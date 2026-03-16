Facts: Money Grewal has picked up at least two wickets in five of his six innings this season.

A win against New Delhi Tigers will confirm a playoff spot for Central Delhi Kings.

New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Chance of Winning

New Delhi Tigers pulled off a dominating seven-wicket win against Outer Delhi Warriors in their last game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Captain Himmat Singh smashed 58 off 38 balls to help his team chase down a 143-run target with 28 balls remaining. After losing five of their first six matches, New Delhi Tigers are on a rise with two consecutive wins and are placed fifth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Central Delhi Kings suffered a shock three-run defeat against West Delhi Lions in their last game. In-form opener Yash Dhull smashed 72 off 49 balls, and captain Jonty Sidhu scored 56, but they fell three runs short while chasing a 179-run target. However, Central Delhi Kings have all but secured a playoff berth with five wins in seven matches so far this season.

New Delhi Tigers’ chances of winning - 40%

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 60%

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New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Captain Himmat Singh promoted himself to open an innings in the last game and scored his second fifty of this season.He has made an impact with a bat in all of the New Delhi Tigers’ three wins this season. Himmat Singh was the top scorer when both teams last played each other in the first leg of this fixture. He is expected to continue his good form with another big innings in this match.

For Central Delhi Kings, fast bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Money Grewal are in superb form this season.Simrajeet was the leading wicket-taker last season and has already picked 10 wickets in six innings in the 2025 edition of the tournament. Simarjeet picked two wickets against New Delhi Tigers earlier this season and is tipped to pick at least two wickets in this fixture.

New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

New Delhi Tigers registered two consecutive wins while chasing a low-score target in the last two games. Central Delhi Kings also almost pulled off a successful chase in their last game. Teams batting first have won three of the last five games in this tournament. Both teams are expected to bowl first after winning the toss

Weather Report

There is a heavy rain prediction in New Delhi on Sunday. Both of Saturday’s games were washed out due to rain. There is a forecast for heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon, and the chances of rain are 60% during the toss time at 1:30 PM local time. However, fans can expect a shortened game as there is only a 30% chance of precipitation around 4:00 PM.

New Delhi Tigers News & Player List

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Shivam Gupta(w), Lakshay Thareja, Himmat Singh(c), Vaibhav Rawal, Dhruv Kaushik, Parth Bali, Pradyuman Sanan, Deepak Punia, Rahul Dagar, Prince Yadav, Pankaj Jaswal, Hiten Dalal, Keshav Dalal, Aayush Kumar, Parikshit Bhati, Aryan Dalal, Pratap Basista, Ruveer Kheterpal, Ajay Rana, Nitesh Sharma, Rahul Chaudhary, Aatrey Tripathi, Piyash Chhikara, Varun Vanjani, Yashjeet

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Gupta Wicketkeeper Himmat Singh (C) All-rounder Deepak Punia All-rounder Lakshay Thareja Batter Dhruv Kaushik All-rounder Vaibhav Rawal Batter Parth Bali All-rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Aatrey Tripathi Bower Pradyuman Sanan Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers won their last two games after losing five matches in a row.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon(w), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu(c), Aditya Bhandari, Pranshu Vijayran, Simarjeet Singh, Sumit Chhikara, Jasvir Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Sampooran Tripathi, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma, Aaryavir Sehwag, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aarnav Koul, Aryan Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Siddharth Joon Wicketkeeper Yugal Saini Batter Jonty Sidhu (c) All-rounder Aditya Bhandari Batter Pranshu Vijayran All-rounder Jasvir Sehrawat All-rounder Arun Pundir Bowler Simrajeet Singh Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler Money Grewal Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings suffered their first defeat of this season in their last game after going unbeaten in the first six matches.

New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Head to Head

Central Delhi Kings lead the head-to-head record against New Delhi Tigers after winning their first and only encounter earlier this season.

New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Betting Odds

New Delhi Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings

New Delhi Tigers have used three different opening variations in their last three games. Himmat Singh returned to open an innings with Shivam Gupta in the last game, and the combination worked. Both openers scored a fifty each to pull off a 113-run stand for the first wicket. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings openers Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon have failed to reach the 20-run mark for the first wicket in the last three games. Hence, New Delhi Tigers are likely to enjoy a better opening partnership than Central Delhi Kings in this meeting.

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New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Himmat Singh to be New Delhi Tigers’ top batter

The experienced batter has managed to find a momentum in the last few games. He smashed a match-winning 58 off 38 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors in the last game. Himmat has scored 134 runs in the last three innings and is leading the scoring chart for New Delhi Tigers this season with 286 runs at a strike rate of 141.58 so far.

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ top batter

The youngster scored 72 off 49 balls against West Delhi Lions in the last match to continue his superb form this season. Dhull has already recorded two centuries this season and boasts the highest batting average of 121.33 so far. He notably smashed an unbeaten 55 runs when the two teams last played each other and is tipped to score a big knock in this fixture.

New Delhi Tigers vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ top bowler

The star right-arm pacer failed to pick a wicket in his first three innings this season, but has managed to clinch at least a wicket in the last five matches. Prince, who made his IPL debut earlier this year, is the joint-leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers with eight wickets so far in this tournament.

Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings’ top bowler

Money Grewal scalped three wickets for 46 against West Delhi Lions in the last game. He also picked up two wickets against New Delhi Tigers in the first leg of this fixture. The right-arm pacer has picked up 12 wickets in just six innings at an economy rate of 8.16 so far this season.