Facts: Nitish Rana smashed 134* off 55 balls in the Eliminator for West Delhi Lions.

East Delhi Riders have not crossed the 100-run mark in their last two matches.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning

East Delhi Riders are coming into this game after losing to Central Delhi Kings in the first qualifier of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. It was yet another poor batting display from the Riders in the previous game. But they finished second in the points table in the league stage with six wins from 10 matches and will be keen on making it to the final of the tournament.

As for West Delhi Lions, they are coming into this encounter after chasing a mammoth target of 202 runs in just 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. They finished third in the points table with four wins, three losses and three no results due to rain. However, in the Eliminator, they got the better of South Delhi Superstarz to make it to the second qualifier in style.

East Delhi Riders chances of winning - 45%

West Delhi Lions’ chances of winning - 55%

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East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rounak Waghela was the best bowler for East Delhi Riders in the previous game, even as the team conceded 155 runs in 20 overs. He returned with figures of 2/17 in his three overs, nipping out crucial wickets of Aaryavir Sehwag and Yugal Saini. The Riders will be expecting a similar spell from Waghela in this game and can be backed to pick at least two wickets again.

Yugal Saini has been a rock at number three for West Delhi Lions this season in DPL. He smashed 52 runs off just 32 balls with five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 162.5 in the previous game. Saini will be high on confidence and has the ability to replicate a similar performance in the first qualifier again. He can be expected to score at least 30 runs against the same opponents yet again.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted a lot of matches this season already and the pitches have been brilliant, to say the least. The surface for this encounter is also expected to be a high-scoring one. With dew and weather expected, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi is not great on Saturday (August 30). It shouldn’t be a surprise if we witness a rain-curtailed encounter at the Arun Jaittley Stadium. There is a 35% chance of thunderstorms in the national capital at 9 PM IST. Moreover, the forecast is for light rain throughout the day. The temperature during the action in the middle is expected to be around 27-28 Degrees Celsius.

East Delhi Riders News & Player List

East Delhi Riders Player List

Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Ashish Meena, Vaibhav Baisla, Shivam Tripathi, Rohit Yadav, Vansh Jetly, Kavya Gupta, Salil Malhotra, Ajay Ahlawat, Yuvraaj Rathi, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Rishabh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-Rounder Hardik Sharma All-Rounder Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat (C) Wicketkeeper Mayank Rawat All-Rounder Vaibhav Baisla Batter Rohan Rathi All-Rounder Rounak Waghela Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders made it to the playoffs after finishing in second place in the points table but have their last two matches due to a below par performance with the bat.

West Delhi Lions News & Player List

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ankit Kumar, Krish Yadav (wk), Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana (c), Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Ravneet Tanwar, Manan Bhardwaj, Shivank Vashisht, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey, Tishant Dabla, Ishant Sharma, Naman Tiwari, Laxman, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas rana, Akshay Kapoor, Bhangwan Singh, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag, Rishabh Singh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Krish Yadav Wicketkeeper Ankit Kumar Batter Ayush Doesja Batter Nitish Rana (C) Batter Mayank Gusain Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-Rounder Ravneet Tanwar All-Rounder Manan Bhardwaj Bowler Shivank Vashisht Bowler Anirudh Chowdhury Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions finished the league stage in the third place in the points table with four wins, three losses and three no results but won the Eliminator comfortably.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Head to Head

West Delhi Lions and East Delhi Riders have faced each other twice this season already. Both teams have won and lost a game each.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds

East Delhi Riders to have a better opening partnership than West Delhi Lions

Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar open the innings for West Delhi Lions while Arpit Rana and Hardik Sharma come out to bat on top of the order for East Delhi Riders. Both opening pairs failed in their respective playoff matches and will be keen on making amends in the second qualifiers which is also a knockout game. Looking at their recent form, East Delhi Riders seem to be well placed in this aspect. Hence, the Riders are expected to have a better opening partnership than East Delhi Riders in this game.

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East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Arpit Rana to be East Delhi Riders’s top batter

Arpit Rana has lost his form in the last couple of matches. He registered scores of 17 and 0 in the last two outings while opening the innings and Riders will need him to step up desperately to have any chance of making it to the final of DPL 2025. Arpit Rana has scored 445 runs so far in nine innings with five half-centuries to his name and will be itching to score a lot of runs in this game. Hence, Arpit Rana is expected to be the top batter for the East Delhi Riders.

Nitish Rana to be West Delhi Lions's top batter

Nitish Rana registered the highest score of the season in the previous game. Batting at number four, the left-hander smashed an unbeaten 134 off just 55 balls with eight fours and as many as 15 sixes at a strike rate of 143.64 in the Eliminator. Rana’s form bodes well for West Delhi Lions ahead of another knockout clash and hence, he can be expected to be the top batter for his side.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Rounak Waghela to be East Delhi Riders’s top bowler

Rounak Waghela has done well with the ball for East Delhi Riders this season. He has mostly bowled in the second half of the powerplay and picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches so far at an average of 29. In the previous game, Waghela bowled three overs and returned with figures of 1/17. Looking at his decent form, Rounak can be expected to be the top bowler for the Riders in Qualifier 2.

Hrithik Shokeen to be West Delhi Lions's top bowler

Hrithik Shokeen might not have picked up wickets at regular intervals for West Delhi Lions. But he has stepped up when they needed someone to do so the most during the season. The spinner did the same in the previous game, returning with figures of 2/28 in his four overs when the team went for 201 runs in 20 overs. Hence, Shokeen is expected to be the top bowler for West Delhi Lions in this game.