Facts: Anuj Rawat scored 356 runs from 10 games in DPL 2024 and was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Rawat began the DPL 2025 season in the middle order and showed great responsibility with 55 runs off just 35 balls.

Nitish Rana has scored 3444 runs in his T20 career with an average of 29.9 and a strike rate of 137.1 with 23 half-centuries and a century to his name.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Chance of Winning

Defending champions East Delhi Riders began the DPL 2025 season in style as they beat South Delhi Superstarz by five wickets in a last-ball thriller. Their morale would be at an incredible high after a thrilling win, and they will want to ride on the form shown by skipper Anuj Rawat, who bagged yet another half-century.

Meanwhile, West Delhi Lions went big on Nitish Rana in the DPL 2025 auction in a bid to better their performances from last season, where they finished last. The presence of Ishant Sharma gives them experience in the bowling department as well. All-rounders like Hrithik Shokeen and talented batter Krish Yadav add the X-factor to the Lions.

EDR’s chance of winning is 55%

WDL’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Tips

Picking Anuj Rawat is a no-brainer. The southpaw was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the DPL 2024 season with 356 runs from 10 games and has begun DPL 2025 with a sparkling 55 off 35 balls. Nitish Rana is expected to make the most of the powerplay at the top of the order and is also a prolific run-scorer. Betting on him is a safe option. Ishant Sharma can make the new ball talk and be lethal, making him an attractive betting choice.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, captains chose to bowl first after winning the toss in 23 out of 30 matches last season and went on to win 16 of those games. In fact, the trend continued in the opening fixture of DPL 2025, where South Delhi Superstarz decided to bat first and ended up on the losing side. This makes it even more probable that teams winning the toss will prefer to bowl first in upcoming matches.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts only a 25% chance of precipitation, so the first game of the DPL 2025 season is likely to go ahead without any rain interruptions. With cloudy skies expected, conditions could be favourable for swing bowlers.

East Delhi Riders Player List

Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Salil Malhotra, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kunal Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Mrinal Gulati, Yuvraaj Rathi, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla.

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana Batter Sujal Singh Batter Hardik Sharma Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-Keeper Mayank Rawat All-rounder Rohan Rathi All-Rounder Kavya Gupta All-rounder Rounak Waghela All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Ashish Meena Bowler

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders topped the DPL 2024 group with seven wins from 10 games and bagged 14 points at a NRR of +1.314, and also managed to end up thrillingly winning the final by three runs. They have begun the DPL 2025 season with a bang, beating South Delhi Superstarz by five wickets.

West Delhi Lions Player List

Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Krish Yadav, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Bhagwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag.

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana Batter Manan Bhardwaj Batter Ayush Doseja Batter Shubham Dubey Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Krish Yadav Batter Akshay Kapoor Wicket-Keeper Mayank Gusain All-rounder Ankit Rajesh Kumar All-rounder Ishant Sharma Bowler Shivank Vashisth Bowler

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions had a season to forget in DPL 2024 as they just couldn’t get going with any sort of momentum. They finished at the rock bottom of the points table, managing to win just two out of their 10 games and bagging four points.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Head-To-Head

East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions have faced each other two times in the Delhi Premier League, with the Riders winning on both occasions quite comfortably.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Betting Odds

West Delhi Lions to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

West Delhi Lions’ top three comprises the trio of Nitish Rana, Manan Bhardwaj, and Ayush Doseja, with Shubham Dubey to follow next. That is a formidable batting unit, one that tells you why batting upfront will be an easier task for them going forward. In the previous season of DPL, West Delhi Lions managed to score at a strike of 143 in the first six overs, hence, betting on them becomes a prudent move.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Best Batters

Anuj Rawat to be East Delhi Riders’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anuj Rawat was the fourth-highest run scorer in the DPL 2024 season and was the second-highest for the East Delhi Riders. He scored 356 runs in 10 games at an impressive average of 44.50. Rawat has also begun the DPL 2025 season in style, scoring 55 off just 35 balls against the Superstarz and helping his team win. It is an absolute no-brainer to bet on him.

Nitish Rana to be West Delhi Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Nitish Rana received a big payday from the West Delhi Lions and deservedly so because of the quality that he brings to the side with his presence. In 127 T20 innings, Rana has scored 3444 runs at a strike rate of 137.1 with 23 half-centuries and a hundred. He is a safe bet to begin with from the Lions.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Best Bowlers

Ashish Meena to be East Delhi Riders’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ashish Meena was simply outstanding against the Superstarz as he picked up figures of 2/14 off his three overs. He broke the back of the Superstarz’s middle order by sending back both Anmol Sharma and Sumit Mathur within a span of three deliveries. He will be a great choice to place a bet on.

Ishant Sharma to be West Delhi Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ishant Sharma did not feature in the DPL 2024 season due to an injury. However, the veteran Indian pacer has bags of experience, and he is likely to bring that to the fore for the Lions. In 134 T20 innings, Ishant has picked up 118 wickets at an economy rate of 8.22. It will be sensible to bet on him as he can wreak havoc with the new ball.