second position in the points table, on level with leaders Central Delhi Kings.

South Delhi Superstarz conceded their third consecutive defeat of the season in their last match. They suffered a huge 10-wicket defeat after getting bowled out on 80 runs against Central Delhi Kings. Ayush Badoni-led side sits at the bottom in the points table with no wins and is unlikely to change the course going into this fixture.

East Delhi Riders’ chances of winning - 60%

South Delhi Superstarz’s chances of winning - 40%

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East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anuj Rawat has been a key to East Delhi Riders’ strong start to the DPL 2025 season.The wicketkeeper batter smashed 84 runs off just 35 balls against Old Delhi Warriors to help his team pull off a stunning result in the last game. Rawat is leading the scoring chart this season with 228 runs in just four innings at a strike rate of 194.87 so far.

For South Delhi Superstarz, captain Ayush Badoni is leading the attack with both bat and ball this season. He has scored 75 runs in three innings and was the only player to pick up a wicket against Central Delhi Kings in their last game. Badoni boasted the highest strike rate and hit the most sixes last season. He will be looking to bring up his maiden fifty of this season and guide his team to their first two points in this fixture.

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

Toss will be crucial for this fixture as both teams lost their respective last games. Teams bowling first have managed to score eight wins in the first 12 games at Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. South Delhi Superstarz have lost all of their games while batting first this season, so they will prefer chasing in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for rain before the match on Saturday in New Delhi. We can expect a delayed start, but there is only a 10% chance of rain after 7:00 PM IST. The temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius at the start of the fixture. Fast bowlers are likely to get help from the overcast conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat(c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kavya Gupta, Vansh Jetly, Salil Malhotra, Rishabh Rana, Rohit Yadav, Yuvraaj Rathi, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla

Predicted Playing XI

Sujal Singh Batter Arpit Rana All-rounder Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat (C) Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat All-rounder Rohan Rathi Batter Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Rohit Yadav Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have won three of their first four games this season after winning the title last year.

South Delhi Superstarz News & Player List

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Ayush Badoni(c), Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anmol Sharma, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal, Manish Sehrawat, Sagar Tanwar, Sumit Kumar Beniwal, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Divansh Rawat, Rohan Rana, Sarthak Ray, Gulzar Sandhu, Prikshit Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Adviteya Sinha, Aryaveer Kohli, Yatish Singh, Saksham Gahlot, Himanshu Chauhan

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bhiduri Batter Sumit Mathur Batter Ayush Badoni (C) All-rounder Tejasvi Dahiya Wicketkeeper Anmol Sharma Batter Vision Panchal All-rounder Gulzar Sandhu Batter Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Manish Sehrawat Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have lost all three of their opening matches this season.

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Head to Head

East Delhi Riders lead their head-to-head record against South Delhi Superstarz with three wins and zero losses.

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz

South Delhi Superstarz openers Sumit Mathur and Kunwar Dihuri have struggled to show consistency this year. The duo failed to reach a double-digit score in their last game after a strong 74-run stand in the previous game before that. On the other hand, Easy Delhi Riders' top order has been superb so far this season, with Arpit Rana scoring two back-to-back fifties. Hence, East Delhi Riders are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz in this encounter.

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Arpit Rana to be East Delhi Riders’ top batter

As Anuj Rawat continues to steal the show with his big-hitting skills in the death overs, it’s Arpit Rana who is setting the base for East Delhi Riders this season. The opener smashed 79 runs off 45 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors in the last match to record his second consecutive fifty. Rana has scored 206 runs in the first four innings and is only behind Rawat in the leading run scorers chart.

Ayush Badoni to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top batter

The 25-year-old left-handed opener has been the best batter for Purani Dilli 6 this season. Seth top-scored with 52 runs off 36 balls against West Delhi Lions in the last match. He smashed three fours and four sixes to display his big-hitting skills in the middle overs. Seth has scored 70 runs in the first two games this season and will be looking to record another big innings in the next match.

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Rounak Waghela to be East Delhi Riders’ top bowler

The 17-year-old left-arm spinner has emerged as one of the best talents from the league this season. Waghela, who picked three wickets against South Delhi in the final last year, has already picked five wickets this season. He bagged two big wickets in the last game and is expected to bowl another wicket-laden spell in the upcoming fixture.

Digvesh Rathi to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top bowler

Digvesh Rathi, who rose to fame in the IPL 2025, is yet to make an impact in the DPL this season. The rising spinner has yet to pick up a wicket this year, but he remains the best bowler for South Delhi Superstarz. He picked up 14 wickets to lead his team’s bowling chart last year and will be eager to make an impact in this fixture on Saturday.